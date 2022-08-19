ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union boss Mick Lynch would ‘love’ to let passengers ‘travel for free’ instead of striking but it’s ‘illegal’

By Laurene Rey-Millet
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Mick Lynch from the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said he would “love” to let passengers just “travel for free” during strikes rather than halt travel altogether.

The idea, adopted in Australia and Japan, consists of railway workers striking by not collecting ticket fares but still going to work, stopping income reaching their employers.

However, the union boss explained such action would be deemed illegal for the worker and the passenger under UK laws.

RMT workers are staging a series of nationwide strikes this summer over jobs and pensions, the next happening on Saturday (20 August).

