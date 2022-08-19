ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Denmark in talks with Rwanda on UK-style transfer of asylum seekers

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXdGE_0hNWve6O00

Denmark is in talks with Rwanda about setting up a UK -style scheme to transfer asylum seekers to the country.

Human rights campaigners have called the move “deeply disturbing” and warned that it could violate international law.

Setting up the scheme is the next step in a long-term plan to move the processing of Denmark’s refugees offshore. Immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye confirmed the plan, saying: “Our dialogue with the Rwandan government includes a mechanism for the transfer of asylum seekers.”

The deal would aim to “ensure a more dignified approach than the criminal network of human traffickers that characterises migration across the Mediterranean today”, he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLm8I_0hNWve6O00

But Matilda Bryce, policy advisor at the charity Freedom from Torture, said the Danish government’s decision to follow Britain’s example was a “deeply disturbing development”.

“We are particularly concerned that both the UK and Denmark have played down or ignored the risks that torture survivors would face if removed, and neither government has exempted survivors from removal,” she added.

“The United Nations has warned both the UK and Denmark that their plans likely violate international law. By undermining the spirit of cooperation on which our international rules-based system is premised, these ‘cash-for-humans’ schemes threaten the integrity of the entire global asylum system,” Ms Bryce said.

Denmark passed a law last year that allows refugees arriving in their country to be moved to asylum centres in a partner country. The move drew criticism from the European Commission, which questioned the law’s compatibility with Denmark’s international obligations to asylum seekers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4cqv_0hNWve6O00

“External processing of asylum cases raises fundamental questions about both the access to asylum procedures and effective access to protection,” Commission spokesperson Adalbert Jahnz said at the time.

Rasmus Grue Christensen, CEO of Danish Institute Against Torture, said that a Danish office in Kigali could work if it focused on “humanitarian and development aid for Rwandans and refugees living in Rwanda”.

However, he added, that the initiative seemed to be an “irresponsible and harmful” step that palmed off Denmark’s responsibility for asylum seekers.

The UK’s first flight to take asylum seekers to Rwanda was due to take off in June but was grounded after a series of legal challenges, and several people due to be on the plane have subsequently been identified as potential trafficking victims .

The scheme has been halted until the legality of the policy is decided at a High Court hearing starting next month, while MPs have also questioned the government’s unevidenced claims that it will deter migrant crossings over the English Channel.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Sunak pledges to make UK ‘science superpower’ if made PM

Rishi Sunak unveiled plans to make the UK a “science superpower” as he pledged to create a UK alternative to the EU’s flagship research funding programme.The former chancellor, who is believed to be trailing rival Liz Truss in the race to succeed Boris Johnson, made the announcement ahead of the latest Tory hustings in Birmingham.Mr Sunak, who called the West Midlands the “birthplace of the first Industrial Revolution”, said that as prime minister he would deliver a “better UK alternative” to the EU’s Horizon funding programme.Horizon Europe has become the latest issue to spark a row between the UK and...
SCIENCE
The Independent

UN experts say Bill of Rights could ‘undermine enjoyment of human rights in UK’

The Bill of Rights may undermine the enjoyment of human rights in the UK if adopted, in particular the rights to fair trial, UN experts have warned.In a letter addressed to the UK Government, the special procedures of the Human Rights Council said the proposed Bill of Rights seeks to repeal and replace the Human Rights Act of 1998 “in a concerning manner”.They argued some provisions contained in the Bill “may undermine the enjoyment of human rights in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (UK), including, in particular, the rights to fair trial, effective remedy, equality before...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Freedom From Torture#Rwandan#Danish
The Independent

‘Reasonable’ to raise payments for hosting Ukrainian refugees longer – minister

It is “perfectly reasonable” that sponsors of Ukrainian refugees should receive more money to help them carry on hosting for longer than six months while the cost of living spirals, the refugees minister has said.Around 25,000 offers of accommodation from hosts under the Homes for Ukraine scheme have been taken up so far, with an average of three Ukrainians living in each home, Lord Richard Harrington said.Six months on from the start of the Russian invasion, the Government is asking existing hosts to extend their generosity and appealing for new sponsors to step forward.It comes amid a deepening cost-of-living crisis,...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Truss pledges to put the West Midlands ‘at the heart of our economic revival’

Liz Truss has promised to put the West Midlands “at the heart of our economic revival” if she becomes prime minister.Ahead of the Conservative Party hustings in Birmingham, the Foreign Secretary set out her plan to boost growth and drive opportunity across the second most populous county in England after Greater London.Through lower taxes, better regulation and supply side reform, the frontrunner to become Britain’s next prime minister believes she will create a favourable environment for the private sector getting behind firms in the West Midlands.Ms Truss also pledged to deliver key infrastructure projects including the Midlands Rail Hub and...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Serbia warns it will protect Kosovo Serbs if NATO doesn't

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president called on NATO on Sunday to “do their job” in Kosovo or he says Serbia itself will move to protect its minority in the breakaway province. The fiery televised address to his nation by President Aleksandar Vucic followed the collapse of political talks between Serbian and Kosovo leaders earlier this week mediated by the European Union in Brussels. Serbia, along with its allies Russia and China, has refused to recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence. A NATO-led intervention in 1999 ended the war between Serbian forces and separatists in Kosovo and stopped Belgrade’s bloody crackdown against Kosovo’s majority Albanians. The EU has overseen years of unsuccessful talks to normalize their ties, saying that’s one of the main preconditions for Kosovo and Serbia’s eventual membership in the 27-nation bloc.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Liz Truss’s £235m cut to Environment Agency ‘doubled sewage discharge’ – Labour

Liz Truss presided over “efficiency savings” during her time as Environment Secretary that significantly slashed funding for the Environment Agency and resulted in “doubled sewage discharge”, Labour has claimed.Labour Party analysis of official figures shows that since 2016, when the Tory leadership hopeful was in charge of Defra – raw sewage discharge more than doubled from 14.7 per overflow in 2016 to 29.3 in 2021.This coincided with her cutting £80m of sewage monitors as part of a £235m Tory axe to the Environment Agency’s budget, which she branded “efficiency savings”.The Environment Agency works closely with water companies to ensure they...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Poland nabs octogenarian with 5 kilos of heroin in suitcase

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A 81-year-old Danish woman traveling from Africa to Canada was arrested at Warsaw airport on suspicion of illegal possession of heroin worth over $515,000, officials in Poland said Friday. Customs officers at Frederic Chopin Airport decided to check the woman’s luggage Sunday after becoming suspicious of her itinerary and her uneasy behavior. Packages with 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of heroin were discovered under a false suitcase bottom. The woman, traveling from Malawi and Kenya through Doha and Warsaw, denied any wrongdoing and said family members had given her the suitcase with gifts for relatives in Canada, according to Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office in Warsaw. She was detained for three months and prosecutors have opened an investigation. Under Polish law, she faces up to 15 years in prison for illegal possession of narcotics.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge

Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent next year – the highest level in almost half a century – as average energy bills hit £5,816, leaving millions of people in “dire straits” according to alarming new forecasts from one of the world’s biggest banks that suggest the UK’s energy crisis will stretch on for years.Experts said that current policies to tackle the crisis risked being a “sticking plaster” and a Tory MP warned that people would be left homeless this winter without more help to pay for skyrocketing bills. Kevin Hollinrake said that Conservative Party leadership contender...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

EasyJet rejects compensation claim from woman who was wrongly denied boarding despite having valid passport

A week after easyJet assured The Independent it would comply with European air passengers’ rights rules after wrongly turning passengers away, the airline continued to refuse compensation when it was due.Tracey Robbens from Penzance in Cornwall was booked on a flight from London Gatwick to Ljubljana in January. She and her husband Tommy were planning a week of exploring Slovenia.But ground staff working for easyJet turned her away, claiming her passport was not valid – even though it complied with both the post-Brexit conditions for travel to the European Union.The travel document was under 10 years old on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Jihadi bombmaker-turned-MI6 agent who spied on al-Qaeda for eight years accuses top UK private school of discriminating against his five-year-old daughter 'after parents feared he was a security risk'

A former Jihadi bombmaker who turned against terrorist organisation al-Qaeda and spied on them for MI6 for eight years has accused a top private school of discrimination after other parents allegedly told the school they believed he was a security risk. Aimen Dean's five-year-old daughter was attending St George's school...
U.K.
The Independent

Sanna Marin: Finnish Prime Minister tests negative for drugs after party video row

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has tested negative for drugs after a leaked video showed her dancing at a party. A statement on the government website on Monday confirmed no narcotics were found in the test, which Ms Marin had paid for herself. Ms Marin, 36, leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) had agreed to the test after criticism from opposition politicians, who claimed it showed inappropriate behaviour. Her opponents had called on Ms Marin to take the test after it was alleged that she was socialising with people who used illegal substances.But Finnish women have been sharing...
EUROPE
The Independent

Voices: Stop blaming Western colonialism for problems elsewhere – it ignores history

Earlier this month, the murder of four Shia Muslims in US city of Albuquerque led to mourning and introspection among Muslims there and even in the UK.After it was suggested the murders were sectarian in nature – i.e. committed by a Sunni Muslim – many Muslims on social media raised the problem of anti-Shia prejudice. Some however, argued that this sectarianism was, “forged through years of strategy and, yes, US foreign policy.”It’s certainly true that Western policy in parts of the Muslim world inflamed sectarian tensions, but this ignores what created tensions in the first place. Conflicts between Sunni and...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone denies fraud over ‘failure to declare £400m in overseas assets’

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has denied fraud over an alleged failure to declare £400m of overseas assets to the UK government.The 91-year-old billionaire is accused of failing to declare to HM Revenue and Customs a trust in Singapore with a bank account containing around $650m (£553m).Photographers and camera operators watched on as the businessman arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, having been warned in advance not to mob him because of his age.His white Range Rover, with a personalised number plate, passed three times before Mr Ecclestone left the vehicle dressed in a dark...
SINGAPORE
CNN

This country calls time on the 'war on drugs'

It's the home of notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar, and the origin of legendary Santa Marta Gold -- once the most sought-after varieties of weed in the United States -- named after Colombia's Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountain range.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

803K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy