Collinsville, VA

Henry County Enterprise

A salon takes root in Collinsville

Beauty is alive and well in Collinsville, and a new salon, the True Roots Beauty Bar, seeks to offer the community another place to get dolled up. Located at 4743 Kings Mountain Road, True Roots Beauty Bar offers a range of salon services including hairstyling and coloring, manicure and spa treatments, and haircuts for men, women, and children.
COLLINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Vinton community welcomes new Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday was the first time the town of Vinton had a Sunday Funday. Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday was hosted by Mingle at the Market. Families sat on the lawn of the War Memorial while jamming to live music. Despite the gloomy weather, people played yard games,...
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mother who lost son hosts back-to-school event to help parents

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a happy school time for the Northwest Roanoke community. They are celebrating with a back-to-school event. “I thought it would be a good idea to get everybody in the community to get together and help the kids,” said organizer Da’naisha Jackson. Helping...
chathamstartribune.com

Wendell Scott Foundation to hold charity ride

The Wendell Scott Foundation will mark their namesake’s 101st birthday this month in style. The group will hold the first-ever Wendell Scott Charity Ride Saturday, Aug. 27. Registration is $20 and the ride starts at 11 am at the Otterbots Stadium at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. It will end at Thunder Road Harley Davidson on 58-West.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Puppy Love pet store in Roanoke shuts down unexpectedly

ROANOKE, Va. – The lights are off and the doors are locked at Puppy Love at Valley View Mall, something many mall-goers did not expect to see. Signs on the door said the pet store shut down on Saturday. And early Thursday morning, the store announced on Facebook about...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of new location

Biscuitville Fresh Southern held their grand opening on their new location on Piney Forest Road in Danville, on Thursday, July 28. The move to 1040 Piney Forest Road is expected to improve vehicle access and provide an overall enhanced experience for Danville guests. “We know our Piney Forest Road guests...
DANVILLE, VA
Mount Airy News

Flea markets have long history

Every Labor Day weekend, the town of Hillsville, Virginia, sees an influx of shoppers browsing the flea market, filling the streets and keeping vendors busy. (Mount Airy Museum of Regional History) This advertisement, printed in the Bull Mountain Bugle in 1970, highlights some of the goods on sale at the...
HILLSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. Years ago, church officials say they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing. After thinking it over, they agreed to help with […]
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

WDBJ7.com

Henry County to host 14th annual Smith River Fest

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting its 14th annual Smith River Fest Saturday. The Smith River Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The event will start in the morning with yoga by the river, followed...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Henry County Enterprise

The Henry County Enterprise is dedicated to telling the stories of the communities it serves. The publication made its debut in September, 2018, in answer to appeals from residents, businesses and organizations in Martinsville and Henry County and initially was published quarterly.

