Best short-game training aids for 2022

Short game. Those two words can send shivers down your spine and sweat into your palms.

Don’t worry, we’re here to help. These short game training aids have been curated to help you drop strokes and hopefully dunk a few chips here and there.

Throughout the month of August, Golfweek is helping you lower your score and we’re here to help you with all facets of your game. As the summer winds down there’s still plenty of time to get better and build momentum into the fall.

Taking the time to start practicing and practicing better will lead to lower scores in the future.

Divot - Short Game Practice Net

Price: $90

Why it will help your game: A great way to practice a variety of shots from a variety of distances, this short game net is a great grab for your backyard. With four different net slots, you can work on bump and runs, stock chips, high flyers and if you’re bold enough, flop shots.

StrackaLine Yardage Books

Price: From $24

Why it will help your game: Grab one of these StrackaLine yardage books and you’ll look and feel like a pro. With pinpoint precision, these books are utilized by men and women at every level of golf. Whether you’re getting one for your home club or a course you’ve never played before, this is well worth the investment.

Dual Height Practice Mat

Price: $43

Why it will help your game: Want to hit balls at home but don’t want to beat your yard up? This mat is a great buy as you can simulate fairways, rough, and tee shots for under $50. Pair this with a net and you have your own driving range at home.

NFL Chip Shot Golf Game

Price: $203

Why it will help your game: Just because football season is here doesn’t mean you need to put your clubs away! This fun tailgate game combines cornhole, beer pong and golf all in one.

Ping ChipR

Price: $179

Why it will help your game: While many golfers often hit chips fat or thin, most golfers make solid contact when they putt, so Ping designed the ChipR to be swung like a putter. Putters typically have just 3 or 4 degrees of loft, but the 9-iron loft of the ChipR lifts the ball into the air, helping shots fly over rough and the green’s collar. Full club review…

Chip Fix chipping impact trainer by Tupp Golf

Price: $60

Why it will help your game: Attack angle is extremely important when around the greens. The Chip Fix addresses the issue by forcing you to take the clubface through a set of guards to give you a proper attack angle.

Divot - 23" Chipping Net

Price: $45

Why it will help your game: Another chipping option, this one is a bit more compact. Featuring three rings, this chipping net can be used to make your own fun and interactive short game games to keep your feel all year round.

Short Game Gains - Putting Chalk Pen

Price: $16

Why it works: The number of chalk lines on a putting clock during a professional event should tell you something, but the Putting Chalk Pen is also useful for different aspects of your short game. Practice like the pros to keep your face online and improve your point of impact. Plus, the company’s name is Short Game Gains, they had to be included on this list.

Optishot - Golf in a Box

Price: $950

Why it will help your game: The best way to get better is to practice, right? If you’re in a cold weather climate or just don’t want to spend a ton of time and money at a club, bring the practice facility to you! This Optishot simulator setup is a great entry into simulator golf and can help you grind all year long.

Alignment Ball Mark

Price: $10

Why it will help your game: If you’re having trouble lining your putts up, give this marker a try. The Alignment Ball Mark stays anchored to the ground while allowing you to aim where you want your putt to start before getting over the ball.

eGolfRing set - 18", 3', 6', 12' with carry bag

Price: $80

Why it will help your game: One of the best ways to get better is by having expectations. This ring set gives you targets to better understand where your short game stands. Professionals are always expecting to make their chips, however, they also realize where they need to leave them if they miss. Knowing your miss will have you drop scores in a snap.

Titleist AVX golf balls

Price: $53.99 per dozen

Why it will help your game: We all love finding a ProV1 or ProV1x in the woods. However, those are rarely the best balls for amateur golfers. If you’re looking for more spin around the greens, try the Titleist AVX golf ball.