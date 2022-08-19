ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

AGAIN: I-95 TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON, BAD TRAFFIC WEEK

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you use I-95 during the late night or early morning hours, expect a week full of problems in and around Boca Raton. Construction continues on express lanes, which means the Interstate will be closed between Glades and Linton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
pointpubs.com

Live! Resorts Pompano: Topgolf Venue, Retail Center, Publix Approved

Two components of the Live! Resorts Pompano project received site plan approval from the Planning and Zoning Board in June – a Topgolf sports entertainment venue and a retail center that includes a Publix. Live! Resorts Pompano is being developed on the 223-acre Isle Casino Pompano Park property, located...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

One person hospitalized from gas leak in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is in the hospital following a gas leak in Wellington. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said it happened just before 12 p.m. at a home on Forest Glen Lane. Firefighters said a service valve on a 500 pound underground propane tank broke off.
WELLINGTON, FL
WPBF News 25

Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead

LANTANA, Fla. — A three-vehicle, five-passenger crash left one dead Saturday evening. The driver of a 2022 model S Tesla was traveling westbound on Lantana Road at a high speed, according to Palm Beach Sherriff's Office. As the Tesla traveled in the inside lane, two other vehicles were traveling...
PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ALL PALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED ON TUESDAY

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder for parents and students in the Palm Beach County School District: all schools are closed on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Many schools serve as polling places on Election Day. For security reasons, school district officials do not […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
fb101.com

Top Museum Restaurants in Florida

Florida is home to some of the best museums and cultural attractions in the country and as more visitors choose to dine at on site, cafes and concession stands are no longer an afterthought, but now a deliberate part of the arts and culture experience with a standalone destination. The museum and restaurant experience are both enhanced by the other creating a culturally immersive activity for all.
SARASOTA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE NAMED: Storm Four Now Churning In The Gulf

NHC: 80 Percent Chance Of Formation. No Threat To Florida. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center Friday evening upgrade the system meandering in the southern Caribbean for several days to “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four.” The NHC issued this advisory just after […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Crash cleared after blocking 5 lanes on I-95 SB

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash caused delays on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach County early Friday morning. The crash happened before Exit 74 at 45th street. Five left lanes were blocked due to the accident, according to Florida 511. The crash has since been cleared.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

New Keydets Hit The Grounds

Man shot with BB gun during political rally in Boynton Beach. As people wait for more answers in the Mar-a-Lago search, some in favor of former President Donald Trump have reported acts of violence and even vandalism over the last few months. Mandalay farms in Jupiter. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Head-on crash injures three in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were injured after a head-on collision on I-95 in Martin County. Martin County Fire Rescue said the crash occurred near mile marker 90, and that the three people involved have been transported to trauma facilities. The crash caused the two right lanes...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

