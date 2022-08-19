Read full article on original website
Related
uga.edu
Georgians in 71 counties lack methadone clinic access within a 15-minute drive
Federally qualified health centers could help fill this health care gap in opioid-plagued rural communities. The gold standard of opioid addiction treatments, methadone is a lifeline for millions of people addicted to narcotics like heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl. But for many Georgians, accessing medication-assisted treatment is next to impossible. New...
Comments / 0