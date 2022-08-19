Read full article on original website
Boy, 8 years old, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina: 'Find of a lifetime'
An outdoorsy eight-year-old found a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species while he was on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this month of August 2022. Young Riley Gracely of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for vacation along with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother, Janelle Gracely, and his brother, Collin, in August.
Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
Flash flooding in North Texas leaves some drivers stranded
DALLAS - While most North Texans were asleep, many places got very heavy rain – in some cases more than 8 inches in a few hours. Downtown Dallas and East Dallas were hit especially hard. Fort Worth and Ellis County also saw some flash flooding. FOX Weather crew rescues...
Colorado fugitive drives into Mesa business following police shooting
MESA, Ariz. - A shooting involving Mesa Police officers and an out-of-state man wanted by authorities ended in a crash on Sunday, Aug. 21. The incident happened near Dobson and Baseline roads. Hours after the shooting, crime scene tape was still up and the car police say the suspect drove...
Newsmaker: FOX 10's Meteorologist breaks down Arizona's busy monsoon season
Part 1: FOX 10's Christina Carilla sits down with meteorologist Krystal Ortiz to talk about Arizona's busy monsoon season, and she breaks down all we need to know about the weather we see. Part 2: We explore Arizona's extreme drought issues and the news of the state, along with other western states, getting less water allotments in the future from the Colorado River.
'My addiction started when I was 10 years old': Arizona man helps others overcome their addictions
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The fentanyl crisis isn't going away any time soon, and in many places across the country, it's getting worse. This is why a Scottsdale man is speaking out about his battle with addiction in hopes that it helps others. "My addiction started when I was 10 years...
Longtime Red Cross volunteer celebrates 101st birthday
PHOENIX - Friday was a big day for an American Red Cross volunteer who celebrated her 101st birthday. Arizona woman Betty Grenig said she still volunteers today, as she has for more than 80 years. She first started volunteering for the Red Cross in 1937 at 17 years old. The...
Arizona trooper rams into car on Loop 101 to stop wrong-way driver
TEMPE, Ariz. - An Arizona Dept. of Public Safety trooper had to ram into a vehicle on Loop 101 early Sunday morning to stop a wrong-way driver, officials said. The situation began after a vehicle was reported to be traveling eastbound down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Broadway Road in Tempe at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 21.
Monsoon 2022: New round of storms drenches parts of the Phoenix area
Besides rain and flooding in parts of the Valley, the storm also brought blowing dust during the afternoon hours. FOX 10 has team coverage on the severe weather.
New round of storm hits Phoenix area amid cleanup efforts for Thursday night storm
Barely a day after a powerful storm left some damage in parts of the Valley, another storm brought blowing dust, rain and even flooding to various parts of the Phoenix area. FOX 10 has team coverage of the severe weather.
