A mom of 3 went out to do some last-minute shopping and never came home. That was over 20 years ago.Fatim HemrajStoneville, NC
This Virginia Hotel Helped to Raise $61,000 for an Employee Relief Fund During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Meadows Of Dan, VA
Henry County Hometown Hero George Metz returns from helping Ukrainian refugees cross the boarderCheryl E PrestonHenry County, VA
Local Homestead Creamery makes ice cream and sells itCheryl E PrestonFranklin County, VA
Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of new location
Biscuitville Fresh Southern held their grand opening on their new location on Piney Forest Road in Danville, on Thursday, July 28. The move to 1040 Piney Forest Road is expected to improve vehicle access and provide an overall enhanced experience for Danville guests. “We know our Piney Forest Road guests...
Flea markets have long history
Every Labor Day weekend, the town of Hillsville, Virginia, sees an influx of shoppers browsing the flea market, filling the streets and keeping vendors busy. (Mount Airy Museum of Regional History) This advertisement, printed in the Bull Mountain Bugle in 1970, highlights some of the goods on sale at the...
Jimmy Rich Memorial 5K
Run a 5K in memory of Jimmy Rich and help fund DRIVE SMART Virginia, a nonprofit that seeks to promote traffic safety through education and outreach program. On Jan. 24, James “Jimmy” Rich was hit by a distracted driver while running near his home. Rich had been a runner for more than 40 years and took every safety precaution that evening, but the driver “never saw him.” The resulting head injuries were too severe, and Jimmy passed away on Jan. 25.
Childhood dreams come true for new salon owner
Since she was a young girl, Britney Bowman dreamed of being a hair stylist. Whenever she saw people, she thought about how she could make them look and feel like their best selves. She followed this passion through high school and her young adult life, renting booths to do hair....
Roanoke barbers and hairstylists offer free haircuts to give students a confidence boost
ROANOKE, Va. – A fresh new look can boost your confidence and help you tackle the day. That’s why a Roanoke barbershop opens their doors to offer free back to school haircuts for kids. Barbers turn on their razors and wipe off their seats at First Impressions as...
Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
Mediterranean Deli closes permanently
The inside of Mediterranean Deli after a letter announcing its closure was posted on its doors Aug. 18. Mediterranean Deli, in downtown Elon, posted a sign on its door announcing the permanent closure of this location after four years. The deli and bakery served salads, spreads, baked goods and sandwiches....
Everything you need to know about the Sunflower Festival in Buchanan
BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine 20 acres of sunflowers, live music, shopping, and food all in one place. In just a few weeks, that vision will become a reality when the seventh annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival returns to Botetourt County! According to organizers, the festival takes place from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18 […]
Puppy Love pet store in Roanoke shuts down unexpectedly
ROANOKE, Va. – The lights are off and the doors are locked at Puppy Love at Valley View Mall, something many mall-goers did not expect to see. Signs on the door said the pet store shut down on Saturday. And early Thursday morning, the store announced on Facebook about...
Community supported 20th annual Short Family ride
The 20th annual Jennifer Short Memorial Scholarship Bike/Car Ride on Aug. 13 raised nearly $3,000 to benefit Bassett High School students. Sixty-six participants registered for the event that is held annually to honor the Short family – Mike, Mary, and their 9-year old daughter Jennifer, who were killed in 2002. The case is still unsolved.
Danville celebrates new police headquarters
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth and city leaders celebrated the grand opening of the new police headquarters. The $18 million facility was created out of the Dan River Mills offices and will be connected to Caesars Virginia via Community Way.
‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ bringing Mark Walberg to Roanoke’s Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — When “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” — an all-new theatrical experience — comes to the Berglund Center next month, it will also bring a celebrity guest with it: Mark L. Walberg, the longtime host of PBS’ “Antique Roadshow.”. “Like most...
DRBA hosts annual Smith River Cleanup
More than 50 volunteers came out to lend a hand at the 13th annual Smith River Clean up hosted by the Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) on August 13. Volunteers, old and young, collectively removed 1,000 pounds of litter from the river during the three-hour cleanup. Team members were from...
Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. Years ago, church officials say they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing. After thinking it over, they agreed to help with […]
Secret to 100 years: Do the right thing
Lover Kate Jones Guy was one of nine children of parents born in the final years of slavery and Reconstruction in Pittsylvania County. She has lived through the Depression, World War II, Jim Crow, segregation and the Civil Rights movement. That may give one a hint of her age, as...
Danville to re-acquire Welcome Center, re-brand it as “Visitor’s Center”
The City of Danville is getting their Welcome Center back. But it won’t be called a welcome center any more. Danville City Council is asking the state to return the property on River Park Road. The city transferred it to the Virginia Tourism Corporation 14 years ago. Since then,...
Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
Roanoke City Public Schools holds in-person back-to-school extravanganza
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - First day of class for Roanoke City Public Schools is a couple days away. Saturday, RCPS hosted its annual Back to School Extravaganza. “We do this every year so that our students are prepared and ready to learn,” said RCPS Superintendent Verletta White. White says...
Sunday’s rounds of rain cause risk for localized flooding for some
ROANOKE, Va. – As we’ve been mentioning for a few days, we’ll wrap up the weekend with the wettest weather of the week. Showers stay scattered in coverage through the morning and midday, but become more widespread during the afternoon. The clouds and rain are likely to...
‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
