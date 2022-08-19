MINNEAPOLIS -- A south Minneapolis family is celebrating after being reunited with their cat who went missing for nearly four months.Loki the cat lived up to his namesake - the god of mischief - when he escaped his home through a second-story window. Jody Newberg and her kids searched for the cat but were unable to find him. But, early Thursday morning - 119 days later - Jody says she received a message from an Eden Prairie vet's office, saying Loki had been found and identified with his microchip. Although he had lost 40% of his weight over the last four months, the family says he's on the road to recovery.They're really glad he was microchipped too."Really my advice is to have your pet microchipped. We would have never gotten him back at home if he hadn't had a microchip," said Newberg.Although Loki was recovered six miles from their home, the Newbergs say the couple who found the cat actually live just four blocks away, making them more curious about where he's been the last four months.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO