NewsNation kicked off the week by announcing a trio of staffing additions. Jake Novak has joined as Deputy Managing Editor, Ali Bradley has joined as a Southwest correspondent, and Hayley Turner has been named Senior Producer for On Balance with Leland Vittert.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO