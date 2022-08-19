Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesotans with disabilities face growing waits for home care services amid surge in demand
On an afternoon last September, Maija Hitt was discharged from a hospital in St. Paul with no idea of how she was going to survive on her own. The 41-year-old had just experienced a mental health crisis and was suffering from a host of debilitating symptoms - including severe migraines, depression and insomnia - that made it impossible for her to care for herself. Desperate, she called a Ramsey County hotline to access home care services.
North Minneapolis block party places emphasis on physical, mental health
MINNEAPOLIS -- Thousands made their way through north Minneapolis' North Broadway Avenue Saturday morning and afternoon for a festival the first of its kind."Live Your Healthy Lyfe" brought together health partners like Children's Minnesota, North Memorial Health, Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare, among others, with the goal of bridging the gap between health providers and underserved communities."There's so many people that don't know a lot about health, how to maintain. There's been a lack of trust amongst the community and clinics and hospitals, so we're trying to bring it back," said organizer LaTasha Sims."There's a lot of things that are plaguing us,...
For a sixth time, friends and loved ones of Philando Castile are coming together to honor him
The celebration is open to the public. “The Minnesota State Fair is not just for Minnesotans,” said an organizer. “It’s for everyone. You don’t have to know anybody. You’ll meet somebody, and you’ll support a great cause.”
fox9.com
An unlikely friendship leads to new chapter for Minneapolis community group ‘A Mother’s Love’
You might recognize the pink sweatshirts at crime scenes but while "A Mother’s Love" consoles families hurt by violence. The real mission is to prevent the violence. A team of women do that by teaching things like parenting skills, finding a job, finance, how to survive trauma and more. They empower women.
Building formerly home to Rudolph's Restaurant damaged in fire
Multiple people were evacuated from a homeless encampment at the former site of Rudolph's Bar-B-Que Restaurant in Minneapolis after it caught fire Friday morning. Crews with the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to reports of dark smoke coming from a commercial building at 1933 Lyndale Ave. S just after 10 a.m. The building, which until 2018 was home to Rudolph's Restaurant, is now boarded up and vacant.
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi expected to draw thousands
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — This weekend, thousands of people are expected to attend the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community powwow, or wacipi, a traditional Native American celebration of life, culture and heritage. A number of ceremonies and traditions mark the three-day celebration, many of which hold sacred significance for the community....
Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community hosting annual Wacipi this weekend
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- Thousands of visitors and hundreds of dancers will be flocking to the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community's annual Wacipi this weekend.Wacipi - or powwow - is a free, three-day event meant for dancing, singing and celebrating. SMSC Secretary Treasurer Rebecca Crooks-Stratton joined WCCO Mid-Morning on Friday to preview the event. "It's an opportunity for communities to come together, to socialize and be thankful for events that have happened in the past year," Crooks-Stratton said. There will be four grand entries Friday through Sunday. Dancers dressed in traditional regalia will be competing in various dance style categories, as well as age groups. Vendors will have traditional crafts as well as a variety of authentic native meals.The first grand entry is set for 7 p.m. Friday. More information here.
"Teen Whisperer" Jason Clopton dies after battle with cancer
MINNEAPOLIS -- Jason Clopton, a Twin Cities counselor known as the "Teen Whisperer," died on Friday after a battle with a rare form of cancer.Clopton was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called T-Cell Leukemia/Lymphoma, also known as Acute Leukemia Lymphoblastic (ALL). Not only was Clopton a mental health professional, but he also hosted the Teen Whisperer podcast. The podcast was meant to help teens tackle challenging emotional issues and educate parents about how to reach their troubled children.After the murder of George Floyd, Clopton held free virtual town hall meetings for children who were traumatized by what they saw and heard in their communities. "I want you to know I hear every single message and I love you guys so much. Thank you for all the support. It means the world to me," Clopton said in an interview with WCCO in 2021.Clopton leaves behind his wife and three children.
Cat reunited with owners after missing for months
MINNEAPOLIS -- A south Minneapolis family is celebrating after being reunited with their cat who went missing for nearly four months.Loki the cat lived up to his namesake - the god of mischief - when he escaped his home through a second-story window. Jody Newberg and her kids searched for the cat but were unable to find him. But, early Thursday morning - 119 days later - Jody says she received a message from an Eden Prairie vet's office, saying Loki had been found and identified with his microchip. Although he had lost 40% of his weight over the last four months, the family says he's on the road to recovery.They're really glad he was microchipped too."Really my advice is to have your pet microchipped. We would have never gotten him back at home if he hadn't had a microchip," said Newberg.Although Loki was recovered six miles from their home, the Newbergs say the couple who found the cat actually live just four blocks away, making them more curious about where he's been the last four months.
Two free community events this Saturday seek to address health equity
This weekend, a couple of organizations are hosting different events in an effort to increase health equity in Minneapolis. Along West Broadway Avenue on Minneapolis’ northside will be a block party called Live Your Healthy Lyfe. The festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is free and aims to provide residents in the historically Black area with awareness of health resources in the area.
Minneapolis sidewalk repair hunter gets results
MINNEAPOLIS -- Last month, WCCO introduced you to Michael Sack. He started a program to try and make Minneapolis sidewalks safer, and already he's getting results.Sack takes people's reports of areas that need patching and he personally presents them to the city. "I was taking more walks in the early stages of the pandemic and that the reporting system on the city's website was inadequate, thus I formed this movement from my experience," Sack said.Sack has taken in 52 reports of deficiencies, and already he's gotten 33 fixed.
Judge says police can't trash belongings of homeless people during sweeps
A federal class action lawsuit filed in late 2020 concerning the movement of those who lost their property during homeless encampment sweeps in Minneapolis will go forward. The lawsuit, filed in October 2020 by the ACLU of Minnesota, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid and Ballard Spahr, involves nine people who were evicted during the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board's sweeps, which followed safety concerns being raised by nearby residents.
3 places to eat in St. Anthony Main
MINNEAPOLIS — Located along the Mississippi River, the historic St. Anthony Main neighborhood in Northeast Minneapolis offers stunning views and great patio dining. Executive Chef Charlie Gibbs runs the kitchens at three restaurants in St. Anthony Main and they all serve different cuisines. Those restaurants are Aster Café, Jefe...
KARE
A snoring solution? Minnesota startup invents 'dream' water bottle
EAGAN, Minnesota — Anders Olmanson is not one to sleep on a good idea. The 30-year-old from Eagan is always looking for solutions to problems. In fact, a few years ago he spent nine months traveling the world to study health care and its problems. "I want to solve...
"I kidnapped your daughter": Mother warns of frightening phone scam that cost her thousands
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis woman is sounding the alarm on a frightening scam that cost her thousands of dollars.When Linda Austad received a call from an unknown number Saturday, it set in motion a six-hour ordeal."There was a girl that was crying, and she said, 'Mom, I was in an accident,' and it sounded just like my daughter," Austad said.Then Austad says a man took the phone. At first, he said he was a police officer, but then he changed his story."[He said] 'I kidnapped your daughter, and you need to follow my instructions and you need to stay on...
New Prague Times
Local pastor, father of six faces devastating diagnosis A benefit for the Loeslie family will be held in Morristown Sept. 24
Members of the community are rallying around a local pastor and his family after he received a devastating diagnosis, which required him to step down from his pastoral work. Pastor Travis Loeslie has served Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morristown for almost five years, having been installed as pastor of the local congregation in October of 2017. He and his wife, Stephanie, have six children (Benjamin, 13, Marta, 11, Miriam, 9, Samuel, 6, Elijah, 3, and Ingrid, 2) and reside in the parish’s parsonage.
millcitytimes.com
Rollin’, Rollin’, Rollin’ on the River - Margaret McDonald, Executive Director, Mill City Commons
Mill City Commons has a new Executive Director, Margaret McDonald. I asked Margaret to tell me her thoughts on taking the helm of the innovative organization, programming updates and how to get involved. Tipping my hat to Creedence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty, I don’t claim to be Proud Mary. But...
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Aug. 20, 2022
The contract for putting in a new steam heating plant at the Union School was awarded to the Moore Heating company of Minneapolis, competing against five other firms. The amount of their bid was $1305. Work is progressing rapidly on the new plant, and there is every reason to believe, from the plans, that the building will at last be comfortably heated. The partition separating the library from the main room upstairs has been removed and the library removed to the spacious room on the southwest.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Aug. 8-15
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 8-15. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Aug. 11: A...
