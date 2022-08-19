Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Chris Kane Leaves KATV Little Rock After 12 Years
KATV morning anchor Chris Kane said goodbye to the Little Rock, Ark., ABC affiliate after 12 years. Kane announced the news on...
AdWeek
Consumers Look to Each Other for Creative Ways to Beat the Rising Cost of Living
The TLC reality series So Freakin Cheap, which debuted last year, features people going...
Inc.com
Kimberly Bryant, Founder of Black Girls Code, Is Out as CEO. She's Not Leaving Without a Fight
Update: This article was edited to include a response from a Black Girls Code spokesperson. After 11 years at its helm, Kimberly Bryant, 55, is out as CEO and board member of Black Girls Code, a non-profit organization that she founded in 2011. The San Francisco-based organization announced Bryant's departure...
AdWeek
Meta Metaverse Campaign Features East African Cycling Squad Team Amani
What can the metaverse offer to Team Amani, a team of racing cyclists from...
AdWeek
Restoring LGBTQ+ Brand Trust Is a Journey Built on Actions, Not Parades
Editor's note: This piece is part of a series with Graham Nolan on the ways marketers can commit to LGBTQ+ allyship...
AdWeek
Nextdoor Names 2022 Neighborhood Favorites Winners
Neighborhood social network Nextdoor revealed the winners Monday of its sixth annual Neighborhood Favorites...
AdWeek
Instagram Kicks Off Creator-Focused Digital Campaign ‘It Pays to Be You’
Instagram teamed up with creative agency Mojo Supermarket on "It Pays to Be You,"...
AdWeek
To Dine For Podcast: Ronne Brown, Founder of Girl CEO and Herlistic
On this week's episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Ronne Brown, founder of...
NFL・
Black IT Guru Launches Social Media Platform That Celebrates Black and Brown Culture, Unity and Love
Meet Ernest L. Manning Jr, founder and CEO of WeKinFolk.com, an online space that celebrates Black business achievements while building social connections. He refers to this revolutionary platform as the “Black Facebook.”. With nearly two decades of experience in the IT field, Ernest felt there was a void in...
‘It’s a modern-day Facebook’ – how BeReal became Gen Z’s favourite app
“Instagram, please stop trying to be TikTok.” App users including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner shared this plea last month when Instagram trialled changes that flooded users’ feeds with short-form videos called “reels” and content uploaded by strangers. They were reacting to Instagram’s attempt to wrest Gen Z eyeballs away from TikTok by mimicking some of the app’s signature features.
AdWeek
Goodfood Channels Bob Ross by Painting an Image of a Happy Little Dinner
Bob Ross' fame has grown significantly since his death in 1995 as new audiences discovered the soothing art lessons he delivered...
Blockchain Creative Labs CEO on How Artists Can Enter the NFT Space
NFT's have taken the art world by storm, with many artists minting their artwork and selling them as digital collectibles. Blockchain Creative Labs CEO Scott Greenberg joined Cheddar News to discuss how artists can incorporate their work into the NFT space.
AdWeek
NewsNation Hires 3 TV News Veterans and Expands NY, Chicago, DC Production Operations
NewsNation kicked off the week by announcing a trio of staffing additions. Jake Novak has joined as Deputy Managing Editor, Ali Bradley has joined as a Southwest correspondent, and Hayley Turner has been named Senior Producer for On Balance with Leland Vittert.
