Cryptocurrency was founded to provide a viable alternative to the established financial systems. Thousands of cryptocurrencies, each with a specific purpose, are in use today, ten years after the launch of the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. The development of Bitcoin laid the groundwork for the majority of current cryptos. The fact that Bitcoin and other more highly advanced cryptos have found solutions to many of the issues raised in the white paper has led many experts to believe that this type of digital currency is what the future of money will look like.

