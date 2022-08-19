Read full article on original website
Related
Why do armadillos get hit by cars so much?
Armadillos are all over Alabama, but more often than not, you'll see one as roadkill before ever encountering one in the wild.
WAFF
Make-A-Wish Alabama making dreams come true for 10-year-old
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The day started in Athens, with 10-year-old Luke Reaves arriving at Dealer’s Auto Auction. He thought he’d be auctioning off a car. What he thought would be a cool moment, turned into a memory to last a lifetime. “He knew he was coming, but...
Heightened Rainfall Expected This Week for West, Central Alabama
Alabamians should prepare for heightened rainfall in West and Central Alabama. The National Weather Service in Birmingham notes that a “weather pattern conducive to a heightened coverage of showers and storms, occurring in waves, over the coming days.”. Flood Advisory Info. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT...
Fill the Food Bank Blitz Day creates over 15,000 meals for North Alabama
We're so thankful to every single person who donated towards our Fill the Food Bank Blitz Day!! If you missed us, the drive isn't over yet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman supports lawsuit to block use of electronic voting machines
Former Gov. Don Siegelman has filed a declaration in support of a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s use of electronic voting machines, citing his razor-thin loss in the governor’s race 20 years ago. “I personally experienced how votes can be electronically manipulated,” Siegelman said in the declaration. Unofficial results...
thebamabuzz.com
11 New & Coming Soon Home Listings in Alabama-Aug. 19-21
Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 11 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Shauna Wesson at 256-348-1116 or email...
Back to school 2022: What is PowerSchool for Alabama parents, students? How do I use it?
Sign up for “Strong Start,” a five-week free newsletter from the Ed Lab, for more back-to-school tips. The start of the school year means parents receive a flurry of forms and notifications. Last year, all Alabama public schools moved to a new virtual notification and grade system, called...
Rain, Rain, DON’T Go Away! Drought Watch Declared For Our Area
Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a drought watch in Delaware, Chenango and Otsego counties. Hochul is encouraging residents to conserve water whenever possible because of the unusually dry conditions. The public is urged to water lawns only when necessary, fix leaks, take short showers, and collect water in rain barrels, dehumidifiers and air conditioners.
RELATED PEOPLE
David Nail Announces 2022 Story to Tell Tour
David Nail is hitting the road again this fall for a three-month headlining tour. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), the "Night's on Fire" singer unveiled his 2022 Story to Tell Tour, which includes stops in South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio. The announcement follows the June 17 release of Nail's nostalgic...
Kane Brown Brings Randy Travis Onstage in Oklahoma for a ‘Three Wooden Crosses’ Serenade [Watch]
Kane Brown had a sweet, extra-meaningful surprise for fans attending his headlining Oklahoma show on Saturday (Aug. 20): The singer brought out country legend Randy Travis in the midst of his set. Travis sat onstage in his red wheelchair, beaming with joy as the younger star serenaded him with "Three...
12 Historic, Amazing, and Stunning Upstate New York Cemeteries
Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York
Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abandoned Resort In the Catskills! See Before and After Pictures!
The Catskill Mountains have been beautiful forever. All year round people make their way to the Hudson Valley to take in the sights, hike and explore the scenery of the area. At one time, however, it was more than the lush green mountains that drew people there. From the 1950's through the 1980's it was the resorts, entertainment and dining destinations that brought people to the Catskills.
Chenango And Delaware Counties Police Blotter: August 4-11
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Chenango County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Aaron Gabriel, Tami Lyn Gray, and Jennifer Pollock of Norwich. All three were charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and conspiracy. New York...
800 Pounds of Butter Has Arrived! Construction Begins on 2022 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture
The butter has arrived at the New York State Fair. More than 800 pounds of it. It's all to create the annual Butter Sculpture, one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions at the fair each year. Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, who have been...
DEC Opening Thousands of Acres of Restricted Wetlands in New York For 16 Days
Thousands of acres of land in Upstate New York that is normally closed to the public, will be open for 16 days only. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is opening several Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) usually restricted to the public in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Are So Many Fish Dying In New York Waters This Summer?
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, thousands of dead menhaden, also known as bunker have washed up on the shores New York this summer along the shores of the Long Island Sound. Large dye-offs of bunker are not totally rare given a number of factors. This summer, many of those environmental variables were more than evident in July, causing massive fatalities of the ever popular bait-fish.
Pedal Through New Section of the Adirondacks on New Rail Bike Adventure
Pedal through a new section of the Adirondacks on a new rail bike adventure. The Adirondack Scenic Rail Bikes has added another rail bike option to pedal through the beauty of Mother Nature. You can now enjoy a trip out of Thendara and now Tupper Lake. Raquette Rambler. The Raquette...
Cicadas Are Out in New York and Loudly Looking for Love
It’s like a jolt to every single one of your senses. One minute you’re sitting on your deck, soaking in the sunshine and sipping on your favorite beverage, and the next, a sound loud and electrifying penetrates your ears. Welcome to cicada season in New York. If you’ve...
92.1 Big Kat
Oneonta, NY
466
Followers
4K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT
WDLA 92.1 Big Kat plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://bigcat921.com/
Comments / 1