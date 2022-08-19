ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of new location

Biscuitville Fresh Southern held their grand opening on their new location on Piney Forest Road in Danville, on Thursday, July 28. The move to 1040 Piney Forest Road is expected to improve vehicle access and provide an overall enhanced experience for Danville guests. “We know our Piney Forest Road guests...
DANVILLE, VA
Mount Airy News

Flea markets have long history

Every Labor Day weekend, the town of Hillsville, Virginia, sees an influx of shoppers browsing the flea market, filling the streets and keeping vendors busy. (Mount Airy Museum of Regional History) This advertisement, printed in the Bull Mountain Bugle in 1970, highlights some of the goods on sale at the...
HILLSVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Jimmy Rich Memorial 5K

Run a 5K in memory of Jimmy Rich and help fund DRIVE SMART Virginia, a nonprofit that seeks to promote traffic safety through education and outreach program. On Jan. 24, James “Jimmy” Rich was hit by a distracted driver while running near his home. Rich had been a runner for more than 40 years and took every safety precaution that evening, but the driver “never saw him.” The resulting head injuries were too severe, and Jimmy passed away on Jan. 25.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
ROANOKE, VA
elonnewsnetwork.com

Mediterranean Deli closes permanently

The inside of Mediterranean Deli after a letter announcing its closure was posted on its doors Aug. 18. Mediterranean Deli, in downtown Elon, posted a sign on its door announcing the permanent closure of this location after four years. The deli and bakery served salads, spreads, baked goods and sandwiches....
ELON, NC
WFXR

Everything you need to know about the Sunflower Festival in Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine 20 acres of sunflowers, live music, shopping, and food all in one place. In just a few weeks, that vision will become a reality when the seventh annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival returns to Botetourt County! According to organizers, the festival takes place from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18 […]
BUCHANAN, VA
WSLS

Puppy Love pet store in Roanoke shuts down unexpectedly

ROANOKE, Va. – The lights are off and the doors are locked at Puppy Love at Valley View Mall, something many mall-goers did not expect to see. Signs on the door said the pet store shut down on Saturday. And early Thursday morning, the store announced on Facebook about...
ROANOKE, VA
Henry County Enterprise

Community supported 20th annual Short Family ride

The 20th annual Jennifer Short Memorial Scholarship Bike/Car Ride on Aug. 13 raised nearly $3,000 to benefit Bassett High School students. Sixty-six participants registered for the event that is held annually to honor the Short family – Mike, Mary, and their 9-year old daughter Jennifer, who were killed in 2002. The case is still unsolved.
BASSETT, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville celebrates new police headquarters

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth and city leaders celebrated the grand opening of the new police headquarters. The $18 million facility was created out of the Dan River Mills offices and will be connected to Caesars Virginia via Community Way.
DANVILLE, VA
Henry County Enterprise

DRBA hosts annual Smith River Cleanup

More than 50 volunteers came out to lend a hand at the 13th annual Smith River Clean up hosted by the Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) on August 13. Volunteers, old and young, collectively removed 1,000 pounds of litter from the river during the three-hour cleanup. Team members were from...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WFXR

Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. Years ago, church officials say they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing. After thinking it over, they agreed to help with […]
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Secret to 100 years: Do the right thing

Lover Kate Jones Guy was one of nine children of parents born in the final years of slavery and Reconstruction in Pittsylvania County. She has lived through the Depression, World War II, Jim Crow, segregation and the Civil Rights movement. That may give one a hint of her age, as...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
ROANOKE, VA
Henry County Enterprise

Henry County Enterprise

Henry County, VA
The Henry County Enterprise is dedicated to telling the stories of the communities it serves. The publication made its debut in September, 2018, in answer to appeals from residents, businesses and organizations in Martinsville and Henry County and initially was published quarterly.

 https://henrycountyenterprise.com

