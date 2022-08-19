ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Young pays tribute to ‘gentle’ Pop Idol co-star Darius Campbell Danesh after his death at age 41

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uC2oR_0hNWvjW100

Will Young has paid tribute to his former Pop Idol co-star Darius Campbell Danesh , who died earlier this week .

Danesh, who was living in the US, was found dead in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota on Tuesday (16 August). He was 41.

Before having a successful career in musical theatre, Danesh was mostly known for his appearances on Popstars and Pop Idol , finishing in third place in the latter programme, behind Young and Gareth Gates .

On Friday (19 August), Young posted an old picture of him and Danesh from the time of filming and shared a heartfelt message about his former colleague’s passing.

“For the past few days, my thoughts have been with Darius's family and will continue to be so,” Young began. “I found this picture a while ago taken during Pop Idol .

“If there was ever an example of not giving up on your dreams then Darius is top of the pile. Driven, courageous and gentle. My love goes to his family at this time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OejHV_0hNWvjW100

Others who have publicly shared their condolences for Danesh include Simon Cowell, who infamously faced off with him on the TV show , and actor Gerard Butler.

In a social media post, Butler said he was “devastated” by the loss , calling Danesh a “brother in arms” and a “dear friend”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases

Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
CELEBRITIES
The Daily South

Vince Gill and Amy Grant's Daughter, Corinna, Joins Dad for Teary Tribute to Her Mom After Bike Accident

Amy Grant's family is supporting her through music as she continues to recover from a scary bicycle accident last month. Her husband Vince Gill was joined on stage by their daughter Corrina during his appearance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday night. The talented 21-year-old broke down in tears during an emotional performance of the song Gill wrote for her mother, "When My Amy Prays," swapping mentions of "Amy" with "Mama."
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerard Butler
Person
Will Young
Person
Gareth Gates
Person
Darius Campbell
Person
Simon Cowell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Pop Idol#Popstars
Us Weekly

Jonathan Scott Talks About Becoming an ‘Insta-Dad’ to Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel’s 2 Kids: ‘One Big Happy Family’

All in the family! Shortly after Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel fell in love, he was thrust into a brand-new world — parenthood. “Family's very important for us and we've got two kids,” the Property Brothers star, 44, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, August 3, referring to Deschanel’s two children. “They come over all the time with the nephews, […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Kim Kardashian robber blames ‘showy’ star for Paris heist: ‘She was throwing money away, I was there to collect it’

One of the men arrested for the 2016 Paris hotel robbery of Kim Kardashian has spoken out about the infamous heist, declaring he feels no guilt for the crime.In October 2016, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint by a group of masked robbers at her temporary residence in Paris when the thieves stole almost $10m worth of jewelry they had spotted on social media.In a new interview with VICE News, Yunis Abbas – one of the sixteen people arrested for the attack – shared details about the heist and insisted he...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Closer Weekly

Are HGTV Star J.D. Scott and Wife Annalee Belle Still Together? Inside Their Marriage

HGTV fans are obsessed with the bond Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott have with their older brother, J.D. Scott. He has been their right-hand man when it comes to renovating homes and providing comedic relief on their popular shows. Fans have been curious about J.D.’s personal life and whether he is still married to Annalee Belle. Keep scrolling to see where their relationship currently stands.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Matt Damon touches down in Georgia for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, touched down in Georgia on Friday (19 August) ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding, where they will join a range of star-studded guests.Photos show the couple arrive by private jet at an airfield a stone’s throw away from Affleck’s sprawling estate on Hampton Island, where he and Lopez are set to tie the knot this weekend. Lopez, 50, and Affleck, 53, are making last-minute preparations for the extravagant three-day celebration, which comes just over a month after the couple shocked fans with news of their surprise wedding in Las Vegas.In...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

803K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy