This short-track one-lap race shows exactly why many car people really don't like Teslas. We’ve all heard the stories of the one dedicated hillbilly builder with a passion for speed taking a truck that cost him less than a $1000 and turning it into something that can beat supercars. In fact, many of us car people with a love for racing are that person as our love for going fast drastically overestimates our wallet’s ability to provide for our hobby. This is how legends are made, start at the bottom with whatever you have and build it into the perfect weapon for your needs. At least that's what this driver must have been thinking when he absolutely embarrassed an electric car on the track.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO