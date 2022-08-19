Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Firearm and heroin seized after gun call on Harrison Ave. in Springfield
A Springfield man is facing firearm charges after police were called to a gun call Sunday morning.
PD: Suspects involved in armed carjacking on St. James Ave. in Springfield
The Springfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in connection with an armed carjacking.
Western Mass. Police Seize Ghost Guns & Drugs During Routine Traffic Stop
How do our hard-working men and women in police forces across the nation get any sleep? It's almost like they have to be rolling 24/7 just to even have a prayer at keeping on pace with the number of crimes being committed all day, every day, all over the place.
Police investigating murder on Longhill Street in Springfield
Police are investigating a murder on Longhill Street in Springfield that happened early Saturday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two arrested after report of car break-ins on Shefford Street in Springfield
Two men from Springfield were arrested early Monday morning for allegedly breaking into cars.
Police dog finds suspected drunken driver, who fled a Charlton crash scene, hiding under bushes inside woods
A 52-year-old man, who officials believe was drunk, crashed his car in Charlton on Saturday night and fled the crash scene on foot. A Charlton Police Department K9 found the alleged drunk driver hidden away under a thick layer of bushes in a nearby woodland area. On Saturday at 9:20...
Police looking for man who offered child candy at Leominster park
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Police in Leominster are searching for a man who approached a child at a local park and offered him candy. The encounter happened while the child was in a porta potty at Fournier Field, police say. The man was last seen in the area of the field around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
South Hadley Police find 43-year-old woman
The South Hadley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 43-year-old woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Westfield PD: Woman dressed as Walmart employee steals vacuums, leaves in stolen vehicle
Westfield police are searching for a woman that entered the Walmart dressed like a store employee and stole several items.
westernmassnews.com
Authorities identify victim of fatal Route 116 crash in Amherst
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have identified the victim of a fatal crash that took place on Route 116 in Amherst Friday morning. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez of Springfield was killed in a multi-car crash just before 9 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road in Amherst.
23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges
WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
fallriverreporter.com
Now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper indicted in crash that killed 51-year-old Christopher Zike
BOSTON — A now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper has been indicted for motor vehicle homicide in the 2021 crash that claimed the life of 51-year-old Christopher Zike, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. A Suffolk County grand jury late last week returned an indictment charging Kristopher Carr, 26, of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
Man accused of smuggling people into Massachusetts, other states, including those wanted by police, with no visas
BOSTON – A man was indicted this week by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit human smuggling offenses. Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, of East Hartford, Conn., was indicted on one count of attempted human smuggling. De Lima was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of attempted human smuggling in June 2022.
Children receive school supplies at Springfield’s Marshall Roy Park
Springfield's Marshall Roy park came alive on Sunday with a back to school event that attracted hundreds of families.
spectrumnews1.com
'The need is incredible': Hundreds ride motorcycles, raise money for Project New Hope in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - In what has become an annual tradition in Central Massachusetts, Project New Hope teamed up with hundreds of bikers to raise money Saturday. The eighth-annual Salute Our Veterans motorcycle ride raises money for the nonprofit, which has the mission of empowering service members, veterans, and their families through free retreats, supportive programs, wellness and education. They also have a food pantry, which also provides everyday essentials and baby supplies. Project New Hope Founder Bill Moore says the need for area veterans is still great.
The Biggest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires
Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
Eyewitness News
2 people dead in Stonington boat accident
Security guard shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. First of its kind UConn report analyzes police ‘use of force’ data. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:55 PM UTC. For the...
Police release photos of suspect in Buckland Hills Mall shooting
A reported shooting is under investigation at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester, sources told News 8.
fitchburgstar.com
Two arrested, stolen vehicle recovered in Fitchburg
Two men were arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered in Fitchburg during a joint traffic operation coordinated by Dane County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Aug. 18. According to a sheriff’s office news release, during the four-hour operation, the group was involved in several traffic stops, which resulted in the recovery of one stolen vehicle in the City of Fitchburg. Donovan A. Moore, 21 and Leander H. Jones, 21, were arrested and taken into custody after a short vehicle pursuit.
Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show
People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
WUPE
Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wupe.com
Comments / 1