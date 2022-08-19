Read full article on original website
Related
Bloomberg
Bank Behind Fintech’s Rise Reels in Billions in Pandemic’s Wake
One of the fastest growing banks in the US is on a mission to rewire the industry. It has also touched some nerves. Cross River Bank began turning heads across the financial realm soon after Congress started unleashing $800 billion in emergency loans to help small businesses survive the pandemic. The little-known 14-year-old suburban New Jersey firm was soon arranging aid faster than almost every other bank.
Bloomberg
Australia to Map Crypto Tokens as Part of Regulatory Ramp-Up
Australia is beginning a review of cryptocurrency assets in the country to help better understand and regulate the industry. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government will make “token mapping” a priority this year to help identify which digital asset tokens are being used in Australia and how they should be regulated, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement on Monday, adding that a public consultation paper on the matter would be released soon.
Bloomberg
Shell Weighs Australia Wind Expansion Amid Clean Energy Push
European oil major Shell Plc is looking at expanding its wind-power business in Australia as it eyes options offshore and diversifies away from fossil fuels. The London-based company has ramped up investments in wind projects in the past year as it seeks to move into cleaner sources of energy. Shell made its first wind investment in Australia earlier this year when it bought a 49% stake in developer WestWind Energy Development Pty Ltd., which has projects in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.
Bloomberg
Junk Nations Risk Muted Future for Debt Sales as Liquidity Dies
September, historically the busiest month for high-yield sovereign bond sales, is set to disappoint this year as the risk of aggressive US rate hikes keep junk-rated nations on the sidelines. Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs expect subdued external debt sales from emerging countries next...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bloomberg
Nobel Winner Spence Sees Non-Trivial Chance of US Recession: Q&A
Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. In an interview on Aug. 17, Michael Spence, Nobel laureate and both a professor and dean emeritus at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, discussed prospects for the US, Chinese and European economies and the consequences of China’s slowdown for the world.
Bloomberg
Greener Nickel Ambitions: Elements by Clara Ferreira Marques
Hi, I’m Clara Ferreira Marques and this is Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter. We bring you a blend of commentary from Bloomberg Opinion writers and the best of our market-leading news coverage. If you haven’t signed up for delivery to your inbox, you can do that here.
Bloomberg
Saudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said “extreme” volatility and lack of liquidity mean the futures market is increasingly disconnected from fundamentals and OPEC+ may be forced to cut production.
Bloomberg
‘House of the Dragon’ Debut Crashes HBO Max for Thousands
The hotly anticipated debut of the “Game of Thrones” prequel saw a vast number of users flock to HBO Max, overwhelming the service for some on Sunday night in the US. More than 3,000 outages were reported across the global monitoring service Downdetector at 9 p.m. in New York, just as “House of the Dragon” was released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bloomberg
Chinese Farmers Struggle as Scorching Drought Wilts Crops
Longquan, China (AP) -- Hundreds of persimmon trees that should be loaded with yellow fruit lie wilted in Gan Bingdong’s greenhouse in southwestern China, adding to mounting farm losses in a scorching summer that is the country’s driest in six decades. Gan’s farm south of the industrial metropolis...
Bloomberg
UK Seeks to Ease NHS Strain Before Winter Crisis, Telegraph Says
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. Britain is trying to ease pressure on its health services ahead of a winter that will bring extraordinary strain to households as energy bills soar.
Bloomberg
EU Favors Only Limited Tweaks to Recovery Plans, Gentiloni Says
Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. The European Union favors only limited corrections to post-pandemic recovery plans, Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said as a leading contender in Italian elections next month says it may demand changes if it wins power.
Bloomberg
Your Saturday UK Briefing: Sterling Just Can’t Catch a Break
It’s no secret the UK is in a bit of a pickle right now. Inflation is at levels last seen when Manchester City were relegated from the old First Division, strikes seem to be cropping up everywhere—even the legal profession has downed tools—and government business appears to be on hold until Liz Truss (presumably) is anointed prime minister next month.
Bloomberg
Online Pharmacy Zur Rose Is Weighing Options Including Sale
Zur Rose Group AG, the Swiss online pharmacy, is exploring strategic options including a possible sale, according to people familiar with the matter. The Frauenfeld-based company has been working with advisers to look at alternatives ranging from a take-private to a private investment in public equity, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It has held talks in recent months with potential suitors including US buyout firms KKR & Co. and Hellman & Friedman, the people said.
Bloomberg
Female Founder on Speaking Up in Silicon Valley
Winnie Co-Founder and CEO Sara Mauskopf joins Emily Chang to discuss the controversial backing of Adam Neumann's new startup by Andreessen Horowitz's firm and the need for female founders to speak up about their own right for second chances. Plus, her views on the investing landscape in childcare since the pandemic, and on the Twitter-Elon Musk deal as a former Twitter employee. (Source: Bloomberg)
Comments / 0