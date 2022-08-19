ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fendi Opens Renovated Boutique in Las Vegas Crystals

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05K5Vv_0hNWpT8100

Fendi has opened a renovated 5,998-square foot boutique at Las Vegas Crystals, encompassing women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories and leather goods.

The store, which was unveiled Wednesday, opened in early 2010 and closed in December for a full renovation. In the interim the brand operated a temporary location at Crystals.

More from WWD

The timing should be good for Fendi with both domestic and international travelers flocking to Las Vegas , despite the uncertain economy. Not only are the casinos getting a lot of traffic, but convention calendars are booking up.

Currently there are three Fendi stores in Las Vegas at Crystals, Caesars and Bellagio. The company plans to open a fourth location in Vegas in the Wynn in November.

At the new store, the house’s signature FF motif is emblazoned on a white plaster over a metal canopy on the facade of the boutique. The interior features Fendi’s codes and traditions with touches of marble and metal, paired with plush carpeting. Arabescato Vagli marble is reminiscent of the architecture of Roman churches, creating a grand atmosphere evident on the floors and columns.

Glass walls serve as a focus area in the center of the boutique, imitating the movement of water, which recalls Roman fountains. Opposing glass walls lead to a private Fendi lounge decorated with a luminous ceiling. The lounge offers privacy via ivory curtains. Marble flooring and stainless-steel elements continue throughout the lounge area, as the space is adorned with vibrant pink stools.

Adjacent to the Fendi Lounge is the VIP room designed with pink crystals marble. A pink metal ceiling and plush pink carpeting, along with a textured ivory couch and velvet chairs, define the space.

Fendi is in good company at the Shops at Crystals with luxury brands such as Dior, Giorgio Armani, Chanel, Bulgari, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Tom Ford and Prada also having stores there.

As reported, Fendi plans to show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Baguette (which, as WWD reported, is likely to involve Marc Jacobs in some way). Commemorating the bag’s anniversary, Fendi released an accessories campaign with supermodel Linda Evangelista fronting the ad.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Ralph Lauren to Hold First West Coast Runway Show

Ralph Lauren is coming to the West Coast. The designer will present his spring 2023 men’s and women’s collections on Oct. 13 in Southern California.More from WWDIvana Trump Celebrating the Fashion Community Through the YearsGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met Gala This is the first time the New Yorker has gone West for a runway show, though he famously has a 16,000-square-foot ranch in Colorado, and the West has influenced the iconography of his brand over the years almost as much as East Coast prep. No...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Everything to Know About New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

New York Fashion Week is returning with a lengthy roster of designers and brands confirmed to present their spring 2023 collections. The Council of Fashion Designers of America has confirmed 109 designers and brands will be presenting during New York Fashion Week, including heritage designer labels like Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Coach and others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

MZ Wallace Opens New SoHo Boutique

MZ Wallace is returning to SoHo, armed with a new league of fans who found the brand online during the pandemic. The accessories label had run a boutique at 93 Crosby Street for 20 years until its lease expired just before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Now, the company has opened a new shop on the same street, albeit one block south.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality Protests The MZ Wallace boutique at 49 Crosby Street will serve as a template for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

This Fall’s Hottest Designer Handbags, From Barbiecore Clutches to ‘Clueless’-Inspired Carryalls

Brandon Maxwell The designer’s Oversized Tote Bag in merlot suede, on his Fall 2022 runway; $2,495, Brandonmaxwellonline.com Brandon Maxwell Oversized Tote Bag $2,495 Buy now More from The Hollywood ReporterThe 20 Best Men's Subscription Boxes for Every Type of GuyThe Best Backpacks for Work and School, From Designer Bags to Eco-Conscious CarryallsShay Mitchell's Favorite Things, From Summer Skincare Staples to Chic Baby Gear Chanel Fall’s denim-on-denim trend is highlighted in Chanel’s quilted dark blue denim and metal handbag, great for a night out at Horses in Hollywood; $7,900, at Chanel, Beverly Hills or request more details at Chanel.com Chanel Classic Handbag in Printed Denim and Gold-Tone Metal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Business
WWD

Michael Kors Collection Campaign Features Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey

The Michael Kors Collection fall campaign will launch Saturday featuring models Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey as they hit the town. The ads were photographed by Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.More from WWDThe 21 Most Popular 2019 Holiday Gifts, According to GoogleThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Fall 2019Michael Kors Celebrates Old Bond Street Store Opening  “For fall, I wanted the collection to echo the energy and big-city glamour of New York, when you’re out on the town,” said Michael Kors. “The clothes and accessories are really everything you need for stepping up, stepping out and making an...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Sari Sloane’s The Westside Is Partnering With Saks Fifth Avenue

California-inspired boutique chain The Westside is in expansion mode, with the launch of a new wholesale strategy and a partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue that begins Monday. Four years after selling Intermix to Gap for $130 million in 2013, seasoned retailers Sari Sloane and Haro Keledjian founded Greenwich Retail Group and launched The Westside and Everafter, multibrand concepts for women and kids, respectively, which encompass 14 stores from coast to coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Armani
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Linda Evangelista
Person
Marc Jacobs
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: & Other Stories and A.W.A.K.E. Mode Collab Brings Avant-garde to the High Street

LONDON — Avant-garde — but for the masses. H&M’s sustainable subsidiary brand & Other Stories has collaborated with London-based brand A.W.A.K.E. Mode on a collection that will launch this fall.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationInside the Launch Party for H&M's Pop-up Hotel: Hotel Hennes A.W.A.K.E. Mode is led by founder Natalia Alaverdian, a former fashion director for Harper’s Bazaar Russia. The 14-piece collection consists of 12 ready-to-wear pieces and two accessories, and is due to drop in late October. Since starting her label in 2012, Alaverdian’s designs put a playful...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Nicola Peltz Beckham Debuts Brunette Hair Wearing Fendi at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood

Nicola Peltz Beckham has a new look. On Thursday, the actress debuted her new brunette hair on the red carpet of Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles. She wore a look by Fendi, which was a check-printed cotton asymmetrical strapless bustier with a waist belt paired with matching low-rise trousers.More from WWDA Closer Look at Blackpink's Style Through the YearsInside Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Event Presented by Facebook GamingRed Carpet Looks at 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 Premiere The usually blonde Peltz Beckham dyed her hair brown last month, and was sporting a haircut that included messy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Kim Kardashian Adds Subtle Sparkles to Gray Catsuit With Embellished Balenciaga Bag for Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Launch Party

Kim Kardashian had a standout fashion moment while supporting her sister Kendall Jenner. The reality star-turned-entrepreneur wore a gray halterneck catsuit at the second annual 8.18 party in the Little Beach House Malibu in Los Angeles, where she celebrated the launch of Eight Reserve, the latest premium Añejo to be added to Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila brand. She paired the look with a mini silver sequined Balenciaga hourglass bag and knee-high green boots by Yeezy.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereRed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marble Floors#New York Fashion Week#Fendi Opens#Wwd Fendi Couture Fall#Fendi Men S Spring#Caesars#Bellagio#Roman
Footwear News

Yara Shahidi Perfectly Pairs Vibrant Lettuce Trim Trousers With Velcro Sandals For Summer Stroll In Soho

Yara Shahidi was all smiles while spending time quality with her mother Keri Shahidi in Soho, New York City on Tuesday. The 22-year-old model and television personality showcased her summer wardrobe with breezy lightweight separates and trendy footwear. The “Grown-ish” alum strolled through the streets in a simple white T-shirt. Yara teamed the loose-fitting top with yellow trousers. The relaxed bottoms had a lettuce trim throughout and slight flare on the hem. To stay cool under the warm weather, the entertainer sported a fresh face with no makeup and parted her signature curly tresses in the middle. Yara kept her accessories minimal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

An Industrial Century-old Complex in Los Angeles Becomes a Mecca for Fashion Companies and Creative Businesses

The list of tenants at the Row DTLA, a 32-acre complex in a well-worn industrial district near downtown Los Angeles, sounds like a who’s who of creative types. Among the first tenants at the warren of warehouses were 7 For All Mankind and Splendid, which moved in back in 2013 before most of the project was completely unveiled five years ago. The two labels are housed in 40,000 square feet of office space in a former warehouse structure that has an artsy vibe.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Goes High-Low With Boyfriend Jeans, Celine Handbag, Nike Air Max Sneakers & Chromatica Ball Tour Shirt

Lady Gaga stepped out in style while in New York City — with a pair of sleek sneakers to match. While strolling throughout Manhattan, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a Chromatica Ball tour white T-shirt, given an an edgy twist from split-hemmed sleeves, distressing, prints and silver embellishments. The piece was paired with light blue boyfriend jeans, as well as simple black sunglasses and a mesh baseball cap. To give her ensemble a sophisticated finish, Gaga also carried Celine’s shiny white leather Trapeze Triomphe handbag, a flap shoulder style with a swirling Triomphe silver monogram-shaped clasp that hails from the brand’s Winter...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Sees Green in Lace Gown and Satin Platforms at ‘Nope’ London Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer packed a punch at the London premiere for her latest film, Jordan Peele’s horror thriller “Nope.” While hitting the red carpet with co-star Daniel Kaluuya at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the Emmy Award-winning star posed in a green lace gown. The long-sleeved number featured a swirling floral pattern, as well as a dramatically feathered midsection. Completing Palmer’s ensemble were delicate sparkling huggie earrings, allowing her statement dress to take center stage. Palmer’s footwear of choice consisted of an equally bold pair of platform sandals. The “True Jackson, V.P.” actress’ style included stiletto...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WWD

Japanese Couturier Hanae Mori Dies at 96

Japanese couturier Hanae Mori, who built a multimillion-dollar fashion business and was the first female Asian designer to join the ranks of haute couture in Paris, died at her home in Tokyo on Aug. 11 at age 96. Her death was revealed on Thursday by Japanese broadcaster NHK. A funeral was held with close relatives, and a farewell party will be held in the coming days.More from WWDOlivia Newton-John Through the YearsRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Obituary: Jessica McClintock Mori founded her brand in 1951 in Tokyo and began showing couture in Paris two decades later, becoming the first female Asian...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian robber blames 'showy' reality star for Paris jewelry heist: 'This lady doesn't care at all'

One of the men arrested for robbing Kim Kardashian in 2016 says the reality star "should be a little less showy" in a new interview. On Oct. 2, 2016, five individuals dressed as police officers burst into the Paris residence where Kardashian was staying for Paris Fashion Week. Kardashian was held at gunpoint and bound and gagged before being left in the bathtub, where she reportedly screamed for help as the robbers made off with $10 million worth of her jewelry.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

The shoe that never dates: we explore the enduring appeal of the Manolo Blahnik Hangisi

There are few fashion investments that are as relevant now as they were over two centuries ago, but Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi shoe is one such sartorial outlier. Sure, this buckle-adorned pump was officially launched in the spring of 2008, but its design was influenced by the style of one Ms Joséphine Bonaparte – wife to Napoleon and arbiter of trends.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Touted Home to Italian Luxury Brands, JC Plaza Opens in Downtown Shanghai

SHANGHAI — JC Plaza, the hotel-turned luxury shopping mall project, officially soft-launched Monday on the bustling West Nanjing Road, a prominent shopping area in downtown Shanghai. Formerly the JC Mandarin Hotel, one of the first five-star hotels built in Shanghai more than 30 years ago, the rebranding and revamp of JC Plaza took almost 10 years.More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion BrandsA Look Inside Destree's First Store Real estate company Baohua Group purchased the JC Mandarin building in 2012. After gaining approval from Jingan District Bureau to change the function of the building...
RETAIL
WWD

WWD

36K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy