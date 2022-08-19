Read full article on original website
Parkland Shooter Doesn’t Deserve to Die Because Addict Mom ‘Broke’ His Brain, Defense Insists
As defense attorneys ask a jury to spare Nikolas Cruz from receiving the death penalty, they claimed Monday that the Parkland shooter’s brain was “poisoned” by his mom’s drinking and drug abuse when she was pregnant.Melisa McNeill, Cruz’s lead defense attorney, said her client’s brain was “irretrievably broken through no fault of his own.” In her first time speaking in court, McNeill asked jurors to consider the 23-year-old’s dark childhood when analyzing what eventually led Cruz to massacre 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.“In telling you Nik’s story, in telling you the chapters of his life,...
Ex-OpenSea exec calls for NFT “insider trading” charges to be dismissed—because NFTs are not securities or commodities
Chastain was charged in June with one count each of wire fraud and money laundering.
