Westfield, MA

#Economy#Security Camera#Wal Mart
westernmassnews.com

Authorities identify victim of fatal Route 116 crash in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have identified the victim of a fatal crash that took place on Route 116 in Amherst Friday morning. According to the Northwestern District Attorney's office, 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez of Springfield was killed in a multi-car crash just before 9 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road in Amherst.
AMHERST, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges

WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Man accused of smuggling people into Massachusetts, other states, including those wanted by police, with no visas

BOSTON – A man was indicted this week by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit human smuggling offenses. Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, of East Hartford, Conn., was indicted on one count of attempted human smuggling. De Lima was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of attempted human smuggling in June 2022.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

'The need is incredible': Hundreds ride motorcycles, raise money for Project New Hope in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - In what has become an annual tradition in Central Massachusetts, Project New Hope teamed up with hundreds of bikers to raise money Saturday. The eighth-annual Salute Our Veterans motorcycle ride raises money for the nonprofit, which has the mission of empowering service members, veterans, and their families through free retreats, supportive programs, wellness and education. They also have a food pantry, which also provides everyday essentials and baby supplies. Project New Hope Founder Bill Moore says the need for area veterans is still great.
WORCESTER, MA
WUPE

The Biggest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires

Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

2 people dead in Stonington boat accident

Security guard shot during Macy's shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. First of its kind UConn report analyzes police 'use of force' data. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:55 PM UTC. For the...
MANCHESTER, CT
fitchburgstar.com

Two arrested, stolen vehicle recovered in Fitchburg

Two men were arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered in Fitchburg during a joint traffic operation coordinated by Dane County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Aug. 18. According to a sheriff's office news release, during the four-hour operation, the group was involved in several traffic stops, which resulted in the recovery of one stolen vehicle in the City of Fitchburg. Donovan A. Moore, 21 and Leander H. Jones, 21, were arrested and taken into custody after a short vehicle pursuit.
MassLive.com

Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show

People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
BRIMFIELD, MA
Pittsfield, MA
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

