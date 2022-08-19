Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Florida School Shooter Named "Damaged", Says AttorneyBryan DijkhuizenParkland, FL
Breathtaking Intracoastal Views in North Palm BeachSalvatore J Messina - Realtor®North Palm Beach, FL
Opinion: Trump Will Be President Again Unless the FBI Proves Beyond a Doubt That Criminal Activity Took PlaceLincoln ReportPalm Beach, FL
The Salty Donut opening soon in West Palm BeachBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Related
AGAIN: I-95 TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON, BAD TRAFFIC WEEK
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you use I-95 during the late night or early morning hours, expect a week full of problems in and around Boca Raton. Construction continues on express lanes, which means the Interstate will be closed between Glades and Linton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
pointpubs.com
Live! Resorts Pompano: Topgolf Venue, Retail Center, Publix Approved
Two components of the Live! Resorts Pompano project received site plan approval from the Planning and Zoning Board in June – a Topgolf sports entertainment venue and a retail center that includes a Publix. Live! Resorts Pompano is being developed on the 223-acre Isle Casino Pompano Park property, located...
Boca's Brightline station exterior complete; interior next as officials anticipate end of 2022 start
BOCA RATON — A Brightline train whizzed past its newest station Tuesday morning, moments after Boca Raton city officials signed the last beam that had been placed on the platform of the city’s first high-speed train stop. Kaufman Lynn Construction broke ground on the $56 million project — which stands next to the...
cw34.com
One person hospitalized from gas leak in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is in the hospital following a gas leak in Wellington. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said it happened just before 12 p.m. at a home on Forest Glen Lane. Firefighters said a service valve on a 500 pound underground propane tank broke off.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPBF News 25
Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead
LANTANA, Fla. — A three-vehicle, five-passenger crash left one dead Saturday evening. The driver of a 2022 model S Tesla was traveling westbound on Lantana Road at a high speed, according to Palm Beach Sherriff's Office. As the Tesla traveled in the inside lane, two other vehicles were traveling...
cw34.com
Rash of catalytic converter thefts in south Florida continues
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two men and say they found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their SUV. The men are identified as Gerardo Reygada, 53, and Pedro Wong, 56, both from Miami. Police say 8 of the stolen catalytic converters were...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash near Lake Worth Beach
A Lake Worth Beach man died in a crash that seriously injured the passenger of another vehicle on Saturday.
PANTS SUIT! Man Claims Injury In Palm Beach County Dressing Room
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You could call it the “Pants Suit.” A Palm Beach County man says he was trying on pants in the Cost Less Dry Cleaners in Lake Worth when he sat on the bench in the dressing room. The […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ALL PALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED ON TUESDAY
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder for parents and students in the Palm Beach County School District: all schools are closed on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Many schools serve as polling places on Election Day. For security reasons, school district officials do not […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
THREE TROPICAL WAVES WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER, ONE EAST OF FLORIDA
Unclear If Any Will Grow, Threaten Land. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 21, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves, with one — marked as an X above — in conditions conducive for development. It may […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Car, truck crash while driving illegally around school bus
Boynton Beach police say a truck and car collided as they attempted to illegally go around a stopped school bus in Boynton Beach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fb101.com
Top Museum Restaurants in Florida
Florida is home to some of the best museums and cultural attractions in the country and as more visitors choose to dine at on site, cafes and concession stands are no longer an afterthought, but now a deliberate part of the arts and culture experience with a standalone destination. The museum and restaurant experience are both enhanced by the other creating a culturally immersive activity for all.
Man Arrested For Throwing Brick Into BMW, Hurling Rock Into Coral Springs Home
A man was arrested for throwing a brick through the window of a BMW in Coral Springs earlier this month, just weeks after he shattered a home’s window with a rock, court records show. According to Coral Springs Police, Alonzo Hill, 31, of Pompano Beach, hurled the brick into...
POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE NAMED: Storm Four Now Churning In The Gulf
NHC: 80 Percent Chance Of Formation. No Threat To Florida. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center Friday evening upgrade the system meandering in the southern Caribbean for several days to “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four.” The NHC issued this advisory just after […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Crash cleared after blocking 5 lanes on I-95 SB
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash caused delays on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach County early Friday morning. The crash happened before Exit 74 at 45th street. Five left lanes were blocked due to the accident, according to Florida 511. The crash has since been cleared.
Thieves steal 33 catalytic converters from Palm Tran vehicles
WEST PALM BEACH — Thieves have stolen nearly three dozen catalytic converters from Palm Tran Connection vehicles parked at a contractor in West Palm Beach. The emission-control devices, 33 in all, were likely stolen sometime overnight between Friday and Saturday, said Palm Tran spokesperson Joseph Harrington. Palm Tran offers...
wflx.com
New Keydets Hit The Grounds
Man shot with BB gun during political rally in Boynton Beach. As people wait for more answers in the Mar-a-Lago search, some in favor of former President Donald Trump have reported acts of violence and even vandalism over the last few months. Mandalay farms in Jupiter. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022...
cw34.com
Head-on crash injures three in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were injured after a head-on collision on I-95 in Martin County. Martin County Fire Rescue said the crash occurred near mile marker 90, and that the three people involved have been transported to trauma facilities. The crash caused the two right lanes...
TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA
Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 4