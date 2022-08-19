ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Robbery leads to shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 21 near 9th Place and Dakota Street. It happened at approximately 3:51 a.m. The victim, a 50-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a robbery.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police investigate deadly shooting Sunday night

MILWAUKEE — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. near 87th Street and Lawn Avenue. Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting and have not made any arrests. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

44-year-old man killed near 87th and Lawn

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 44-year-old man was fatally shot near 87th and Lawn in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Police say the man -- identified as Roy Carr -- died from his injuries at the scene. The shooting is under investigation. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired near Glendale Kopp's, 1 arrested

GLENDALE, Wis. - A report of shots fired near Kopp's Frozen Custard in Glendale Sunday night, Aug. 21 led to an arrest. Police were called out around 8 p.m. FOX6's cameras captured them near the La Quinta Inn in the area. According to police, a firearm and shell casings were...
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Saturday shootings, 3 hurt, including teen

MILWAUKEE - Three people, including a Milwaukee boy, 15, were hurt in shootings Saturday, Aug. 20. A Milwaukee man, 52, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Bradley and Granville around 2 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 33, was hurt in a shooting near 52nd and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee road rage shooting; 1 dead, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a road rage incident that left a Milwaukee man dead late Saturday night. It happened near 19th and Mitchell around 11:30 p.m. A 31-year-old Milwaukee man, identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Pedro Garcia Sierra, died from his injuries at the scene. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pursuit ends in crash; vehicle catches fire, 2 arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Monday, Aug. 22 near 26th Street and Capitol Drive. It happened at approximately 2:42 a.m. According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into a pole on W. Fond du Lac Avenue and W. Melvina Street. The vehicle caught fire.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash at Sherman and Custer, woman killed

MILWAUKEE - A woman was killed in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Aug. 21 near Sherman and Custer. Police say a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. The driver, an 87-year-old Milwaukee woman identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Vashtie Walker, was pronounced dead on the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police investigate two overnight Sheboygan house fires

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Seven people need a new place to live after a pair of house fires in Sheboygan overnight -- and those fires happened just minutes apart. At 12:37 a.m., firefighters were called to a home near 14th and New York Avenue. Three people had to be...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Overnight shooting in Kenosha leaves 3 wounded after bar fight

KENOSHA, Wis (CBS 58) -- Three people were wounded by gunfire following a bar fight near 63rd St. and 23rd Ave. in Kenosha during an incident that took place at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. According to Kenosha police, two of the people shot are in serious condition...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac homicide, 40-year-old man shot to death

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Fond du Lac area man, 40, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Saturday morning, Aug. 20 near Marquette Street and Johnson Street. Officers arrived around 7:30 a.m. following a 911 call reporting an individual laying on the ground. Investigators are looking into...
FOND DU LAC, WI

