ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Comments / 12

Vincent Bright
3d ago

Give them electrical outlets???? Are you kidding me. I came from the Bay Area and this is what I was trying to get away from. You dont give them things you take things away, even their freedom if it comes down to that. The Dixie fire victims got money or are getting money.

Reply(3)
5
Related
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen Crime Stoppers Update for August 21st, 2022

Through a partnership with Sierra Desert Properties and Melanie Westbrook, Crime Stoppers has been able to increase our reward offering to $1,000 for information regarding Sandy Weaver’s location. Lassen Crime Stoppers, a local organization which pays up to $1,000 for tips and information leading to the arrest of someone...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Request for Applicants, Susanville School District

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR A PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE SUSANVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT. Due to the resignation of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Susanville School District, as well as the insufficiency of candidates for the November 8, 2022, governing board election, the Board voted at its August 17, 2022 meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat(s). Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:
SUSANVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Susanville, CA
Local
California Government
Susanville, CA
Society
Susanville, CA
Government
actionnewsnow.com

School bus catches on fire in Lassen County, no injuries

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters were able to extinguish a school bus that caught on fire Monday morning in Lassen County. CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit said there were no children on the bus when the fire broke out. The driver of the bus was able to exit the highway and...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

‘Weed people’

We the people, not “weed the people” — pun intended. Recently it was brought to my attention that earlier this summer there was a certain group of people who felt signature gatherers against the current city of Susanville cannabis ordinance were in a roundabout way, badgering residents into signing a petition that opposes indoor commercial marijuana grows and up to three dispensaries within city limits.
SUSANVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Vandalism
KOLO TV Reno

WCSO catalytic anti-theft program update

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Master Mechanic Owner Jeff Pheasant paints a catalytic converter bright yellow. For the past two months he’s been participating in the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office catalytic anti-theft program, which aims to stop the epidemic of catalytic converter thefts in our area. “I believe...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Lassen County News

Moody abandons referee appointment in CCC case

Ralph Moody, a visiting Lassen County Superior Court judge, had considered the appointment of Harvey Leiderman as a referee in the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to investigate “whether a party engaged in improper conduct in the legislative process” regarding the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Further the judge wants to investigate if the state has taken other steps to close the California Correctional Center in violation of a preemptory order issued in 2021 by Lassen County Superior Court Judge Mark Nareau when it initiated a California Environmental Quality Act review for CCC months after Nareau’s order.
SUSANVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Reno-Gazette Journal

Let’s be clear: Danger from wildfire smoke isn’t going away — it’s getting worse

This opinion column was submitted by Brendan Schnieder, an air quality specialist with Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division. During the summer of 2008, long before my time as an air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District, my job was to place old computers on pallets to send off to the recycler. On this particular day, it was smoky due to dozens of lightning-caused wildfires. After four straight hours of working outside, I...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake

SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) -9:58 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter found the women, who are safe but have to walk about a mile before they can be picked up. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night it is helping look for two rafters...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Plumas County News

PG&E begins undergrounding power lines in Plumas

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has begun installing underground power lines in Plumas County, starting in Greenville with the goal of undergrounding more than 55 miles of power lines in the western portion of the county. “We at PG&E are deeply committed to doing everything we can to prevent...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

CHP releases details on three accidents that resulted in some major injuries

The California Highway Patrol released information today on three single-vehicle accidents that occurred Aug. 12-13. Some of the individuals involved sustained major injuries. Angelo Yescas, 18, of Rio Lindo, California, was traveling westbound in an Acura TL on Highway 70, just west of the Grizzly Dome Tunnel on Aug. 12 at approximately 9:30 p.m.
QUINCY, CA
krcrtv.com

Shasta County woman killed in head-on crash near Fall River Mills

FALL RIVER MILLS, Calif. — A 25-year-old woman from Shasta County was killed in an early morning head-on crash on Highway 299 just west of Fall River Mills on Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the unidentified woman from Montgomery Creek was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt around 5 a.m. on Highway 299 near Pit No. 1 Powerhouse Road, when she crossed over the double yellow lines.
FALL RIVER MILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy