Vincent Bright
3d ago
Give them electrical outlets???? Are you kidding me. I came from the Bay Area and this is what I was trying to get away from. You dont give them things you take things away, even their freedom if it comes down to that. The Dixie fire victims got money or are getting money.
susanvillestuff.com
SusanvilleStuff Community Event Calendar August 22, 2022 – August 29, 2022
LHS Volleyball (JV, V) vs Modoc @ Modoc High School 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM JV @ 5:00, V @ 6:00. Lassen County Board of Supervisors Meeting 9:00a.m., 707 Nevada Street. Supervisors meet on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Tuesday of the month. Tuesday, August 23. Rooptown 9 Neighborhood...
susanvillestuff.com
Agenda: August 23rd, 2022 Lassen County Board of Supervisors Meeting
There will be a Lassen County Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, at 9:00a.m. at the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville.
susanvillestuff.com
Lassen Crime Stoppers Update for August 21st, 2022
Through a partnership with Sierra Desert Properties and Melanie Westbrook, Crime Stoppers has been able to increase our reward offering to $1,000 for information regarding Sandy Weaver’s location. Lassen Crime Stoppers, a local organization which pays up to $1,000 for tips and information leading to the arrest of someone...
Lassen County News
Request for Applicants, Susanville School District
NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR A PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE SUSANVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT. Due to the resignation of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Susanville School District, as well as the insufficiency of candidates for the November 8, 2022, governing board election, the Board voted at its August 17, 2022 meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat(s). Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:
actionnewsnow.com
School bus catches on fire in Lassen County, no injuries
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters were able to extinguish a school bus that caught on fire Monday morning in Lassen County. CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit said there were no children on the bus when the fire broke out. The driver of the bus was able to exit the highway and...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter: Aug. 12-16 – Vehicle accidents claiming deputies’ time
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 12-16, 2022. August 12. 12:04...
Lassen County News
‘Weed people’
We the people, not “weed the people” — pun intended. Recently it was brought to my attention that earlier this summer there was a certain group of people who felt signature gatherers against the current city of Susanville cannabis ordinance were in a roundabout way, badgering residents into signing a petition that opposes indoor commercial marijuana grows and up to three dispensaries within city limits.
susanvillestuff.com
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: The Lynching of Holden Dick and Vicente Olivas
Holden Dick was a bad man, and he spent a lot of time in the company of other bad men. He was a member of the Pit River tribe, but the tribe was probably not too fond of his deeds either. Holden Dick spent his life trying to take short-cuts to wealth and would apparently do most anything for money.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO catalytic anti-theft program update
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Master Mechanic Owner Jeff Pheasant paints a catalytic converter bright yellow. For the past two months he’s been participating in the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office catalytic anti-theft program, which aims to stop the epidemic of catalytic converter thefts in our area. “I believe...
2news.com
WCSO Deputies remind drivers to defrost windows after responding to crash
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to defrost their windows to avoid possible crashes due to obstructed views. Earlier this week, Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies arrived on the scene of what they thought was a vehicle crashed into a ditch. After a quick investigation and a field sobriety...
Lassen County News
Moody abandons referee appointment in CCC case
Ralph Moody, a visiting Lassen County Superior Court judge, had considered the appointment of Harvey Leiderman as a referee in the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to investigate “whether a party engaged in improper conduct in the legislative process” regarding the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Further the judge wants to investigate if the state has taken other steps to close the California Correctional Center in violation of a preemptory order issued in 2021 by Lassen County Superior Court Judge Mark Nareau when it initiated a California Environmental Quality Act review for CCC months after Nareau’s order.
mynspr.org
More than a year later, the investigation into the drone that hampered the Dixie Fire air attack is still in progress
This month, Greenville residents commemorated one year since the Dixie Fire leveled their community. The fire grew to become the largest single wildfire in California state history. Officials concluded that Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) was liable for the start of the fire by allowing a damaged tree to remain...
Let’s be clear: Danger from wildfire smoke isn’t going away — it’s getting worse
This opinion column was submitted by Brendan Schnieder, an air quality specialist with Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division. During the summer of 2008, long before my time as an air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District, my job was to place old computers on pallets to send off to the recycler. On this particular day, it was smoky due to dozens of lightning-caused wildfires. After four straight hours of working outside, I...
KOLO TV Reno
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) -9:58 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter found the women, who are safe but have to walk about a mile before they can be picked up. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night it is helping look for two rafters...
Plumas County News
PG&E begins undergrounding power lines in Plumas
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has begun installing underground power lines in Plumas County, starting in Greenville with the goal of undergrounding more than 55 miles of power lines in the western portion of the county. “We at PG&E are deeply committed to doing everything we can to prevent...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman killed in Highway 299 crash near Fall River Mills identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who was killed in a crash on Highway 299 in Fall River Mills on Saturday. Deputies said 25-year-old Maria Little White Swan Riggins of Montgomery Creek died after a head-on crash. The crash happened near Pit...
Plumas County News
CHP releases details on three accidents that resulted in some major injuries
The California Highway Patrol released information today on three single-vehicle accidents that occurred Aug. 12-13. Some of the individuals involved sustained major injuries. Angelo Yescas, 18, of Rio Lindo, California, was traveling westbound in an Acura TL on Highway 70, just west of the Grizzly Dome Tunnel on Aug. 12 at approximately 9:30 p.m.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County woman killed in head-on crash near Fall River Mills
FALL RIVER MILLS, Calif. — A 25-year-old woman from Shasta County was killed in an early morning head-on crash on Highway 299 just west of Fall River Mills on Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the unidentified woman from Montgomery Creek was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt around 5 a.m. on Highway 299 near Pit No. 1 Powerhouse Road, when she crossed over the double yellow lines.
