Animals

Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
Little Bird Who Meows Just Like a Cat Is Impossible to Resist

As pet owners, it's our job to make sure our animals are feeling their best. We give them the proper food, exercise and all the love they could ever want. But no matter how much we care for them, sometimes they get sick, just like kids. It happens! That's why it's best to turn to the vet and get them back to feeling 100%, even if they're just pulling our leg. It's better safe than sorry!
ANIMALS
Adorable moment man introduces his puppy to neighborhood cat goes viral

A TikTok user has captured a wonderful moment where a man can be seen introducing his pet dog to the neighborhood cat, and it’s adorable!. The user, Cheyenne (opens in new tab), happened to peer out the window and see a man with his new puppy walking down the street. When he comes across the neighborhood kitty, he stops to introduce the pair to one another. Of course, they don’t immediately get along, but they quickly decide to tolerate one another!
PETS
Tiny Cat Has Been Best Friends With His Horse Since He Was A Kitten

Sappy the cat and Dakota, the chestnut horse, are adorable if not somewhat unlikely animal friends. 15-year-old Dakota could easily hurt the tiny cute kitten, but he prefers cuddling with him instead. These best friends are always together!. “I got the cat as a kitten last May,” Denice Kinney, their...
ANIMALS
Dog Makes Friends With Cat Sitting in Store Window and People Can't Get Enough

If you're a dog owner, you've probably fallen into a routine of walking the same daily route with your four-legged bestie. And they've most likely gotten used to it too. But every once in a while, it's nice to change it up and see what else is around the neighborhood. Who knows, you might be pleasantly surprised, see something unique or maybe you'll meet someone new.
PETS
Cat's First Meeting With Kitten Doesn't Quite Go As Planned

For every one person who loves children, you'll find another who'd rather be anywhere else. Neither person is in the wrong for feeling how they do--it's just different! Not surprisingly, it's the exact same for animals. Especially for those who aren't around babies often, these new interactions can be hit-or-miss.
PETS
Operatic cat steals owner’s limelight, meowing his own melody in viral TikTok

The oper-catic purrformer has stolen the hearts of TikTok users everywhere with his melodic meows... Maura Navarrete, who goes by @maura.music on TikTok, is a 24-year-old soprano and middle school choir teacher. While practising her singing in front of a camera, the Mexican singer captured an unexpected performance... from her...
PETS
