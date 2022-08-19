ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato’s boyfriend Jutes: Everything to know about the musician

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24km9D_0hNWvgrq00

Demi Lovato ’s mystery boyfriend has been revealed.

The 29-year-old singer recently confirmed that she is in a “happy and healthy” relationship with a fellow musician. "It’s a really happy and healthy relationship," a source told People last week. "He’s a super great guy."

Following the news, Lovato was spotted on Tuesday with her boyfriend Jutes in New York City. The pair were seen holding hands as they left dinner at LAVO Italian Restaurant. The two coordinated their looks for the evening – Lovato wearing a black leather jacket splashed with white paint, and Jutes showing off his neck tattoos in a black sweater, distressed denim jeans and a white bucket hat.

That same day, Lovato appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , where she performed the song “Substance” off her upcoming album Holy Fvck , which her new beau co-wrote. Jutes gave his girlfriend a shoutout on Instagram when he shared a video of her Tonight Show performance.

“sheeeesh best voice in the game, by a lot,” he captioned the post. “u killed it rockstar @ddlovato . substance on @jimmyfallon last night. grateful to be a part of this one ps ur f***ing hot”.

Lovato replied in the comments, “YOU ARE thank you so much baby!!”

Jutes – whose real name is Jordan Lutes – is a pop punk singer from Ottawa, Canada. Earlier this month, he released a song called “Hollywood Hillbilly” and has another project titled “Out the Door” being released in early September.

The Canadian musician has also helped Lovato with some of her own music, and is listed as a co-writer for her single “Substance”. Jutes celebrated the track’s release last July when he posted a clip from the music video to Instagram.

“substance by @ddlovato out now!! one of my fav songs i’ve ever worked on,” he wrote. “when i got asked to pull up and write for this session i remember thinking wtf am i supposed to do in a demi lovato session? only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects i’ve ever heard. obviously a crazy milestone for me but beyond that i feel so blessed to be a part of something i’m such a big fan of. cheers to the whole gang”.

Lovato commented: “thank you sooo much.. you killed the session (SESSIONS) and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work w you here’s to many more!! let’s gooooo!! (Cya!!)”.

Much like his girlfriend, who has been open about her sobriety journey in the past, Jutes celebrated 100 days of sobriety in July. He shared on Twitter at the time: “100 days sober today. learning to cope with my anxiety properly was something i was always too scared to try. took a long time to be ready but i’ve never felt better mentally and emotionally. if ur dealing with shit rn that feels never ending just know nothing lasts forever”.

Lovato also has many things to celebrate this week. The singer’s eighth studio album Holy Fvck is due for release on Friday 20 August, coinciding with her 30th birthday. The album has already generated buzz for one of its tracks, titled “29”, which seems to address the age gap with her ex-partner Wilmer Valderrama.

The Disney Channel alum began dating the That 70s Show actor in 2010, when she was 17 years old and he was 29. The two dated on and off until they eventually split in 2016.

Lovato recently updated her pronouns to include she/her in addition to they/them.

