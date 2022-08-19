ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunak takes swipe at Truss over absence from farming hustings

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mpd4r_0hNWvpZ900

Rishi Sunak’s campaign has hit out at frontrunner Liz Truss after she declined to attend a hustings organised by the National Farmers’ Union.

Farmers expect Ms Truss to take part in a hustings with the NFU in September, after she was initially accused of snubbing the organisation by deciding not to attend the event on Friday.

Her rival for the Tory leadership Mr Sunak did attend the event in Warwickshire , where he promised to lead the “most pro-farming and pro-countryside government this country has seen in decades”.

Mr Sunak’s team said Ms Truss’s absence “raises questions about her willingness to listen to the needs of farmers and the wider food industry”.

NFU president Minette Batters had on Thursday told The Guardian newspaper that it was a “shame” Ms Truss did not want to attend the hustings.

Farmers have been among the groups angered by some of the post-Brexit trade deals championed by the Foreign Secretary, which they see as undercutting their livelihoods.

Ms Truss was also expected to be quizzed about claims from Environment Secretary George Eustice , who supports Mr Sunak, that she had been resistant to putting animal welfare standards in UK trade deals.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Ms Batters said on Thursday: “We have written and had responses from both candidates asking them to outline their plans for British food and farming, which we have published online.

“In addition, we have offered both candidates the opportunity to speak to farmers at a hustings event of their choice about their plans and currently Rishi Sunak has agreed to take part. This offer remains open to Liz Truss and we are in contact with her team.”

On Friday, an NFU spokesperson said Ms Truss will now attend a hustings with the farming body on September 1. If it goes ahead, it will be one of the final husting events of the leadership campaign.

PA has contacted the Truss campaign for a response.

The Sunak campaign said the former chancellor had “announced that he will set a new food security target, aggressively champion local produce, ensure the sector has the labour it needs, and take time to negotiate trade deals in the best interests of British farmers”.

A spokesperson added: “He will support farmers to boost their productivity and profitability and protect our best farmland. Farmers are the lifeblood of our nation. A Rishi Sunak-led government will make sure that there is a bright future ahead for British agriculture, and he will always engage positively with the industry.”

Related
Truss sets out growth plan for West Midlands ahead of Tory leadership hustings

Liz Truss has promised to put the West Midlands “at the heart of our economic revival” ahead of the 10th Tory leadership hustings in Birmingham.The Foreign Secretary and former chancellor Rishi Sunak will once again be put to the test by party members during a two-hour event in the second-largest city in the UK.Times Radio’s John Pienaar will present the hustings, interviewing each candidate and moderating questions from the audience.It will be broadcast live on Times Radio from 7pm to 9pm and streamed in vision on the Times Radio YouTube channel.Ahead of the debate, Ms Truss, who is currently the...
ELECTIONS
Truss pledges to put the West Midlands ‘at the heart of our economic revival’

Liz Truss has promised to put the West Midlands “at the heart of our economic revival” if she becomes prime minister.Ahead of the Conservative Party hustings in Birmingham, the Foreign Secretary set out her plan to boost growth and drive opportunity across the second most populous county in England after Greater London.Through lower taxes, better regulation and supply side reform, the frontrunner to become Britain’s next prime minister believes she will create a favourable environment for the private sector getting behind firms in the West Midlands.Ms Truss also pledged to deliver key infrastructure projects including the Midlands Rail Hub and...
POLITICS
Sunak pledges to make UK ‘science superpower’ if made PM

Rishi Sunak unveiled plans to make the UK a “science superpower” as he pledged to create a UK alternative to the EU’s flagship research funding programme.The former chancellor, who is believed to be trailing rival Liz Truss in the race to succeed Boris Johnson, made the announcement ahead of the latest Tory hustings in Birmingham.Mr Sunak, who called the West Midlands the “birthplace of the first Industrial Revolution”, said that as prime minister he would deliver a “better UK alternative” to the EU’s Horizon funding programme.Horizon Europe has become the latest issue to spark a row between the UK and...
SCIENCE
Liz Truss’s £235m cut to Environment Agency ‘doubled sewage discharge’ – old

Liz Truss presided over “efficiency savings” during her time as Environment Secretary that significantly slashed funding for the Environment Agency and resulted in “doubled sewage discharge”, Labour has claimed.Labour Party analysis of official figures shows that since 2016, when the Tory leadership hopeful was in charge of Defra – raw sewage discharge more than doubled from 14.7 per overflow in 2016 to 29.3 in 2021.This coincided with her cutting £80m of sewage monitors as part of a £235m Tory axe to the Environment Agency’s budget, which she branded “efficiency savings”.The Environment Agency works closely with water companies to ensure they...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
‘Reasonable’ to raise payments for hosting Ukrainian refugees longer – minister

It is “perfectly reasonable” that sponsors of Ukrainian refugees should receive more money to help them carry on hosting for longer than six months while the cost of living spirals, the refugees minister has said.Around 25,000 offers of accommodation from hosts under the Homes for Ukraine scheme have been taken up so far, with an average of three Ukrainians living in each home, Lord Richard Harrington said.Six months on from the start of the Russian invasion, the Government is asking existing hosts to extend their generosity and appealing for new sponsors to step forward.It comes amid a deepening cost-of-living crisis,...
HOMELESS
Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge

Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent next year – the highest level in almost half a century – as average energy bills hit £5,816, leaving millions of people in “dire straits” according to alarming new forecasts from one of the world’s biggest banks that suggest the UK’s energy crisis will stretch on for years.Experts said that current policies to tackle the crisis risked being a “sticking plaster” and a Tory MP warned that people would be left homeless this winter without more help to pay for skyrocketing bills. Kevin Hollinrake said that Conservative Party leadership contender...
TRAFFIC
Dual regulatory system would risk reputation of NI exporters, businesses warn

The creation of a dual regulatory system in Northern Ireland would create a series of reputational, legal and commercial risks for local businesses, the Government has been warned.The proposal is part of the Government’s unilateral plan to replace the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol – the trading arrangements that govern Irish Sea trade post-Brexit.A group representing key sectors of the region’s economy has expressed concerns about the introduction of a system that would allow businesses selling in Northern Ireland to choose whether they comply with EU standards, UK standards or both.The Northern Ireland Business Brexit Working Group urged the Government against...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Medical students cutting spending on food and heating, says BMA

Medical students are having to cut their spending on essentials such as food, clothing and heating as they struggle with costs during their courses, a survey has suggested.The British Medical Association (BMA) is urging the Government to reform the means-testing process for the NHS bursary and increase the allowance given to eligible students.The union has argued that the poorest students are at a disadvantage which could be jeopardising their future careers in the health service – meaning there is a risk the NHS will lose some of its much-needed workforce in the years to come.Its survey of 1,119 medical students across...
EDUCATION
Shellfish ‘forgotten victims’ of sewage polluting UK waters say Lib Dems

Lobsters, crabs, clams and oysters are the “forgotten victims” of sewage being dumped into the sea and rivers around the UK, new analysis has shown.Waters containing shellfish were dumped in nearly 29,000 times last year, with the longest event lasting 5,000 hours.The research by the Liberal Democrats found 207,013 hours worth of sewage were dumped in waters around England inhabited by shellfish in 2021 alone.South West, Southern Water and Anglian Water were reportedly the utilities companies with the worst records.Tim Farron, the Lib Dems’ environment spokesman, said: “England’s treasured shellfish, our prawn, crayfish, lobsters and crabs, are the forgotten victims...
ENVIRONMENT
