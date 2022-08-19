Read full article on original website
Football: Babb suffers ‘setback,’ set to miss time with preseason injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio State to continue current safety programs and patrols this fallThe LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
'Sesame Street Live!' coming to Columbus in October
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 'Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic' is coming to Columbus in October and everyone is invited. The production features Sesame Street pals Elmo, Big Bird and more. Two shows will take place on Sunday, October 16 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on...
myfox28columbus.com
Local man to raise money towards brain injury at Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local man is using his survival story to change lives. Dylan Flynn's Pass the Bass benefits brain injury support. Dylan will be at Wonderbus Music Fest from Aug. 26-28 raising money for the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA). Over the years, Dylan has donated close to $50,000 to BIAA selling merch and taking donations at music fests across the country.
myfox28columbus.com
Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio extending hours to help students during teacher strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio is expanding its hours to help support Columbus City Schools students with virtual learning during the teacher strike. “Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio is working to ensure Columbus City School students are well supported during...
myfox28columbus.com
Buckeye Ranch educates parents on importance of treating natural black hair
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Parents in Central Ohio got a chance to learn more about the importance of hair and what it can do to self-esteem when Buckeye Ranch held a special tutorial for parents at Malason Salon in Whitehall. Kamilah Twymon is the Vice President and runs the...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Recreation and Parks opening student support centers during teacher strike
Director Bernita Reese said on Monday Columbus Recreation and Parks will be opening nine geographically placed student support centers during the Columbus teacher strike. These centers will provide a safe place for students to access their online sessions and will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.:. Glenwood Community...
myfox28columbus.com
Buckeye greats give back to community with back to school backpack giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two former Buckeyes and their charity are giving back just in time for the start of school. The Driven Foundation, founded by former Ohio State and NFL players Roy Hall and Antonio Smith, held its sixth annual back-to-school event Sunday. The team filled up 400...
myfox28columbus.com
What parents, students need to know as Columbus teachers continue to strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School educators are walking the picket lines Monday after voting to go on strike Sunday night. The strike is the first one in decades and just days before classes were scheduled to begin. The last time the union went on strike was in...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State and Michigan to faceoff in outdoor game in Cleveland
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University ice hockey team is set to play Michigan in an outdoor game next year. The rivalry teams will play each other at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Saturday, February 18. This is the first-ever hockey game to take place at the...
myfox28columbus.com
Missing 79-year-old Crawford County man safely located in Tennessee
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Galion Police Department has canceled a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 79-year-old man who has dementia. Herbert Bucher was reported missing at 9:30 a.m. and was seen near Wilmington, Ohio. Police said he was safely found by the Murfreesboro Police Department in...
myfox28columbus.com
Storms expected to move through Central Ohio Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another round of strong storms is expected in Central Ohio Sunday afternoon. See Andrew buck Michael's latest forecast here. Storm cells with lightning and heavy rain are expected to move into the area. Damaging winds and hail are possible in cells between 1 p.m. and sunset.
myfox28columbus.com
Weather Aware: storms rolling through Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers and thunderstorms are popping up across Central Ohio this evening, some of them may include gusty winds or hail. Stay #WeatherAware for the evening. Some of the showers will become isolated during the overnight hours but will return for the day on Sunday. Currently,...
myfox28columbus.com
School districts across Central Ohio face staff shortages once again this year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As students head back to the classroom, district leaders are working to find more people to fill spots both in the classroom and behind the wheel. “After three years of really kind of tumultuous beginnings and uncertain beginnings, it’s been a refreshing start. There’s been a lot of optimism and positivity. A lot of enthusiasm in the district. So far so good,” Lou Kramer, London City Schools’ Superintendent said.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus teachers union votes to strike beginning Monday morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus teachers union voted Sunday night to strike beginning Monday at 7 a.m., just days before the new school year is scheduled to start Wednesday. Many of the Columbus Education Association's 4,000 members arrived at the Columbus Convention Center in downtown Columbus at about...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City School teachers hit the picket lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School teachers hit the picket lines Monday morning, two days before school starts. On Sunday, Columbus teachers voted to go on strike after the Columbus Education Association (CEA) declined the Board of Education's final offer. The CEA confirmed that 94% of the union...
myfox28columbus.com
17-year-old suspect identified in east Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a suspect in an east Columbus homicide of a 21-year-old man. Police have issued a murder warrant for 17-year-old Jaizion Reid. He is accused of killing Lavarr Madison, 21, on August 15. Officers were called to the area...
myfox28columbus.com
Teachers ready to vote on CCS' 'best and final offer'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the first day of school days away for Columbus City Schools, 45,000 students still don't know if they will be seeing their teachers in CCS classrooms Wednesday. Four thousand members of the Columbus Education Association will decide that with a big vote Sunday evening.
myfox28columbus.com
Man charged with murder in deadly southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said warrants have been filed charging a 39-year-old man with murder in a deadly shooting on the city's southeast side. Dashawn Hicks, 39, is charged with murder in the death of Stephon Moore, 33, on July 25, police said. Officers responded to a...
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Gardening: Expert advice on replacing the sod in your yard
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — As summer is winding down and fall is around the corner, it is the perfect season to think about your lawn. Now is the time to replant or lay down sod if it isn't as green as you'd like or there are too many weeds.
myfox28columbus.com
Teachers being kept from media as deadline vote approaches
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — — ABC 6 and FOX 28 anchors Stacia Naquin and Bob Kendrick are reporting a tense scene at the Columbus Convention Center on Sunday. That's where the 4,000 teachers who make up the Columbus Education Association are expected to vote whether to accept the Columbus City Schools' final contract offer.
myfox28columbus.com
Parents worry about virtual learning following teachers' strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After Columbus Education Association members voted to strike, parents are making decisions about what to do when virtual learning starts on Wednesday. "We’re the community," said Deanna Purcell, a mom of 12th, 7th, 3rd, and 1st graders. "It takes a village." To show their...
