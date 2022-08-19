Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSLS
Roanoke barbers and hairstylists offer free haircuts to give students a confidence boost
ROANOKE, Va. – A fresh new look can boost your confidence and help you tackle the day. That’s why a Roanoke barbershop opens their doors to offer free back to school haircuts for kids. Barbers turn on their razors and wipe off their seats at First Impressions as...
A salon takes root in Collinsville
Beauty is alive and well in Collinsville, and a new salon, the True Roots Beauty Bar, seeks to offer the community another place to get dolled up. Located at 4743 Kings Mountain Road, True Roots Beauty Bar offers a range of salon services including hairstyling and coloring, manicure and spa treatments, and haircuts for men, women, and children.
WSLS
‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
WDBJ7.com
Vinton community welcomes new Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday was the first time the town of Vinton had a Sunday Funday. Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday was hosted by Mingle at the Market. Families sat on the lawn of the War Memorial while jamming to live music. Despite the gloomy weather, people played yard games,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Yes, he ‘herd’ you! Handsome herd dog Speck eagerly awaits his forever family
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Meet Speck: A handsome herd dog looking for his new home. He’s three years old, eagle smart, and loves to play fetch. Speck has learned a lot of tricks during his time at the shelter, too. Staff said he knows the commands “sit,” “down,” and “up.”
WDBJ7.com
Mother who lost son hosts back-to-school event to help parents
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a happy school time for the Northwest Roanoke community. They are celebrating with a back-to-school event. “I thought it would be a good idea to get everybody in the community to get together and help the kids,” said organizer Da’naisha Jackson. Helping...
chathamstartribune.com
Wendell Scott Foundation to hold charity ride
The Wendell Scott Foundation will mark their namesake’s 101st birthday this month in style. The group will hold the first-ever Wendell Scott Charity Ride Saturday, Aug. 27. Registration is $20 and the ride starts at 11 am at the Otterbots Stadium at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. It will end at Thunder Road Harley Davidson on 58-West.
wfxrtv.com
‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ bringing Mark Walberg to Roanoke’s Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — When “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” — an all-new theatrical experience — comes to the Berglund Center next month, it will also bring a celebrity guest with it: Mark L. Walberg, the longtime host of PBS’ “Antique Roadshow.”. “Like most...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Puppy Love pet store in Roanoke shuts down unexpectedly
ROANOKE, Va. – The lights are off and the doors are locked at Puppy Love at Valley View Mall, something many mall-goers did not expect to see. Signs on the door said the pet store shut down on Saturday. And early Thursday morning, the store announced on Facebook about...
chathamstartribune.com
Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of new location
Biscuitville Fresh Southern held their grand opening on their new location on Piney Forest Road in Danville, on Thursday, July 28. The move to 1040 Piney Forest Road is expected to improve vehicle access and provide an overall enhanced experience for Danville guests. “We know our Piney Forest Road guests...
Mount Airy News
Flea markets have long history
Every Labor Day weekend, the town of Hillsville, Virginia, sees an influx of shoppers browsing the flea market, filling the streets and keeping vendors busy. (Mount Airy Museum of Regional History) This advertisement, printed in the Bull Mountain Bugle in 1970, highlights some of the goods on sale at the...
wfirnews.com
New Roanoke cafe offers first donate-what-you-can concept
A new cafe in Roanoke brings a first-of-its-kind model to the Star City. Instead of set prices, they ask you to donate what you can. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
WSET
Halifax family thankful for community and police help in finding their missing truck
HALIFAX Co., Va. (WSET) — A man in Halifax County said he's grateful to his community for their help in finding his missing truck. James Reagan's truck was stored in his garage on his old property on L.P. Bailey Memorial Highway. He went there to check on it this...
Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. Years ago, church officials say they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing. After thinking it over, they agreed to help with […]
WDBJ7.com
Warren Street Festival celebrating Black history in Franklin County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, August 20, 2022, the Warren Street Historical Society will present the 22nd Annual Warren Street Festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event will have an honorary brunch at 10 a.m., a “History in the Making Expo” at noon, and many local talents and live performances.
wfirnews.com
Red Lobster in Roanoke closes after 42 years
A sign on the front door of the Red Lobster on Franklin Road in Roanoke states that “due to unfortunate circumstances this location will be permanently closed after 42 years.” No other explanation was given; the Red Lobster restaurants in Lynchburg and Christiansburg remain open. Another Facebook posts suggests that the property the eatery sits on has been sold, but that is not confirmed.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville to re-acquire Welcome Center, re-brand it as “Visitor’s Center”
The City of Danville is getting their Welcome Center back. But it won’t be called a welcome center any more. Danville City Council is asking the state to return the property on River Park Road. The city transferred it to the Virginia Tourism Corporation 14 years ago. Since then,...
WDBJ7.com
Henry County to host 14th annual Smith River Fest
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting its 14th annual Smith River Fest Saturday. The Smith River Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The event will start in the morning with yoga by the river, followed...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools holds in-person back-to-school extravanganza
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - First day of class for Roanoke City Public Schools is a couple days away. Saturday, RCPS hosted its annual Back to School Extravaganza. “We do this every year so that our students are prepared and ready to learn,” said RCPS Superintendent Verletta White. White says...
Henry County Enterprise
Henry County, VA
161
Followers
217
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT
The Henry County Enterprise is dedicated to telling the stories of the communities it serves. The publication made its debut in September, 2018, in answer to appeals from residents, businesses and organizations in Martinsville and Henry County and initially was published quarterly.https://henrycountyenterprise.com
Comments / 0