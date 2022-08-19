Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: North Iredell vs Watauga volleyball
Scenes from Friday's volleyball showdown between North Iredell and Watauga. In a match featuring two of the top three teams in the West region of North Carolina, the Raiders prevailed in five sets (25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10). Photos by Tyrone Summers / sports@statesville.com.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville turns the tables on Davie County
MOORESVILLE — A win to start a new season is always sweet, but what if a bit of revenge was added to that equation?. Mooresville was presented with that opportunity on Friday night, facing down a Davie County team that beat them handily last season. The Blue Devils took that opportunity and ran with it.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville shuts out Carson in season debut
As Rydell Cowan’s first game as a head coach ended, he received a cool congratulations in celebration of his first career win at the hands of senior Titus Myers—an ice-cold Gatorade jug filled with water dumped on him. In addition to the bath, he gave his coach after...
WCNC
Kings Mountain beats Shelby on the road to start season
SHELBY, N.C. — Kings Mountain started the season off right with a road victory over defending state champion Shelby on Friday night. The Mountaineers struck first, and withstood a late charge from the Golden Lions to hold on for the 28-26 victory. "Shelby's a great football team," Greg Lloyd,...
WBTV
Bad Company doubles down, wows packed house to take top honors at Wild Circle K Monster Truck Bash
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second consecutive year, it was good to be Bad at the Circle K Monster Truck Bash at The Dirt Track at Charlotte as Bad Company took home to top prize in the head-to-head competition, before sweeping the night’s top prizes with a historic freestyle performance.
Players hit the ground after reports of shots fired at Salisbury High football game, witness says
SALISBURY, N.C. — Witnesses at Salisbury High School described a chaotic scene after some people thought they heard gunshots at the football game. A viewer sent Channel 9 a photo of what appears to be football players staying low on the ground. The Salisbury Police Department said no one...
WBTV
Roberta Road Middle School dedication August 22nd in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) will open their ninth middle school to the public on Monday, Aug. 22nd, with a 2pm dedication ceremony at Roberta Road Middle School. Public tours of the new facility, located at 4850 Roberta Rd, Concord, will begin at 3pm. The 1200-student...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Catalinas to perform in Downtown Statesville at Friday After 5
Summertime is not over yet. Bring your friends and family to Downtown Statesville on Friday as crowd favorite beach music band The Catalinas performs at the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series. The Catalinas, America’s premier beach music band, began in 1957 and will celebrate its 65th anniversary...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville business donates to Rotary Club
Todd and Tara Youngblood of Mooresville, owners of Sleep Me, which is located in Mooresville, have given a $1,000 donation on behalf of all their employees to the Top of the Lake Rotary Club. The club, it was noted, fills many needs both locally and internationally and appreciates the Youngbloods’ support. The money will go to Rotary projects, which have not been determined as yet. Todd, right, is pictured presenting the check to Brett Sawyer, president of the local organization. Top of the Lake Rotary Club meets every Thursday, except on any fifth Thursday, beginning at 8 a.m. with breakfast, at Victory Lanes, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for August 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (7) updates to this series since Updated 1 min ago.
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,495
Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now ! Covered front porch and large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, and subway tile back splash. Primary on Main with massive walk-in closet that connects to laundry. Primary shower has shower with bench. Ideal for entertaining and events extra wide hallways 8 ft doors Sherrrills Ford is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available 9-1.
3 injured in Salisbury HS football crowd after false gunshot reports: PD
SALISBURY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were injured in a crowd at a Salisbury high school football stadium following false reports of gunshots being fired, the Salisbury Police Department said. Officers responded to calls regarding reports of gunshots Friday night at the football stadium at Salisbury High School. While investigators discovered that no […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
The dirty craze on the rise in Charlotte: Composting
Charlotte-area households are increasingly turning to composting as a way to lessen their individual impact on the environment. How it works: Composting breaks down natural ingredients — from grass clippings and coffee grounds to banana peels and shredded cardboard — to make new organic material that can be added to soil. In Charlotte you can DIY […] The post The dirty craze on the rise in Charlotte: Composting appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
Statesville Record & Landmark
VolunTeen scholarship recipients are honored
Carolina Caring, a regional serious illness provider, announced that Madison Greene and Hannah Spurling have been selected as winners of its 2022 VolunTeen Scholarships. These $500 awards recognize young adults who generously give their time and talents to support Carolina Caring’s patients and families. The scholarships are made possible by generous donors.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Gas line work in Lincoln County could include noise and flames
Piedmont Natural Gas will begin routine maintenance Monday, Aug. 22, on a natural gas line off N.C. 150 east of Lincolnton and doesn't want it to be a surprise to people in the area. Piedmont says the work could produce a loud noise, the smell of gas and a tall...
