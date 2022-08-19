Read full article on original website
whee.net
PSA to take water from Philpott
The Henry County Public Service Authority is pursuing an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Philpott Lake that will ensure adequate water supplies for Henry County for the next 50 years. Philpott is situated in Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and was originally authorized as a water project when Philpott Dam was completed in 1952 to address flooding issues in south-central Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
Henry County to host 14th annual Smith River Fest
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting its 14th annual Smith River Fest Saturday. The Smith River Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The event will start in the morning with yoga by the river, followed...
Everything you need to know about the Sunflower Festival in Buchanan
BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine 20 acres of sunflowers, live music, shopping, and food all in one place. In just a few weeks, that vision will become a reality when the seventh annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival returns to Botetourt County! According to organizers, the festival takes place from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18 […]
chathamstartribune.com
Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of new location
Biscuitville Fresh Southern held their grand opening on their new location on Piney Forest Road in Danville, on Thursday, July 28. The move to 1040 Piney Forest Road is expected to improve vehicle access and provide an overall enhanced experience for Danville guests. “We know our Piney Forest Road guests...
WDBJ7.com
Vinton community welcomes new Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday was the first time the town of Vinton had a Sunday Funday. Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday was hosted by Mingle at the Market. Families sat on the lawn of the War Memorial while jamming to live music. Despite the gloomy weather, people played yard games,...
WSLS
Power restored for hundreds after severe weather rolls through Central, Southwest Virginia
Power has been restored for nearly 2,000 AEP customers after severe weather left many in the dark Monday morning. More than 2,000 AEP customers are in the dark following thunderstorms and showers throughout Central and Southwest Virginia. Those power outages are concentrated in Pulaski County, which has 1,253 in total...
NBC12
James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
WSLS
Sunday’s rounds of rain cause risk for localized flooding for some
ROANOKE, Va. – As we’ve been mentioning for a few days, we’ll wrap up the weekend with the wettest weather of the week. Showers stay scattered in coverage through the morning and midday, but become more widespread during the afternoon. The clouds and rain are likely to...
Mount Airy News
Flea markets have long history
Every Labor Day weekend, the town of Hillsville, Virginia, sees an influx of shoppers browsing the flea market, filling the streets and keeping vendors busy. (Mount Airy Museum of Regional History) This advertisement, printed in the Bull Mountain Bugle in 1970, highlights some of the goods on sale at the...
Mount Airy News
Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life
Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 17,183 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 59,176 PCR tests processed over the past week.
fredericksburg.today
New updates for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks
New updates for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks. Each year Virginia State Parks, managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, offer a wide variety of hunting opportunities. Managed deer hunts are key to handling the parks’ overall deer management program. Participating hunters are asked to support this effort by following harvest guidelines associated with each hunt.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville to re-acquire Welcome Center, re-brand it as “Visitor’s Center”
The City of Danville is getting their Welcome Center back. But it won’t be called a welcome center any more. Danville City Council is asking the state to return the property on River Park Road. The city transferred it to the Virginia Tourism Corporation 14 years ago. Since then,...
Sellers, Riggs Split Wins in Late Model Stock Twins as South Boston Speedway Celebrates 65TH Anniversary
Defending South Boston Speedway and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion Peyton Sellers and current South Boston Speedway and NASCAR national points leader Layne Riggs split wins in the twin 65-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division that highlighted the Italian Delight Family Restaurant presents the South Boston Speedway 65th Anniversary event Saturday night at South Boston Speedway.
chathamstartribune.com
‘We’re not forgetting:’ PittCo honors fallen troopers in bridge dedication ceremony
In a ceremony at the Pittsylvania County Community Center, county officials formally dedicated a pair of bridges on Friday to memorialize two Virginia State Troopers who lost their lives to injuries sustained in the line of duty. The bridge over U.S. 29 at the Hurt/Motley exit has been renamed to the “Trooper Henry Murray Brooks Jr. Memorial Bridge, while the Route 57 bridge over U.S. 29 in Chatham will be the “Trooper Henry Noel Harmon Memorial Bridge.”
Va. producer wins 2022 Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association competition
A sparkling wine made by a producer in the heart of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, 15 minutes from Harrisonburg, was named Best in Show in the 17th annual Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association competition. The 2019 Blanc de Noirs was produced by CrossKeys Vineyards in Mount Crawford, Virginia. It was one...
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia today?
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Aug. 22.
tourcounsel.com
This is the Magnificent Bow Beach in Virginia (with Map & Photos)
When beach season approaches in Virginia, Bow beach, also called Vault beach, automatically becomes one of the choices. This beach is designed for people who do not want to get bored and are not satisfied with just sunbathing or walking. The options are varied and range from fishing, sailing, excursions,...
Greensboro Urban Loop is almost complete
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work continues on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop. The final stretch of highway, between Elm Street and U.S. 29, is expected to open early next year. Despite obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and labor and material shortages, the Greensboro urban loop is...
WDBJ7.com
Heritage Day Festival returns to Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History’s Heritage Day Festival returns August 20. It will take over downtown Christiansburg from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The festival will have live music, food, arts and crafts, vendors and a beer garden. Casey Jenkins, the executive director...
Henry County Enterprise
