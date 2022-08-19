ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas State completes roster by adding Anthony Thomas

On Sunday morning, one day after Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson committed to Kansas State, the Wildcats rounded out their 2022 roster by adding Anthony Thomas. He announced his decision on Twitter with the following message:. "100% committed thanks to everyone who supported me it was bumpy but I'm here!! #KStateMBB"
MANHATTAN, KS
Michael A. Taylor not in Royals' lineup on Sunday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Taylor is being replaced in center field by Kyle Isbel versus Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough. In 336 plate appearances this season, Taylor has a .266 batting average with a .690 OPS,...
KANSAS CITY, MO

