YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
How Many Murders Have There Been in Milwaukee?Foodie Traveler
Man killed in shooting near 87th and Lawn in Milwaukee, suspect sought
A 44-year-old Milwaukee man died after being shot near 87th and Lawn Sunday night, police say. Police are seeking unknown suspects.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Robbery leads to shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 21 near 9th Place and Dakota Street. It happened at approximately 3:51 a.m. The victim, a 50-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a robbery.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate deadly shooting Sunday night
MILWAUKEE — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. near 87th Street and Lawn Avenue. Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting and have not made any arrests. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Milwaukee...
CBS 58
44-year-old man killed near 87th and Lawn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 44-year-old man was fatally shot near 87th and Lawn in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Police say the man -- identified as Roy Carr -- died from his injuries at the scene. The shooting is under investigation. Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired near Glendale Kopp's, 1 arrested
GLENDALE, Wis. - A report of shots fired near Kopp's Frozen Custard in Glendale Sunday night, Aug. 21 led to an arrest. Police were called out around 8 p.m. FOX6's cameras captured them near the La Quinta Inn in the area. According to police, a firearm and shell casings were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Saturday shootings, 3 hurt, including teen
MILWAUKEE - Three people, including a Milwaukee boy, 15, were hurt in shootings Saturday, Aug. 20. A Milwaukee man, 52, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Bradley and Granville around 2 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 33, was hurt in a shooting near 52nd and...
Shots fired near Kopps Custard, suspect arrested
A suspect is in custody after police say gunshots were fired near Kopps Custard in Glendale Sunday night, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee road rage shooting; 1 dead, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a road rage incident that left a Milwaukee man dead late Saturday night. It happened near 19th and Mitchell around 11:30 p.m. A 31-year-old Milwaukee man, identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Pedro Garcia Sierra, died from his injuries at the scene. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody.
Woman falls out of vehicle, killed in Milwaukee
An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman died after police say she was sitting on the window of a car when she fell and was struck by the vehicle Sunday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pursuit ends in crash; vehicle catches fire, 2 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Monday, Aug. 22 near 26th Street and Capitol Drive. It happened at approximately 2:42 a.m. According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into a pole on W. Fond du Lac Avenue and W. Melvina Street. The vehicle caught fire.
Road rage leads to fatal southside shooting
Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the city's southside at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
Milwaukee woman shot by neighbor, upset over dog
A man who prosecutors say shot his neighbor during a dispute near 79th and Hampton one week ago is making his first appearance in court.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash at Sherman and Custer, woman killed
MILWAUKEE - A woman was killed in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Aug. 21 near Sherman and Custer. Police say a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. The driver, an 87-year-old Milwaukee woman identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Vashtie Walker, was pronounced dead on the scene.
CBS 58
Police investigate two overnight Sheboygan house fires
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Seven people need a new place to live after a pair of house fires in Sheboygan overnight -- and those fires happened just minutes apart. At 12:37 a.m., firefighters were called to a home near 14th and New York Avenue. Three people had to be...
CBS 58
Overnight shooting in Kenosha leaves 3 wounded after bar fight
KENOSHA, Wis (CBS 58) -- Three people were wounded by gunfire following a bar fight near 63rd St. and 23rd Ave. in Kenosha during an incident that took place at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. According to Kenosha police, two of the people shot are in serious condition...
CBS 58
Menomonee Falls police seek help in finding Ulta Beauty retail theft suspects
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in finding the suspects involved in a retail theft at Ulta Beauty. Police say it happened on Friday, Aug. 19 at 1:15 p.m. Authorities say the suspects are a male and female who stole $2,895 worth of merchandise.
CBS 58
Fond du Lac police investigate 40-year-old man found dead of likely gunshot
FOND DU LAC, Wis (CBS 58) -- Police in Fond du Lac reported to an emergency call near Marquette and Follett Streets on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at approximately 7:20 a.m., where they found a 40-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives say they are are working to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine deputies assaulted, man now charged
A Milwaukee man is now charged after a violent arrest on I-94 in Racine County. The charges stem from two different incidents.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac homicide, 40-year-old man shot to death
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Fond du Lac area man, 40, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Saturday morning, Aug. 20 near Marquette Street and Johnson Street. Officers arrived around 7:30 a.m. following a 911 call reporting an individual laying on the ground. Investigators are looking into...
YouTuber finds skeletal remains in abandoned Milwaukee building
MILWAUKEE — A YouTuber filming abandoned structures for his video channel made a grisly discovery earlier this month as he found skeletal remains inside a Milwaukee building, authorities said. The remains were found in the vacant building by Matthew Nunez, who was filming a video inside the structure on...
