talk'n2myself
3d ago

I've been doing it my whole life, after a day of work I'd take my boots and nasty socks off before I'd start my hour plus ride home, and when I'm at the lake wearing sandals I always take them off while driving

Audrey Bidwell
3d ago

I just asked Google about about Michigan's laws for driving bare foot and they said that it is legal to drive barefoot in all 50 States And said that driving barefoot being illegal is a urban legend.

Stina Moen
3d ago

um y'all know how humid Michigan can get especially in the summer. if I'm not working I'm barefoot with my sandals in my purse leave us alone🤣

