Cleveland.com

cleveland19.com

East Cleveland police chase ends in crash; juvenile in custody

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police took a juvenile into custody early Monday afternoon after a chase ended in a crash. ECPD Chief Scott Gardner said officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle that later crashed into an automobile repair shop. The wreck has caused a road closure on...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Second man charged in armed carjacking of rabbi in Solon

SOLON, Ohio — Authorities arrested a second man in connection with the armed carjacking of a 62-year-old rabbi earlier this month. Donteze Congress, 18, of Maple Heights is charged with aggravated robbery in Bedford Municipal Court. He is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on $100,000 bond. Another...
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Resident reports Kia missing: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Aug. 8 at 2:30 p.m. a resident reported her purse was stolen from a car parked outside overnight. The purse contained credit cards and other personal documents. On Aug. 8 at 4:45 p.m. a business owner reported damage to the building that he believes was intentional after a dispute over paying for an awning. The report was sent to a prosecutor to determine if criminal charges are appropriate.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland activist sues city, police over wrongful arrest for openly carrying shotgun, handgun in city’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio— A community activist sued Cleveland and police officials on Monday, saying officers wrongfully arrested him for openly carrying a shotgun and a handgun in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, which is legal under Ohio law. Antoine Tolbert’s federal lawsuit said Cleveland police Sgt. Lance Henderson knew Tolbert...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Avon Lake woman steals more than $3,600 from Kohl’s: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Aug. 9 at 3:31 p.m. an officer on patrol at the Fairview Village Apartment complex saw a man who they recognized as a person wanted by other police departments. He was with a woman. The officers checked and found the man, a 27-year old Fairview Park resident, had a couple of warrants for his arrest. The couple did not live at Fairview Village and snuck into a building. Officers checked the building and found the man on the third floor. While waiting for the warrants to be confirmed, the man swallowed a handful of narcotics in his possession. He was transported to a local hospital.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Thieves target unlocked cars, one parked inside open garage: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

A resident at 7:04 a.m. Aug. 4 reported to police his car was stolen. The man said his wife woke up and found their car missing from inside the garage. He said his wife parked it there at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 3. She, however, left the keys in the cupholder before going into the home. The resident was unsure whether he shut the garage door. He said he was up until midnight and he did not hear the garage door open at any time during the night. He said the car had two child safety seats inside and an airline credit card. He checked on the credit card and learned it was not used. He canceled the card. The officer did not see any broken glass in the area. A neighboring resident had surveillance cameras and planned to review the video and contact police if there was anything seen on them. The car was listed as stolen.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
