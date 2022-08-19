ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

'Sesame Street Live!' coming to Columbus in October

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 'Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic' is coming to Columbus in October and everyone is invited. The production features Sesame Street pals Elmo, Big Bird and more. Two shows will take place on Sunday, October 16 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Local man to raise money towards brain injury at Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local man is using his survival story to change lives. Dylan Flynn's Pass the Bass benefits brain injury support. Dylan will be at Wonderbus Music Fest from Aug. 26-28 raising money for the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA). Over the years, Dylan has donated close to $50,000 to BIAA selling merch and taking donations at music fests across the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State and Michigan to faceoff in outdoor game in Cleveland

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University ice hockey team is set to play Michigan in an outdoor game next year. The rivalry teams will play each other at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Saturday, February 18. This is the first-ever hockey game to take place at the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Missing 79-year-old Crawford County man safely located in Tennessee

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Galion Police Department has canceled a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 79-year-old man who has dementia. Herbert Bucher was reported missing at 9:30 a.m. and was seen near Wilmington, Ohio. Police said he was safely found by the Murfreesboro Police Department in...
WILMINGTON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Storms expected to move through Central Ohio Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another round of strong storms is expected in Central Ohio Sunday afternoon. See Andrew buck Michael's latest forecast here. Storm cells with lightning and heavy rain are expected to move into the area. Damaging winds and hail are possible in cells between 1 p.m. and sunset.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Weather Aware: storms rolling through Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers and thunderstorms are popping up across Central Ohio this evening, some of them may include gusty winds or hail. Stay #WeatherAware for the evening. Some of the showers will become isolated during the overnight hours but will return for the day on Sunday. Currently,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

School districts across Central Ohio face staff shortages once again this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As students head back to the classroom, district leaders are working to find more people to fill spots both in the classroom and behind the wheel. “After three years of really kind of tumultuous beginnings and uncertain beginnings, it’s been a refreshing start. There’s been a lot of optimism and positivity. A lot of enthusiasm in the district. So far so good,” Lou Kramer, London City Schools’ Superintendent said.
NEW ALBANY, OH
NewsBreak
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus teachers union votes to strike beginning Monday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus teachers union voted Sunday night to strike beginning Monday at 7 a.m., just days before the new school year is scheduled to start Wednesday. Many of the Columbus Education Association's 4,000 members arrived at the Columbus Convention Center in downtown Columbus at about...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City School teachers hit the picket lines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School teachers hit the picket lines Monday morning, two days before school starts. On Sunday, Columbus teachers voted to go on strike after the Columbus Education Association (CEA) declined the Board of Education's final offer. The CEA confirmed that 94% of the union...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

17-year-old suspect identified in east Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a suspect in an east Columbus homicide of a 21-year-old man. Police have issued a murder warrant for 17-year-old Jaizion Reid. He is accused of killing Lavarr Madison, 21, on August 15. Officers were called to the area...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Teachers ready to vote on CCS' 'best and final offer'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the first day of school days away for Columbus City Schools, 45,000 students still don't know if they will be seeing their teachers in CCS classrooms Wednesday. Four thousand members of the Columbus Education Association will decide that with a big vote Sunday evening.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man charged with murder in deadly southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said warrants have been filed charging a 39-year-old man with murder in a deadly shooting on the city's southeast side. Dashawn Hicks, 39, is charged with murder in the death of Stephon Moore, 33, on July 25, police said. Officers responded to a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Teachers being kept from media as deadline vote approaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — — ABC 6 and FOX 28 anchors Stacia Naquin and Bob Kendrick are reporting a tense scene at the Columbus Convention Center on Sunday. That's where the 4,000 teachers who make up the Columbus Education Association are expected to vote whether to accept the Columbus City Schools' final contract offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Parents worry about virtual learning following teachers' strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After Columbus Education Association members voted to strike, parents are making decisions about what to do when virtual learning starts on Wednesday. "We’re the community," said Deanna Purcell, a mom of 12th, 7th, 3rd, and 1st graders. "It takes a village." To show their...
COLUMBUS, OH

