Statesville, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: North Iredell vs Watauga volleyball

Scenes from Friday's volleyball showdown between North Iredell and Watauga. In a match featuring two of the top three teams in the West region of North Carolina, the Raiders prevailed in five sets (25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10). Photos by Tyrone Summers / sports@statesville.com.
OLIN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Mooresville turns the tables on Davie County

MOORESVILLE — A win to start a new season is always sweet, but what if a bit of revenge was added to that equation?. Mooresville was presented with that opportunity on Friday night, facing down a Davie County team that beat them handily last season. The Blue Devils took that opportunity and ran with it.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville shuts out Carson in season debut

As Rydell Cowan’s first game as a head coach ended, he received a cool congratulations in celebration of his first career win at the hands of senior Titus Myers—an ice-cold Gatorade jug filled with water dumped on him. In addition to the bath, he gave his coach after...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Kings Mountain beats Shelby on the road to start season

SHELBY, N.C. — Kings Mountain started the season off right with a road victory over defending state champion Shelby on Friday night. The Mountaineers struck first, and withstood a late charge from the Golden Lions to hold on for the 28-26 victory. "Shelby's a great football team," Greg Lloyd,...
SHELBY, NC
Statesville, NC
Sports
City
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Football
Statesville Record & Landmark

Catalinas to perform in Downtown Statesville at Friday After 5

Summertime is not over yet. Bring your friends and family to Downtown Statesville on Friday as crowd favorite beach music band The Catalinas performs at the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series. The Catalinas, America’s premier beach music band, began in 1957 and will celebrate its 65th anniversary...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,495

Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now ! Covered front porch and large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, and subway tile back splash. Primary on Main with massive walk-in closet that connects to laundry. Primary shower has shower with bench. Ideal for entertaining and events extra wide hallways 8 ft doors Sherrrills Ford is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available 9-1.
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
scoopcharlotte.com

Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards

September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Mooresville business donates to Rotary Club

Todd and Tara Youngblood of Mooresville, owners of Sleep Me, which is located in Mooresville, have given a $1,000 donation on behalf of all their employees to the Top of the Lake Rotary Club. The club, it was noted, fills many needs both locally and internationally and appreciates the Youngbloods’ support. The money will go to Rotary projects, which have not been determined as yet. Todd, right, is pictured presenting the check to Brett Sawyer, president of the local organization. Top of the Lake Rotary Club meets every Thursday, except on any fifth Thursday, beginning at 8 a.m. with breakfast, at Victory Lanes, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
ABERDEEN, NC
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC

