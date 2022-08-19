Read full article on original website
WLUC
UP City Fest to return to Marquette Township
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. City Fest is returning to the Westwood Mall on Saturday, Aug 27. The free event from 4:00-9:00 p.m. will feature live music performances, Stunt Dudes BMX, an illusionist and other family-friendly entertainment, all centered around the theme of hope. This is the second year...
WLUC
Harvey residents enjoy both nature and art
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette county nature preserve hosted an event where people could enjoy both nature and art on Sunday. The Chocolay Bayou Nature Preserve hosted its second annual Art Walk. Vendors were set up selling items like jewelry and photos. Even poets were there for entertainment. The...
WLUC
Conservation dog sniffs out invasive species
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... A new study shows that just 15 minutes of walking a day can make a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Plus... there’s a dog with the big job of sniffing out invasive species. Meet Bronty of the Conservation Dogs...
WLUC
Republic residents gather to get groovy despite rain
REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents a southwest Marquette county town are looking to get groovy. Retro Days of Republic started on Friday. Due to the rain, outside events like the farmer’s market and fun run are delayed. But people still gathered at the Pine Grove to have fun Saturday. Kids got their faces painted while live music played in the bar.
WLUC
Breitung Township School make final preparations for first day Wednesday
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County school welcomed its staff back for the year. 195 staff members gathered at Kingsford High School for a staff photo and training before the first day of school Wednesday. 15 staff members are brand new, 11 of whom are teachers. Staff said they...
WLUC
Third Street car show benefits Marquette Women’s Center
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette residents attended a large car show on third street Saturday. More than 100 cars stretched down the road for the sixth annual “Classic Cars on Third Street”. The car show commemorates Jessica Drummond, she was killed by her boyfriend on Thanksgiving in 2015.
WLUC
Local non-profit raises money for Marquette police K9
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department needs your help raising money for a new K9. The non-profit U.P. K9 led a fundraiser for the department at The Up North Lodge on Sunday. The money will help acquire an explosive detection K9. The Marquette Police Department’s last dog, Nitro,...
WLUC
Ore Dock Brewing Company celebrates 10th anniversary
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ore Dock Brewing Company turned 10 years old this weekend. The brewery celebrated with a weekend of activities, music, and food trucks. Ore Dock offered limited beer releases including an anniversary ale brewed in collaboration with Barrel and Beam. Ore Dock’s co-owner says he’s excited about...
WLUC
8-20-22: NMU volleyball plays at Mackinac Island, Kingsford High School Invitational, and Marquette boys soccer
Comley was NMU athletic Director form 1987-2000. Forrest Karr leaves Wildcats to become Minnesota Duluth Athletic Director. Forrest Karr spent ten years as NMU Athletic Director. Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:12 AM UTC. Head Coach Josh buettner gets his basketball team ready for a three game series in Greece.
WLUC
Ore Dock Brewing Company and American Culinary Federation teaming up for Brew Feast 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ore Dock Brewing Company is again partnering with the Upper Michigan chapter of the American Culinary Federation for Brew Feast and tickets are on sale now. This will be the second annual Brew Feast. It will include six local chefs preparing six unique dishes, all...
WLUC
MRHC special exhibit looks at locomotion in Marquette County through the years
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center’s newest special exhibit takes a look at locomotion. It’s called railroads of Marquette County: Yesterday and Today. It features artifacts and information about railroads that were used for the iron ore industry, As well as trains used for transportation.
WLUC
North Dickinson County School kicks off 2022 school year
FELCH, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday was North Dickinson County School’s first day of the 2022 school year. Around 200 students and 30 staff members returned for the school year. Enrollment is about the same as last year and a few new staff members were added. North Dickinson starts a...
UPMATTERS
Family of four rescued from water near Christmas
CHRISTMAS, Mich. (WJMN) – A family of four is safe after water rescue in Alger County on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office was called just before 2:30 Friday for a water emergency near 5 Mile Point in Christmas. The caller reported that her husband fell from a boat and she could no longer see her husband. She also told authorities one child was alone in the boat her husband fell out of while she and another child where in a separate canoe.
WLUC
Iron Mountain medical center receives funding for pharmacy residency program
Iron Mountain, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center has been awarded funding for two residents as part of an inaugural pharmacy residency training program. “We are extremely excited to be the first ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists) pharmacy residency training program in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan,” said Ashley Lorenzen, associate chief of pharmacy. “This opportunity will bring learners to the rural areas of the state in hopes to train and retain excellent pharmacists in our area.”
WLUC
Prisoner attack sends 4 Baraga Correctional Facility staff to hospital
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Four staff from the Baraga Correctional Facility were hospitalized Thursday following an attack by prisoners. The Michigan Department of Corrections told TV6 that prison officers were monitoring the Level V (maximum security) yard activities when five prisoners began attacking the correctional staff who were monitoring them.
wnmufm.org
75-year-old Powell Township woman who walked away from home found safe in woods
POWELL TOWNSHIP, MI— A missing Powell Township woman is safe and sound after she went missing Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Search and Rescue unit were dispatched to Brown Deer Road. They began a search for a 75-year-old woman with dementia who had walked away from her residence earlier in the day.
