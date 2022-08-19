NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman responded to his team’s funk with some flowery language and belief in manager Aaron Boone, the coaches and players. “You get the bouquets come your way when things are flying high and you get the slings and arrows when things aren’t going well,” Cashman said before Monday night’s Subway Series opener against the Mets. “You hear it loud and clear. We know it and we feel it. And it’s our job to find a way to to be flying high and make sure that the product out there is something that everybody’s excited about.” The Yankees (74-48) had lost 14 of their last 18 games and six straight series for the first time since 1995. Their AL East lead stood at eight games, down from 15 1/2 games in early July. Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner were booed during Sunday’s ceremony to retire Paul O’Neill’s No. 21. Cashman held a news conference Monday evening, endorsing the team’s coaching staff and Boone, his fifth-year manager.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO