The iPhone 14 launch event is imminent, with reports saying that Apple will reveal its new phone earlier than usual on September 7. That’s just one of the particularities of this year’s launch. Apple will also mix up the iPhone lineup this year, with most reports claiming there will not be an iPhone 14 mini model. Instead, Apple will offer buyers a more affordable variant of the 6.7-inch Pro Max model.

