In a ceremony at the Pittsylvania County Community Center, county officials formally dedicated a pair of bridges on Friday to memorialize two Virginia State Troopers who lost their lives to injuries sustained in the line of duty. The bridge over U.S. 29 at the Hurt/Motley exit has been renamed to the “Trooper Henry Murray Brooks Jr. Memorial Bridge, while the Route 57 bridge over U.S. 29 in Chatham will be the “Trooper Henry Noel Harmon Memorial Bridge.”

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO