Federal agents recovered more than 300 individual documents containing sensitive material from Mar-a-Lago in three bursts over the last eight months, according to a Monday report from The New York Times. Multiple sources familiar with the previously unreported number told the newspaper that the FBI raid on Donald Trump's Florida estate this month was prompted, at least in part, by an initial flood of 150 classified documents given to the National Archives in January. This prompted fears at the Justice Department that the former president might have more material squirreled away, according to the Times. In addition to the January and August retrievals, a third set of a few dozen documents was turned over to Justice Department officials by Trump's aides in early June. Multiple sources also said that Trump had rifled through the boxes of documents in late 2021, while archives officials were actively attempting to recover the material.

