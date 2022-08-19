Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Lady Dragons Double Up Elk County Catholic in Scrimmage
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – The Warren Lady Dragons were firing on all cylinders offensively during a 6-3 win over visiting Elk County Catholic on Saturday. Senior Georgie Bickling led the attack with four goals and three assists. Freshman Leyna Irwin chipped in a pair of goals. The Lady Dragons are...
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Fair Crowns Sarah Lasko as Miss Crawford County
The Crawford County Fair, out of concern for the weather, moved the The Miss Crawford County Pageant indoors on Sunday evening. Four young ladies competed for the title to serve as an ambassador for the Crawford County Fair, Pennsylvania Youth and Agriculture. The winner is Sarah Lasko of Conneaut Lake,...
yourdailylocal.com
Champions Crowned, Fun Had at Industrial Softball Tournament
WARREN, Pa. – Another successful Terry F. Ristau Industrial Memorial Softball Tournament is in the books. The tournament, which began on Friday and concluded on Sunday, featured plenty of exciting action, all for a great cause. All proceeds from the event go to the United Fund of Warren County.
yourdailylocal.com
War Memorial Field Slated to be Ready for Warren Football Opener on Friday
WARREN, Pa. – After weeks of speculation, the new turf at War Memorial Field should be ready to go by this Friday as the Warren Dragons’ football is team scheduled to host Oil City in their season opener. “Unless something unforeseen occurs, we plan on playing Oil City...
Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament
Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Hogs Victorious at Home, Dawgs Fall at Smethport
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Ty Bryan’s 45-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Wilson proved to be all the scoring the Warren Hogs would need as the defense held tough in an 8-0 win over visiting Port Allegany. Both defenses proved too tough to crack in the first half and the...
therecord-online.com
Severe storm warning posted
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has posted a severe storm warning for parts of Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties:. State College – PA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area. Clinton County. Description. …A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren, Eisenhower, Sheffield Football Teams Have Productive Scrimmages
High school football season is right around the corner, and Eisenhower, Warren, and Sheffield continued their preparation with scrimmages on Saturday. Eisenhower battled Corry and Reynolds, while Warren worked with Ridgway and Bradford and Sheffield with Cochranton, Maplewood, and Union City. “I would say it was fair,” Sheffield coach Mike...
Woman charged for leaving dogs in hot car in Tioga County
RICHMOND TWP., Pa. (WETM) – A New York woman has been charged after police said she left two dogs in a hot car in Tioga County, Pa. last week. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield responded to a report of animal cruelty in the Walmart parking lot in Richmond Township around 1:30 p.m. on August […]
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist dies in Centre Township crash
CENTRE TWP., Pa. — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Berks County on Sunday afternoon. Steven Brenner, of the Leesport area, lost control of his bike around a turn on Railroad Road in Centre Township around 4:30 p.m., state police said. He drove off the road, hit...
explore venango
Multiple Injuries Reported After Two-Vehicle Crash in Crawford County
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County on Sunday. According to Meadville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, along Springboro Road in Spring Township, Crawford County. Police say a 2006 Hummer driven by 65-year-old...
yourdailylocal.com
County in Process of Drafting Request For Proposal For Property Reassessment
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Commissioners are in the process of drafting a Request For Proposal (RFP) to submit for property reassessment. During their July 28 meeting, the commissioners voted to approve a tentative schedule for reassessment. The county had a template to work off and has also...
yourdailylocal.com
PSP Investigating After Brake Line Cut on Woman’s Vehicle
BROKENSTRAW TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a criminal mischief incident in Brokenstraw Township where a brake line was intentionally cut. Troopers responded to Edgewood Drive in Brokenstraw after a 24-year-old Columbus woman reported that sometime between 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and 11 a.m....
erienewsnow.com
Final Celebrate Erie Concert Ends Early Due to Weather
The final concert of Celebrate Erie, which featured country music artist Jimmie Allen, was cut short due to thunderstorms in the area. After lightning struck in the area, the City of Erie ended the concert early, saying that the combination of the on-stage lighting and sound equipment, and the large crowd, could potentially make things hazardous.
Delays possible in Elk County during high friction project
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced an update to its high friction surface application project across nine sites, including Elk County, on Friday. PennDOT is urging drivers to add extra time into their travel schedules as delays will be in place beginning on Aug. 22. The following projects are […]
Gas prices hit below $4, how Erie residents are feeling
Some local drivers are excited about gas prices finally dropping just under four dollars a gallon, and representatives from AAA said we could see this downward trend in prices continue. Several customers said they’re excited about the gallon price dropping under four dollars. They said they hope this downward trend continues. Some drivers are excited […]
Government Technology
Crawford County Looking to Add New Communications Tower
(TNS) - A second new emergency communications tower is being proposed for Crawford County. The Department of Public Safety is requesting county commissioners approve Mobilcom, a telecommunications provider, as the project manager for construction of a communications tower in southeastern Crawford County. The construction management cost would be $15,000 for a proposed tower in the area of Sugar Lake in Wayne Township, east of Cochranton.
Leaders across region working to collect trash build-up
Leaders from across the region are working to find a new trash collecting company, after the sudden closure of Raccoon Refuse. For several weeks, trash has accumulated in neighborhoods across the region. It’s the result of the closure of a garbage collecting company called Raccoon Refuse. Several municipalities contracted with the company include Union City, […]
