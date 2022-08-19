Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at large Scottsdale home being used as short-term rental
Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Dozens of residents of a small town in eastern Arizona have evacuated after the Gila River reached a major flood stage early Monday morning, spilling water into parts of town. Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience...
AZFamily
Peoria students heading back to school Monday following power outages
A fugitive is in the hospital after being shot by police when he drove into a pizzeria in Mesa to try and escape law enforcement. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at...
AZFamily
Fugitive drives into Mesa pizzeria, shot by Mesa police
Six schools in the Peoria Unified School District that were closed Friday due to monsoon destruction will be back open on Monday. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:43 PM MST.
AZFamily
Rain in the Phoenix area
Fire chief: Mass evacuations underway in town of Duncan as Gila River overflows. Evacuations began Monday morning as monsoon rains caused the Gila River to begin spilling into parts of town. Weeks of rainy weather in Arizona causing a mosquito breeding ground. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. It's been a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Monsoon storms move through the Phoenix area; flights headed to Sky Harbor diverted
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon storms made their way through the Phoenix area, causing some flights heading to Sky Harbor to have to land elsewhere and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. Both have since expired. Officials at Sky Habor said six flights bound for Phoenix were diverted to other airports, with five going to Tucson and one going to Las Vegas.
AZFamily
Mesa burglary call ends in officer-involved shooting
The site features a 10-mile oval track and off-road areas to test vehicle performance. Fire chief: Mass evacuations underway in town of Duncan as Gila River overflows. Evacuations began Monday morning as monsoon rains caused the Gila River to begin spilling into parts of town. Highs near 100 in Phoenix...
oucampus.org
3001 N Black Canyon Hwy
*$300 OFF Total Move In O.A.C - *$300 OFF Total Move in O.A.C w/ 12 Month Lease. *Look & Lease within 24 hrs receive an additional $150.00 OFF!. Contact our leasing center for more details. Come home to the best of apartment home living at Palisade Park. Our community is...
arizonasuntimes.com
Phoenix to Receive $25 Million Grant to Construct Pedestrian Bridge
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego revealed that the city will receive a $25 million grant to construct the long-proposed Rio Salado Bike/Pedestrian Bridge. She joined Pete Buttigieg, U.S. secretary of transportation, and other community officials at the Rio Salado Audubon Center, according to a news release from the city. The funding comes from a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phoenix woman still looking for stolen car after dog was found
What was supposed to be a homecoming for a rescue dog turned into a search. Rosie, a Pitbull and German Shepherd mix, was in Hilary O'Kelly's car when it got stolen Saturday morning.
AZFamily
Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley
Six schools in the Peoria Unified School District that were closed Friday due to monsoon destruction will be back open on Monday. A fugitive is in the hospital after being shot by police when he drove into a pizzeria in Mesa to try and escape law enforcement. Rain in the...
AZFamily
An exclusive look at Toyota’s secret Arizona site where vehicles are put to the test
WITTMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Press the “Rock” button on the new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and just point the nose up the rock hill. You steer and the truck does the rest. It’s just one of the features you’ll find on the Tundra and it’s...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dead after red light-running crash in Peoria intersection
PEORIA, Ariz. - A two-car crash killed a woman in Peoria on the stormy night of Saturday, Aug. 21. At around 9:45 p.m., Peoria Police officers and Peoria Fire-Medical crews responded to a crash at Cactus Road and 79th Avenue between two SUVs, a black and a red one. Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Scottsdale Fire Captain shares flood safety tips
Arizona's Family witnessed multiple drivers attempt to cross the deep water on Friday evening. Classes canceled at some schools after power lines knocked down in Peoria. The outages forced the Peoria Unified School District to cancel classes on Friday. East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues. Updated: 3...
AZFamily
Highs near 100 in Phoenix as storm chances diminish for Monday
Residents began evacuating flood-prone areas of Duncan early Monday morning. RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at large Scottsdale home being used as short-term rental. Raw video shows flames shooting through the roof of a large Scottsdale home being used as a short-term rental. All fifteen people inside made it out safely.
ABC 15 News
Trash mess angers renter who pays mandatory removal fee
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — When you force renters to pay extra monthly fees, they should expect those services to be carried out or they should get an explanation as to why not. One Valley renter held her landlord accountable over a smelly problem. "See, animals have gotten into this," Raelene...
AZFamily
Large home being used as short-term rental heavily damaged by fire in north Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An early-morning blaze that was originally thought to be extinguished at a Scottsdale home flared back up into a large fire that caused extensive damage. Fire crews were initially called to the single-story home around 5:30 a.m. located on 79th Street, just north of...
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Storms creeping into Valley Sunday
PHOENIX — More storms are expected Sunday after a busy week of Monsoons. Storms are moving into the Valley from the north. Track the latest conditions and watch the latest forecasts. 6:33 p.m. A dust storm advisory has been issued for parts of Maricopa County, including Avondale, Goodyear and...
nomadlawyer.org
Phoenix: 7 Best Places To Visit In Phoenix, Arizona
Tourist attractions- Places To Visit In Phoenix, Arizona. There are many things to do in Phoenix, Arizona. You can visit the Musical Instrument Museum to see more than 15,000 instruments, exhibits, and artifacts. You’ll also be able to hear some of the instruments while you’re there, thanks to high-tech display cases.
AZFamily
Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise
2022 Toyota Tundra put to the test in the Arizona desert. Arizona's Family is giving viewers an exclusive look at Toyota’s secret Arizona site where vehicles are put to the test. Chandler fourth grader wins Intel's crane naming contest. Updated: 28 minutes ago. |. A fourth grader at Chandler...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day - Monsoon storms hit parts of Phoenix and the west Valley Saturday evening
Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise. A fallen tree, Leading to criminal trespassing? Sounds like something out of a movie. But that’s what happened to one family in Surprise after yesterday’s storms. Teen in critical condition, woman hurt after shooting at Phoenix...
Comments / 6