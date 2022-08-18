Read full article on original website
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
buzznicked.com
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Meet Dúi, an adorable dog that looks like a cat
Dúi, a dog that lives in the city of Hanoi in Vietnam along with his parents, Hai Anh and Tuan, has an unusual appearance. He is gaining popularity on the internet because of his resemblance to a cat.
Sad update in search for missing Kiely Rodni as scuba-diving sleuths search lake near where 16-year-old vanished
AN independent search and rescue team has claimed they found the body of Kiely Rodn weeks after the California teen disappeared. The six-man dive team from Oregon, known as Adventures with Purpose, announced the alleged discovery in a Facebook statement Sunday, saying that they found Kiely in a car submerged 14 feet below water.
pethelpful.com
Little Bird Who Meows Just Like a Cat Is Impossible to Resist
As pet owners, it's our job to make sure our animals are feeling their best. We give them the proper food, exercise and all the love they could ever want. But no matter how much we care for them, sometimes they get sick, just like kids. It happens! That's why it's best to turn to the vet and get them back to feeling 100%, even if they're just pulling our leg. It's better safe than sorry!
Adorable moment man introduces his puppy to neighborhood cat goes viral
A TikTok user has captured a wonderful moment where a man can be seen introducing his pet dog to the neighborhood cat, and it’s adorable!. The user, Cheyenne (opens in new tab), happened to peer out the window and see a man with his new puppy walking down the street. When he comes across the neighborhood kitty, he stops to introduce the pair to one another. Of course, they don’t immediately get along, but they quickly decide to tolerate one another!
dailyphew.com
The Sad Goodbye Between Cat And Puppy Best Friends After Puppy Finds Forever Home
This cat and puppy became best friends and their story warmed the hearts of thousands of people. The cat named Ms. Cheerio took care of Elvis the puppy since he was a tiny pup, so their bond grew really strong. Sadly, it was time to say goodbye once Elvis found his forever home.
'Two-headed cat' post from Jackson County Animal Shelter gets attention on Facebook
A "two-headed cat" has been striking up conversation since Friday afternoon after a Facebook post from Jackson County Animal Shelter. "Adopt this 2 headed cat and you get a great deal! Only $80!!! Double love," read the post. The cats, named Sour Cream and Onion, are actually sisters who are still in need of a...
dailypaws.com
Watch This Cat Comfort His Golden Retriever Buddy's Puppy in Heartwarming TikTok
I think every family has that one aunt or uncle who just can't wait to tag in and shower every new baby in the family with love. In Hanna Colson's world, Fig fills that role, and Fig takes his job seriously. But first we meet Olive, Colson's golden retriever. She...
dailyphew.com
Tiny Cat Has Been Best Friends With His Horse Since He Was A Kitten
Sappy the cat and Dakota, the chestnut horse, are adorable if not somewhat unlikely animal friends. 15-year-old Dakota could easily hurt the tiny cute kitten, but he prefers cuddling with him instead. These best friends are always together!. “I got the cat as a kitten last May,” Denice Kinney, their...
Cat reunites with family after going missing for 11 years
When her one-year-old kitten Ziggy vanished in 2011, Ruth Orme of North Hertfordshire, England, was devastated. As suddenly as he disappeared, the cat popped up again this summer.
pethelpful.com
Dog Makes Friends With Cat Sitting in Store Window and People Can't Get Enough
If you're a dog owner, you've probably fallen into a routine of walking the same daily route with your four-legged bestie. And they've most likely gotten used to it too. But every once in a while, it's nice to change it up and see what else is around the neighborhood. Who knows, you might be pleasantly surprised, see something unique or maybe you'll meet someone new.
pethelpful.com
Cat's First Meeting With Kitten Doesn't Quite Go As Planned
For every one person who loves children, you'll find another who'd rather be anywhere else. Neither person is in the wrong for feeling how they do--it's just different! Not surprisingly, it's the exact same for animals. Especially for those who aren't around babies often, these new interactions can be hit-or-miss.
classicfm.com
Operatic cat steals owner’s limelight, meowing his own melody in viral TikTok
The oper-catic purrformer has stolen the hearts of TikTok users everywhere with his melodic meows... Maura Navarrete, who goes by @maura.music on TikTok, is a 24-year-old soprano and middle school choir teacher. While practising her singing in front of a camera, the Mexican singer captured an unexpected performance... from her...
pethelpful.com
Video of Cat Falling in Love With New Foster Kitten Is Beyond Heartwarming
Fostering an animal can open your heart. And it can change the pets you already have for the better too. So many people were absolutely taken by a video of one cat embracing their new baby kitten foster sibling. And we have to admit the video got us a little teary too.
