Mendy rape accuser ‘was in WhatsApp group with another alleged assault victim’

By Pat Hurst
The Independent
 3 days ago

A woman who has accused Premier League footballer Benjamin Mendy of rape was in a WhatsApp group with another alleged sex assault victim who wanted to sue Manchester City , a court has heard.

The woman has alleged she was raped by Mendy, 28, three times at his home in October 2020 when she was aged 20, after going back to his house with other women following a Sunday evening drinking session in a nearby bar.

Another complainant, aged 24 at the time, alleges that three months later, on January 2 2021, Mendy sexually assaulted her by grabbing her groin over her clothing at a party at his mansion, The Spinney, in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire.

Prosecutors allege Mendy is a “predator” who “turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game”.

Under cross-examination by Eleanor Laws QC, representing Mendy, the rape complainant denied trying to “minimise” knowing the other woman, saying they had a mutual friend and telling police in a statement: “I think I may have met her once but cannot be sure.”

She told the jury at Chester Crown Court she reported her rape allegation to police in November 2020 and found out about the groping allegation by the other woman in February 2021 and had to take two months off work due to the trauma of reliving her own experience.

The other complainant then went to police shortly after the two women were in contact in the February.

Ms Laws said: “After she found out about each other’s allegations she goes to police two days later.

“Has she ever discussed with you because of what happened, she wanted to sue Manchester City for what happened to her?”

The woman replied: “I don’t remember.”

The witness said she did not remember both of them being part of a WhatsApp group with the title “Sunday Shlagggs” but conceded they had both been with other girls on an overnight trip to Wales.

She denied trying to “exaggerate and lie” about what had happened between her and Mendy.

Ms Laws continued: “Had you persuaded yourself that it was Mr Mendy that had done something wrong that night and not something entirely consensual?”

The witness replied: “I’m absolutely certain I did not give consent.”

Ms Laws added: “What happened in that room with Mr Mendy, in drink, is you did things you regretted and were embarrassed about the next day?”

“Absolutely not,” the witness replied.

Mendy denies eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against seven young women.

Co-accused Louis Saha Matturie, 41, the footballer’s friend and fixer, allegedly had the job of finding young women for sex.

Matturie, of Eccles , Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

Both men say if any sex did take place it was consensual.

In re-examination, Timothy Cray QC, prosecuting, asked the woman why she decided to go to the police and go through with a prosecution of Mendy.

She replied: “The main reason was I just did not want to be here any more.

“That’s a really scary thought for me to have because I have got really good friends and a really good job, but I couldn’t carry on not being myself.

“If someone just listened and it’s out of me, then I can try to carry on.

“I didn’t want to live a life where pretty much I didn’t want to be here anymore.

“I didn’t want to do that to my family or my sister.”

The trial was adjourned until Monday.

Public Safety
The Independent

Woman found shot in back garden was ‘our shining light’, says family

A woman who died after being shot at a house in Liverpool has been remembered as “our shining light” by her family.Ashley Dale, 28, who worked in the environmental health team at Knowsley Council, was found fatally wounded in the back garden of a house in Old Swan, Liverpool, early on Sunday morning.It is believed that Ms Dale was not the intended victim.Her family condemned the killing as a “senseless crime” as police made house-to-house inquiries in the local area.We can’t come to terms with how this would happen to a defenceless woman in her own home. None of this makes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

CNN anchors shocked as former NYPD detective defends Arkansas officers involved in suspect assault

CNN’s Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto appeared shocked to hear a former NYPD detective defend three officers involved in a violent arrest in Arkansas.Law enforcement consultant Tom Verni was shown footage of the moment one of the officers bangs the suspects head onto the concrete floor.“If you’re in a fight for your life, you use whatever force is necessary to make sure you can escape from that incident unscathed”, Mr Verni said, appearing to defend the officer’s actions.Three police officers involved have been suspended pending an investigation.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland shooter’s sister brought out of jail to testify at his trial

The defence for Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, began its case at his sentencing trial on Monday.Jurors heard from Cruz’s sister Danielle Woodard who entered the court in handcuffs and flanked by law enforcement after being allowed to leave jail to testify in her brother’s defence.Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their shared biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict.Cruz’s defence is seeking to show that foetal alcohol spectrum disorders and a troubled upbringing contributed...
PARKLAND, FL
The Independent

US soldier held in Italy for allegedly killing 15-year-old while driving four times over legal alcohol limit

An American soldier has been placed under house arrest at the Aviano US Air Force Base in northern Italy after she allegedly fatally struck a 15-year-old boy with her car while intoxicated. The female soldier, who has not been identified but is said to be 20 years old, reportedly hit the teen while he was walking with friends on a pedestrian trail on Sunday morning. The soldier was not found to have any illegal substances in her system, but was reportedly drunk with more than four times the legal driving limit of alcohol in her system. According to The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Woman, 28, killed in ‘mistaken identity’ shooting seven years after brother died same way

A woman was shot dead in her back garden in what police say was a case of mistaken identity, seven years after her teenage brother died in similar circumstances.Ashley Dale, 28, was found fatally wounded in Old Swan, Liverpool, early on Sunday morning. Officers were called just after 12.40am on Sunday to a house and found Ms Dale with injuries to her body consistent with gunshot wounds.She received medical treatment at the scene but was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.Her family paid tribute to their “shining light” and condemned the killing as a “senseless crime” as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

CCTV captures moment pregnant couple’s gender reveal ruined by clinic receptionist

A clinic employee in Dublin accidentally popped a gender reveal balloon in front of an expecting couple.Walking toward the parents-to-be, a staff member from UltraScan popped the gender reveal balloon, erupting its pink confetti into the air.Company UltraScan shared CCTV footage, capturing the couple’s and the employee’s shocked faces after their gender reveal was unexpectedly ruined.Other patients in the clinic were seen dropping their jaw and covering their faces in shock.“Gender reveal gone wrong,” the Irish company captioned the clip.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsCafe owner wants employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when on their periodQuadruple amputee who had double hand transplant to take on North Coast 500
WORLD
The Independent

Family of missing mother found dead pays tribute to ‘gentle and kind person’

The family of a mother missing for a month have paid tribute to a “happy, gentle, thoughtful and kind person” after police confirmed her body has been found.Madison Wright, 30, of Basildon, Essex, went missing on July 22 wearing a pink top, black trousers and flip-flops.On Monday, her family said her life has been “stolen” but that her memory “will live on” through her son, after police confirmed a body found in Wat Tyler Country Park near Pitsea on July 30 was Ms Wright.The void Madison leaves will never be filled. Her life has been stolen from not just...
PUBLIC SAFETY
