chautauquatoday.com
Large fight leads to arrest in Jamestown
Jamestown Police have made one arrest after a large fight broke out in the area of Winsor and Bush Streets in Jamestown on Saturday night. Police responded to the call shortly before 9 pm and found the victim laying in the street with a laceration to his head. Officers found that Dominick Harrison allegedly pushed the man, causing him to fall and hit his head on the street. Police tried to arrest Harrison, but he briefly resisted and struggled with officers before being taken into custody. Harrison was taken to the city jail pending arraignment on charges of 3rd degree assault, resisting arrest, and 2nd degree obstruction of governmental administration. There was no report of the victim's condition.
wnynewsnow.com
North County Law Enforcement Bust ATV Rider Following Police Pursuit
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old is accused of fleeing police on an ATV in northern Chautauqua County. Dunkirk Police reports the arrest of Abimael Muniz-Gonzalez, who was allegedly observed by officers driving his ATV on Maple Avenue near West Courtney Street last week on Tuesday, August 16.
Two teens arrested for murder
Buffalo Police have made the arrest of two teenagers, ages 14 and 17, in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls woman. Read more here:
yourdailylocal.com
PSP Investigating After Brake Line Cut on Woman’s Vehicle
BROKENSTRAW TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a criminal mischief incident in Brokenstraw Township where a brake line was intentionally cut. Troopers responded to Edgewood Drive in Brokenstraw after a 24-year-old Columbus woman reported that sometime between 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and 11 a.m....
erienewsnow.com
17 Year Old Arrested for Suspicion of DUI after Passenger Killed in Crash in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 17 year old driver for suspicion of DUI after a passenger was killed and three others were injured in a crash in Crawford County early Sunday morning. It happened on E. Troy Rd. north of Reiser Rd. in Troy Township around 4 a.m. The 17...
chautauquatoday.com
Bemus Point woman charged with 2nd-degree menacing
A Bemus Point woman has been charged with menacing in the 2nd degree after a report of a disorderly person on Route 430 in the town of Ellery Sunday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call, and an investigation determined that 34-year-old Tabitha Dellahoy allegedly threatened physical harm to an individual with a baseball bat. She was issued an appearance ticket for Ellery Town Court at a later date.
erienewsnow.com
New Details In Deadly Dunkirk Crash
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – New details have been released about a double fatal crash in the City of Dunkirk earlier this month. The four-vehicle crash happened back on Thursday, August 11 on Central Avenue near West Howard Avenue. Two people, identified as 31-year-old Luis Perez-Torres and 17-year-old...
chautauquatoday.com
Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested After Search in Panama
A Jamestown man was arrested after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to a complaint of an unwanted person Friday morning in the Village of Panama. Deputies arrived on scene at East Main Street shortly before 6:45 AM and saw a male, later identified as 28-year-old Steven Schrecengost, who was known to be wanted in the Town of Ellicott and the City of Jamestown for criminal mischief and two counts of disobeying an order of protection. Schrecengost fled into a wooded area, and a Sheriff's K-9 was deployed into the area. A short time later, deputies received a call indicating that a male who matched Schrecengost's description had entered an apartment complex on East Main Street. Deputies, with assistance from State Police, found him hiding in a utility room. Schrecengost was taken into custody and turned over to the Jamestown Police Department.
wnynewsnow.com
One Man Killed, Another Injured In Jamestown Drive-by Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One man was killed, another injured, in an afternoon drive-by shooting in the City of Jamestown on Friday. Police were called to the area of 850 Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers have since identified the victim...
wesb.com
Allegany Man Charged in Menacing Incident
An Allegany man was charged after a menacing incident on Friday. New York State Police charged 21-year-old Bradley S. Beaver with menacing with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use. Beaver was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at...
Family of 16-year-old Emily Keiper demands justice
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sixteen-year-old Emily Keiper would have been starting her junior year in high school in just a few weeks. Tragically, Emily's life was cut short early Friday morning when Buffalo Police say she was shot and killed on Elmer Avenue in between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue.
chautauquatoday.com
Gowanda-Area Man Arrested on Warrant for Grand Larceny
Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Gowanda-area man on a bench warrant out of Cattaraugus County Court. Deputies took 24-year-old Ayden Jimerson into custody shortly before 4:00 AM Sunday on the warrant that charges him with 3rd-degree grand larceny and trespassing. Jimerson was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail, where he is being held.
wesb.com
Jamestown Police Search for Deadly Shooting Suspect
Jamestown Police say one person is dead and another person is injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. According to WGRZ Buffalo, The two people were shot on Prendergast Avenue at 12:55 p.m. in an apparently targeted shooting. Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez. Police are searching for...
Police arrest wanted man in New York
A man wanted in New York was found and arrested on August 19, according to a police report. At about 6:40 a.m., Deputies responded to an unwanted person complaint on East Main St in Panama. The report states that when Deputies arrived a male, later identified as Steven Schrecengost, fled into a wooded area. Schrecengost […]
wrfalp.com
City to Hold Public Forum Following Fatal Shooting on Prendergast Avenue
One person was killed and one injured in a targeted drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue Friday afternoon. Jamestown Police say the incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Prendergast. 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez was pronounced dead at the scene with the other victim being transported to UPMC Chautauqua before being flown to Hamot Medical Center for treatment.
Two men arrested following BPD investigation
The Buffalo Police Department announced that two men were arrested on Thursday following an investigation by the Intelligence Unit.
chautauquatoday.com
Several fire departments respond to mobile home fire
Firefighters from several departments responded to a trailer fire on Carpenter-Pringle Road near Ashville early Monday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's dispatchers say that Ashville firefighters got the call around 12:30 am and received mutual aid from Panama, Bemus Point, Lakewood, Chautauqua, Sherman, Ellery Center and County Emergency Services. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
wesb.com
Weston Mills Man Charged with Felony
A Weston Mills man was charged with a felony in Allegany on Thursday. New York State Police charged 39-year-old William E. Bailey with felony criminal possession of stolen property from a case reported on June 10. Bailey was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 90 in Springfield Township
A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 in Erie County on Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened west of Pond Rd. in Springfield Township around 5:05 p.m. Frank Mitulski, 63, of Erie, was driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on the interstate in the left-hand...
Phone scammer is not an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam. According to an Erie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the office is warning that a scammer is impersonating a deputy and trying to get money or financial information. The post said the scammer may be using the name “Bill Smith.” It’s a scam. […]
