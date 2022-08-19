Read full article on original website
Driver reports being hit by unknown object: Medina Police Blotter
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash; juvenile in custody
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police took a juvenile into custody early Monday afternoon after a chase ended in a crash. ECPD Chief Scott Gardner said officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle that later crashed into an automobile repair shop. The wreck has caused a road closure on...
Would-be employee cons way into work and cashes in on register: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Police investigate vehicle theft, attempted thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft of a vehicle: Lake Avenue. A man called the police department at 11:39 a.m. on Aug. 9 to report a vehicle was missing from the parking lot of a Lake Avenue condominium, according to a police event report. Attempted grand theft of a vehicle:...
Man arrested for unlawful restraint: Brunswick Police Blotter
Man fatally shot during argument over motorcycle, Akron police say
AKRON, Ohio — An argument over possession of a motorcycle led to a 37-year-old man being shot and killed in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, police say. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody and questioned after the shooting on Friday, but police did not say if he will be charged.
Second man charged in armed carjacking of rabbi in Solon
SOLON, Ohio — Authorities arrested a second man in connection with the armed carjacking of a 62-year-old rabbi earlier this month. Donteze Congress, 18, of Maple Heights is charged with aggravated robbery in Bedford Municipal Court. He is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on $100,000 bond. Another...
Vigil held for man found shot to death in stranger’s yard on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil for the 41-year-old man found dead in a stranger’s yard on Cleveland’s West Side was held Sunday afternoon. The 41-year-old, later identified as Major Whitley, was found in the front yard of a home in the 3700 block of Walton Avenue on Aug. 18.
After fleeing police, a man is charged with resisting arrest: North Ridgeville police blotter
Drunk woman found lying in resident’s yard: Avon Lake police blotter
On August 11, an officer was flagged down by residents in the area of Walker Road and Treeside Lane to report a woman lying in a yard who appeared to be in distress. A squad was dispatched to transport her the Cleveland Clinic. She was cited for public intoxication. Railroad...
Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
Resident reports Kia missing: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Aug. 8 at 2:30 p.m. a resident reported her purse was stolen from a car parked outside overnight. The purse contained credit cards and other personal documents. On Aug. 8 at 4:45 p.m. a business owner reported damage to the building that he believes was intentional after a dispute over paying for an awning. The report was sent to a prosecutor to determine if criminal charges are appropriate.
Man who wanted to be paid for repairing car is beaten by car’s owner: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
Just after midnight Aug. 16, officers were called to an apartment on a report of a physical disturbance during which one party brandished a gun.
Man’s car, left running outside of gas station, is stolen: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Auto theft: Lee Road.
Woman asleep behind the wheel on I-90 exit charged with OVI: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A caller at 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 9 reported seeing a woman passed out behind the wheel of a silver SUV at the top of the exit ramp to Clague Road from I-90. The driver reportedly had her head on the steering wheel. Officers...
Would-be contractor provides a different kind of quote: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
A resident reported around noon Aug. 14 that she was not home at the time but had just spoken with a contractor via Ring doorbell camera about an offer to seal their house, undergoing renovations. When she told the man that they already had another company to do the work,...
Cleveland activist sues city, police over wrongful arrest for openly carrying shotgun, handgun in city’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A community activist sued Cleveland and police officials on Monday, saying officers wrongfully arrested him for openly carrying a shotgun and a handgun in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, which is legal under Ohio law. Antoine Tolbert’s federal lawsuit said Cleveland police Sgt. Lance Henderson knew Tolbert...
38-year-old Euclid man murdered after trying to break up fight in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family demands justice after a 38-year-old Euclid man was killed while breaking up a fight in Cleveland. Medical examiners previously identified the 38-year-old as Robert Curry. The pain is heavy and unbearable for Curry’s family, who said their loved one was trying to break up...
Avon Lake woman steals more than $3,600 from Kohl’s: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Aug. 9 at 3:31 p.m. an officer on patrol at the Fairview Village Apartment complex saw a man who they recognized as a person wanted by other police departments. He was with a woman. The officers checked and found the man, a 27-year old Fairview Park resident, had a couple of warrants for his arrest. The couple did not live at Fairview Village and snuck into a building. Officers checked the building and found the man on the third floor. While waiting for the warrants to be confirmed, the man swallowed a handful of narcotics in his possession. He was transported to a local hospital.
Thieves target unlocked cars, one parked inside open garage: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A resident at 7:04 a.m. Aug. 4 reported to police his car was stolen. The man said his wife woke up and found their car missing from inside the garage. He said his wife parked it there at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 3. She, however, left the keys in the cupholder before going into the home. The resident was unsure whether he shut the garage door. He said he was up until midnight and he did not hear the garage door open at any time during the night. He said the car had two child safety seats inside and an airline credit card. He checked on the credit card and learned it was not used. He canceled the card. The officer did not see any broken glass in the area. A neighboring resident had surveillance cameras and planned to review the video and contact police if there was anything seen on them. The car was listed as stolen.
