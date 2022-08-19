Read full article on original website
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Four more ships leave Ukraine, Turkey's defence ministry says
ANKARA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Four more ships carrying foodstuffs have left Ukraine's ports, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Sunday, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine's Black Sea ports under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal to 31. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Can Sezer; Editing by David Clarke)
UPDATE 2-New blasts in Crimea, Russian missile wounds 12 near nuclear plant
(Adds new blasts in Crimea, details) Aug 20 (Reuters) - New blasts resounded in the Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula on Saturday and a Russian missile hit a residential area of a southern Ukrainian town not far from a nuclear power station, wounding 12 civilians, Russian and Ukrainian officials said. That strike...
UPDATE 1-Guterres says U.N. working with U.S. and EU to get Russian food to markets
ISTANBUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday the United Nations is working with the United States and European Union to overcome obstacles to Russian food and fertilisers reaching world markets. Guterres said that under a U.N.-brokered deal agreed in Turkey last month to resume Ukraine's...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago were 'serious' but may not have justified the raid
Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago were "serious stuff." However, he said it may not have been enough of an "emergency" to justify the August 8 raid. Mulvaney said Trump wouldn't have taken the documents if he did not "perceive it to be in his own interest."
UPDATE 2-Egypt's deal for Indian wheat stands, but not shipped yet - minister
CAIRO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's supply minister said on Monday that an agreement to buy wheat from India still stood despite recent curbs on Indian exports, although it is unclear when the grain will be shipped. Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, has sought to diversify its...
IMF understands challenge Egypt faces over bread subsidy, says minister
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's supply minister said on Monday the International Monetary Fund understood the difficulty the government faced in addressing the subsidy on bread, which remains in place for now. Ali Moselhi was speaking to Al Arabiya TV. The IMF said in July it was continuing discussions with...
Donald Trump Asks Court For A “Special Master” To Review Mar-A-Lago Documents
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are asking a federal court to appoint a “special master” to “preserve the sanctity of executive communication and other privileged material” seized when the FBI conducted a search of his Mar-a-Lago property earlier this month. The filing *read it here — appears to be a way for Trump to repeat grievances and argue that the August 8 search was unjustified, as he claims that he was cooperating with the National Archives and later the Justice Department as they sought records he took with him after his presidency ended. It’s unclear how the court will handle Trump’s...
Russian wheat down with global benchmarks, rising harvest pressure
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week following a decline of wheat in Chicago and rising pressure from new crops, analysts said on Monday, adding the pace of exports remained slow and farmers were concerned about storage capacity. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $25 to $325 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia exported 850,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 890,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Prices in the domestic market fell as well as supply is rising rapidly, first of all of low protein 5th grade wheat, according to Sovecon. "Farmers are getting concerned about the storage availability: the crop is huge, sales are sluggish and the sunflower and corn harvest is approaching," Sovecon said, adding that it had observed such a situation for the first time since the 2017/18 season. There is a strong demand from the Russian farmers for grain storage bags and the equipment for them, it added. Russia remains mostly dry and temperatures are above normal, Sovecon said, adding that this could damage spring wheat and some late crops. "This also is becoming an issue for winter planting which is starting currently," it said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grains on 172,000 hectares compared to 288,000 hectares around the same date in 2021. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,375 rbls/t -450 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,100 rbls/t +400 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,950 rbls/t +275 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,250 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,420/t -$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,350/t -$10 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $967.3/t -$80.2 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Aug 18*: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 92.5 72.0 13.6 Crop, as of same 81.0 60.3 14.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.97 4.35 3.39 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.92 3.21 2.57 date in 2021 Harvested area, 23.3 16.6 4.0 mln hectares Harvested area, as 27.8 18.8 5.6 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)
