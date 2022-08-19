ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Cryptos That Could Disrupt Financial Services

Ethereum's smart-contract functionality opened the floodgates for the development of decentralized finance. Solana, with its incredible transaction speeds and low costs, could be a threat to the lucrative payments industry. Aave, a decentralized savings and lending protocol, is challenging the traditional banking model. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Projects With Future Prospects To Invest In Today: Aave, Polkadot and Zompot Token

Cryptocurrency was founded to provide a viable alternative to the established financial systems. Thousands of cryptocurrencies, each with a specific purpose, are in use today, ten years after the launch of the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. The development of Bitcoin laid the groundwork for the majority of current cryptos. The fact that Bitcoin and other more highly advanced cryptos have found solutions to many of the issues raised in the white paper has led many experts to believe that this type of digital currency is what the future of money will look like.
#Linus Stocks#Blockchains#New Technologies#Smart Contract#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Time#Decentralized Finance
bitcoinist.com

Yuniverze Launches as Litecoin Offers Users an Alternative Payment System in Place of Bitcoin

Easy To Use Swapping Protocols See An Uptick In Demand. In a world where DEXs and hot wallets are the most common way to trade DeFi for new investors, this can be quite daunting. The complexity of many of these exchanges and protocols makes it difficult to discern how to trade, what’s being traded, and even how to import the tokens that you are trying to purchase.
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
u.today

SHIB "Urged" to Hit $0.01 by David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu [SHIB] holders’ fortune prediction for next week

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. As anticipated in the previous article, Shiba Inu [SHIB] snapped the $0.01217-mark after forming a bullish rectangle bottom setup. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1,000 from here on).
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
ambcrypto.com

Cardano [ADA] holders would find themselves happiest as…

ADA’s price has soared in the past few weeks. Cardano’s coin has seen a 27.20% rise in its prices since 26 July. With the Vasil hard fork just around the corner, there is a possibility that the price will continue to rally till the completion of the hard fork is announced.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid

Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
Daily Mail

Retirement savings plunge 20% amid market volatility with the average Fidelity 401(k) now holding $103,800 - and the number of millionaire savers dropped by almost a third last quarter

The average 401(k) retirement account was down 20 percent at the end of June from a year ago, as market volatility takes a bite out of workers' savings. Fidelity Investments reported on Wednesday that its average 401(k) savings account held $103,800 at the end of the second quarter, down from $121,700 in April and $129,300 one year ago.
Motley Fool

4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
NEWSBTC

Ways to Generate Passive Income on the Blockchain: Smart Pools on Metalswap

Investment opportunities in the crypto industry are becoming more diversified. From its foundations a little over a decade ago until now, decentralized finance has come a long way, replacing an exclusionary and insecure orthodox system, with a new decentralized economic system facilitating peer-to-peer transactions. With the growth of DeFi, the...
cryptoglobe.com

Grayscale Claims ‘Ripple Network Does Not Facilitate the Creation of Tokenized Assets’

Recently, Grayscale Investments (“Grayscale”), which is one of the world’s largest digital currency asset managers, made some questionable claims about XRP. As Stefan Huber pointed out yesterday (August 21), in an Information Statement for Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust (XLM) that the firm filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last Tuesday (August 16), here is how Grayscale compard $XLM to $XRP (in a section titled “OVERVIEW OF STELLAR LUMENS”):
Motley Fool

Bitcoin Doesn't Allow Staking. Is It Still a Buy?

Bitcoin's proof-of-work consensus model doesn't let coin holders benefit from staking. Ethereum's planned switch to a proof-of-stake system is a positive for income-seeking crypto investors. Bitcoin still makes for a worthwhile investment over the long haul. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
