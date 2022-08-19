ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

whee.net

PSA to take water from Philpott

The Henry County Public Service Authority is pursuing an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Philpott Lake that will ensure adequate water supplies for Henry County for the next 50 years. Philpott is situated in Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and was originally authorized as a water project when Philpott Dam was completed in 1952 to address flooding issues in south-central Virginia.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Henry County to host 14th annual Smith River Fest

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting its 14th annual Smith River Fest Saturday. The Smith River Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The event will start in the morning with yoga by the river, followed...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Everything you need to know about the Sunflower Festival in Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine 20 acres of sunflowers, live music, shopping, and food all in one place. In just a few weeks, that vision will become a reality when the seventh annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival returns to Botetourt County! According to organizers, the festival takes place from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18 […]
BUCHANAN, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of new location

Biscuitville Fresh Southern held their grand opening on their new location on Piney Forest Road in Danville, on Thursday, July 28. The move to 1040 Piney Forest Road is expected to improve vehicle access and provide an overall enhanced experience for Danville guests. “We know our Piney Forest Road guests...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Vinton community welcomes new Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday was the first time the town of Vinton had a Sunday Funday. Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday was hosted by Mingle at the Market. Families sat on the lawn of the War Memorial while jamming to live music. Despite the gloomy weather, people played yard games,...
VINTON, VA
NBC12

James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
VIRGINIA STATE
Mount Airy News

Flea markets have long history

Every Labor Day weekend, the town of Hillsville, Virginia, sees an influx of shoppers browsing the flea market, filling the streets and keeping vendors busy. (Mount Airy Museum of Regional History) This advertisement, printed in the Bull Mountain Bugle in 1970, highlights some of the goods on sale at the...
HILLSVILLE, VA
Mount Airy News

Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life

Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
fredericksburg.today

New updates for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks

New updates for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks. Each year Virginia State Parks, managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, offer a wide variety of hunting opportunities. Managed deer hunts are key to handling the parks’ overall deer management program. Participating hunters are asked to support this effort by following harvest guidelines associated with each hunt.
VIRGINIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Sellers, Riggs Split Wins in Late Model Stock Twins as South Boston Speedway Celebrates 65TH Anniversary

Defending South Boston Speedway and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion Peyton Sellers and current South Boston Speedway and NASCAR national points leader Layne Riggs split wins in the twin 65-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division that highlighted the Italian Delight Family Restaurant presents the South Boston Speedway 65th Anniversary event Saturday night at South Boston Speedway.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
chathamstartribune.com

‘We’re not forgetting:’ PittCo honors fallen troopers in bridge dedication ceremony

In a ceremony at the Pittsylvania County Community Center, county officials formally dedicated a pair of bridges on Friday to memorialize two Virginia State Troopers who lost their lives to injuries sustained in the line of duty. The bridge over U.S. 29 at the Hurt/Motley exit has been renamed to the “Trooper Henry Murray Brooks Jr. Memorial Bridge, while the Route 57 bridge over U.S. 29 in Chatham will be the “Trooper Henry Noel Harmon Memorial Bridge.”
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
tourcounsel.com

This is the Magnificent Bow Beach in Virginia (with Map & Photos)

When beach season approaches in Virginia, Bow beach, also called Vault beach, automatically becomes one of the choices. This beach is designed for people who do not want to get bored and are not satisfied with just sunbathing or walking. The options are varied and range from fishing, sailing, excursions,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Urban Loop is almost complete

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work continues on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop. The final stretch of highway, between Elm Street and U.S. 29, is expected to open early next year. Despite obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and labor and material shortages, the Greensboro urban loop is...
GREENSBORO, NC
WDBJ7.com

Heritage Day Festival returns to Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History’s Heritage Day Festival returns August 20. It will take over downtown Christiansburg from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The festival will have live music, food, arts and crafts, vendors and a beer garden. Casey Jenkins, the executive director...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Henry County Enterprise

Henry County Enterprise

Henry County, VA
The Henry County Enterprise is dedicated to telling the stories of the communities it serves. The publication made its debut in September, 2018, in answer to appeals from residents, businesses and organizations in Martinsville and Henry County and initially was published quarterly.

 https://henrycountyenterprise.com

