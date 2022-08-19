ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Peoria students heading back to school Monday following power outages

A fugitive is in the hospital after being shot by police when he drove into a pizzeria in Mesa to try and escape law enforcement.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Fugitive drives into Mesa pizzeria, shot by Mesa police

Six schools in the Peoria Unified School District that were closed Friday due to monsoon destruction will be back open on Monday.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Rain in the Phoenix area

Fire chief: Mass evacuations underway in town of Duncan as Gila River overflows. Evacuations began Monday morning as monsoon rains caused the Gila River to begin spilling into parts of town. Weeks of rainy weather in Arizona causing a mosquito breeding ground.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon storms move through the Phoenix area; flights headed to Sky Harbor diverted

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon storms made their way through the Phoenix area, causing some flights heading to Sky Harbor to have to land elsewhere and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. Both have since expired. Officials at Sky Habor said six flights bound for Phoenix were diverted to other airports, with five going to Tucson and one going to Las Vegas.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa burglary call ends in officer-involved shooting

The site features a 10-mile oval track and off-road areas to test vehicle performance.
MESA, AZ
oucampus.org

3001 N Black Canyon Hwy

*$300 OFF Total Move In O.A.C - *$300 OFF Total Move in O.A.C w/ 12 Month Lease. *Look & Lease within 24 hrs receive an additional $150.00 OFF!. Contact our leasing center for more details. Come home to the best of apartment home living at Palisade Park. Our community is...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Phoenix to Receive $25 Million Grant to Construct Pedestrian Bridge

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego revealed that the city will receive a $25 million grant to construct the long-proposed Rio Salado Bike/Pedestrian Bridge. She joined Pete Buttigieg, U.S. secretary of transportation, and other community officials at the Rio Salado Audubon Center, according to a news release from the city. The funding comes from a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley

Six schools in the Peoria Unified School District that were closed Friday due to monsoon destruction will be back open on Monday. A fugitive is in the hospital after being shot by police when he drove into a pizzeria in Mesa to try and escape law enforcement.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dead after red light-running crash in Peoria intersection

PEORIA, Ariz. - A two-car crash killed a woman in Peoria on the stormy night of Saturday, Aug. 21. At around 9:45 p.m., Peoria Police officers and Peoria Fire-Medical crews responded to a crash at Cactus Road and 79th Avenue between two SUVs, a black and a red one. Police...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale Fire Captain shares flood safety tips

Arizona's Family witnessed multiple drivers attempt to cross the deep water on Friday evening. Classes canceled at some schools after power lines knocked down in Peoria. The outages forced the Peoria Unified School District to cancel classes on Friday. East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Highs near 100 in Phoenix as storm chances diminish for Monday

Residents began evacuating flood-prone areas of Duncan early Monday morning. RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at large Scottsdale home being used as short-term rental. Raw video shows flames shooting through the roof of a large Scottsdale home being used as a short-term rental. All fifteen people inside made it out safely.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Trash mess angers renter who pays mandatory removal fee

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — When you force renters to pay extra monthly fees, they should expect those services to be carried out or they should get an explanation as to why not. One Valley renter held her landlord accountable over a smelly problem. "See, animals have gotten into this," Raelene...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Storms creeping into Valley Sunday

PHOENIX — More storms are expected Sunday after a busy week of Monsoons. Storms are moving into the Valley from the north. Track the latest conditions and watch the latest forecasts. 6:33 p.m. A dust storm advisory has been issued for parts of Maricopa County, including Avondale, Goodyear and...
PHOENIX, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

Phoenix: 7 Best Places To Visit In Phoenix, Arizona

Tourist attractions- Places To Visit In Phoenix, Arizona. There are many things to do in Phoenix, Arizona. You can visit the Musical Instrument Museum to see more than 15,000 instruments, exhibits, and artifacts. You’ll also be able to hear some of the instruments while you’re there, thanks to high-tech display cases.
PHOENIX, AZ

