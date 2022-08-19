Read full article on original website
Donations continue to pour in for eastern Kentucky flood victims
Even those who lost their homes to the floods are trying to help their neighbors the best they can.
wymt.com
EKCEP announces new FLOOD initiative to help impacted Eastern Kentuckians
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) announced a new initiative to help people impacted by the historic flooding in late July. The initiative is called EKY FLOOD - Finding Local Opportunities for Overcoming Disaster. The project will help new employees, volunteers, employers, business owners,...
WHAS 11
Truck loads of donations head to Kentucky flood victims thanks to community's generosity
Several eastern Kentucky communities were devastated by flash flooding in late July. Governor Beshear says 39 have died as a result of the disaster.
wdrb.com
Debris removal from waterways to begin in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will start clearing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding earlier this month. Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that most of the debris left from the flooding ended up in area creeks and streams. Larger materials that pose "potential hazards" to bridges...
somerset106.com
Governor Beshear Announces Water Debris Removal Projects To Start In Eastern Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear announced debris removal projects would start soon in creeks, streams and other waterways hit hard by flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Beshear said most of the debris left from the recent flood disaster ended up in local waterways. Getting it removed is a critically important step in helping an entire region recover from one of the most traumatic events of our lifetime. AshBritt, the company with a contract to clean up other debris in Eastern Kentucky, will also be working to remove the debris in the water in coordination with the Army Corps of Engineers and the Division of Water, which will be responsible for identifying debris piles. Priority will be given to large objects that pose a potential hazard to bridges and other structures.
harlanenterprise.net
Ag Tag program nets more than $600,000
Kentucky farmers donated $606,223.11 to the Ag Tag program for 2022, bringing the total of donations to more than $4.3 million since 2016, according to Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles. The voluntary donations are divided equally among Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA, and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. This year, each...
wymt.com
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky gives update on donations
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has released an update on donations and the disbursement of flood relief funds. The foundation announced that, as of Friday, August 19, it has given more than $670,000 in grants to support families, nonprofits, small businesses and family farms. In the...
935wain.com
Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 18, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on new economic development projects, historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Red Cross blood drives, the Kentucky State Fair, a scholarship for nursing students, COVID-19 and monkeypox. He also named those who donated $15,000 or more to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
Kentucky offering PACE elder care opportunities in limited counties, aimed at more care at home
In an effort to promote the health and safety of Kentuckians, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the arrival of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, in Kentucky. The program is designed to provide quality long-term care for people age 55 and older that is cost-effective. “This milestone...
Wave 3
State fair closing early due to incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
How to help Kentucky flood victims
Catastrophic flooding in portions of eastern Kentucky killed at least 38 people and the community is struggling to survive the aftermath which destroyed houses and businesses.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky State Fair, country artist raising funds for flood relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As eastern Kentucky works to recover from devastating flooding, the Kentucky State Fair and others are getting involved to support impacted families. Country music star T. Graham Brown loaded his tour bus with supplies and headed to eastern Kentucky after deadly flooding swept away homes and businesses.
Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
WSAZ
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. Saturday. The Midway was reported and immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of guests. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022
AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
wymt.com
Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities announced the Boil Water Advisory was lifted for portions of Perry County on Sunday. The following areas were lifted from the advisory:. The entire city limits of Hazard. Airport Gardens. The Village Shopping Center. All areas between West...
Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
wkyufm.org
Why Kentucky could feel more like Death Valley over the next 30 years
If you’ve spent this summer feeling like it’s really getting extra hot out here, it is not in your mind. A new report from the First Street Foundation describes a major warming region of the U.S. as an extreme heat belt — and Kentucky is among the states included. On this week’s edition of “Science Behind the Forecast,” WAVE 3 meteorologist Tawana Andrew explains what and where the extreme heat belt is.
WTVQ
Families raise awareness of fentanyl poisoning through Capitol rally
FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- An awareness rally was held Sunday morning to remember the lives of nearly 200 Kentuckians who have died in recent years from fentanyl poisoning. The rally was put on by the “Never Alone Nick Rucker Foundation”. Founder Angela Parkerson created the foundation in honor of her son, who died in 2021.
