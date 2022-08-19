ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WAFF

Make-A-Wish Alabama making dreams come true for 10-year-old

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The day started in Athens, with 10-year-old Luke Reaves arriving at Dealer’s Auto Auction. He thought he’d be auctioning off a car. What he thought would be a cool moment, turned into a memory to last a lifetime. “He knew he was coming, but...
ATHENS, AL
Alt 101.7

Heightened Rainfall Expected This Week for West, Central Alabama

Alabamians should prepare for heightened rainfall in West and Central Alabama. The National Weather Service in Birmingham notes that a “weather pattern conducive to a heightened coverage of showers and storms, occurring in waves, over the coming days.”. Flood Advisory Info. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT...
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

11 New & Coming Soon Home Listings in Alabama-Aug. 19-21

Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 11 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Shauna Wesson at 256-348-1116 or email...
ALABAMA STATE
92.1 Big Kat

Rain, Rain, DON’T Go Away! Drought Watch Declared For Our Area

Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a drought watch in Delaware, Chenango and Otsego counties. Hochul is encouraging residents to conserve water whenever possible because of the unusually dry conditions. The public is urged to water lawns only when necessary, fix leaks, take short showers, and collect water in rain barrels, dehumidifiers and air conditioners.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
92.1 Big Kat

David Nail Announces 2022 Story to Tell Tour

David Nail is hitting the road again this fall for a three-month headlining tour. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), the "Night's on Fire" singer unveiled his 2022 Story to Tell Tour, which includes stops in South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio. The announcement follows the June 17 release of Nail's nostalgic...
MUSIC
92.1 Big Kat

12 Historic, Amazing, and Stunning Upstate New York Cemeteries

Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
TRAVEL
92.1 Big Kat

Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York

Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
SYRACUSE, NY
92.1 Big Kat

Abandoned Resort In the Catskills! See Before and After Pictures!

The Catskill Mountains have been beautiful forever. All year round people make their way to the Hudson Valley to take in the sights, hike and explore the scenery of the area. At one time, however, it was more than the lush green mountains that drew people there. From the 1950's through the 1980's it was the resorts, entertainment and dining destinations that brought people to the Catskills.
FALLSBURG, NY
92.1 Big Kat

Chenango And Delaware Counties Police Blotter: August 4-11

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Chenango County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Aaron Gabriel, Tami Lyn Gray, and Jennifer Pollock of Norwich. All three were charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and conspiracy. New York...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
92.1 Big Kat

Why Are So Many Fish Dying In New York Waters This Summer?

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, thousands of dead menhaden, also known as bunker have washed up on the shores New York this summer along the shores of the Long Island Sound. Large dye-offs of bunker are not totally rare given a number of factors. This summer, many of those environmental variables were more than evident in July, causing massive fatalities of the ever popular bait-fish.
POLITICS
92.1 Big Kat

Cicadas Are Out in New York and Loudly Looking for Love

It’s like a jolt to every single one of your senses. One minute you’re sitting on your deck, soaking in the sunshine and sipping on your favorite beverage, and the next, a sound loud and electrifying penetrates your ears. Welcome to cicada season in New York. If you’ve...
ANIMALS
92.1 Big Kat

92.1 Big Kat

Oneonta, NY
ABOUT

WDLA 92.1 Big Kat plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcat921.com/

