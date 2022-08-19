Read full article on original website
Related
This Is Your First Look At KTM's 600-HP Street-Legal GT-XR
Though the brand is more well-known for building motorcycles, the KTM X-Bow (pronounced crossbow) is one of the most outrageous track-focused cars available. The original X-Bow came to the United States back in 2018, and now we could be getting a more extreme version. KTM was recently spotted testing what our spy photographers say will be a road-legal version of the X-Bow GTX, a $270,000 track-only special with a proper roof and windshield.
Acura ARX-06 Hypercar Revealed With 670-HP Bespoke V6 Engine
Acura's entrant in the LMDh hypercar class will go racing in 2023. All-new 2.4-liter turbo V6 with hybrid assistance produces 670 horsepower. Chassis development by ORECA and design by Acura Design Studio. Acura has lifted the lid on the all-new ARX-06 prototype, an electrified race car itching to do battle...
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Elevates The Super SUV
Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
Top Speed
Hennessey’s Venom F5 Roadster is a $3 Million Testament to American Performance
Back in 2021 during Monterey Car Week, Hennessey revealed the F5 Coupe - a supercar limited to just 24 units with a price of over $2 million and a promise of becoming the world’s fastest supercar. While we are still waiting for the F5 to pass the 300-mph barrier as promised, the tuner wowed the world with the F5 Roadster. Just as powerful as the coupe, the Roadster will be limited to 30 units and will be a little bit more expensive. It also promises it will become the fastest roadster in the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Outrageous Bugatti Art Deco Masterpiece Is One-Of-One
Recently, Bugatti showed off several of its most iconic cars in a livery favored by Ettore Bugatti himself: black and yellow. Of course, the brand is better known for its French Racing Blue cars, but Ettore went another way with his personal cars. As cool as the black-on-yellow Chiron was, Bugatti evidently believes that this black and yellow Bugatti deserves some press all its own.
Road & Track
Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust
Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
1968 Chevrolet Nomad Wagon Pulled From A Field
This incredibly unique classic car may yet see the road once again. Originally browsing FaceBook marketplace for tractors and other classic vehicles, this man found something he liked in the background of an unexpected photo. This vehicle, later identified as a Chevelle Wagon/ Nomad, once pursued the streets as a daily driver. Getting groceries and hauling the family around was no challenge for the old road-going classic. However, as time went on the vehicle deteriorated leaving its body covered in rust and dents from decades of driving. Some of the more noticeable imperfections include the “whiskey dent” pointed out by the buyer and some other damage marks scattered throughout the body.
MotorAuthority
Gunther Werks Project Tornado turns the 993 Porsche 911 into a 700-hp RWD monster
It's named Project Tornado, and the specifications make it sound like it might just rip like its namesake. At last week's Monterey Car Week, Gunther Werks took the wraps off its latest creation: a remastered air-cooled Porsche 993 with 700 hp, a 6-speed manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive. The engine...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorAuthority
Ferrari 288 GTO, an '80s icon, heads to auction
The 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO wasn't sold in the U.S. when new, but thanks to the 25-year rule this example will be offered for sale during RM Sotheby's auction coinciding with 2022 Monterey Car Week. It's scheduled to go under the hammer on Aug. 20. The 288 GTO was the...
Ferdinand Porsche's Grandson Teases New 540-HP Porsche GTL Coupe
For particularly affluent Porsche collectors, buying a "normal" Porsche 911 Carrera or snapping up a carefully preserved classic at auction isn't always enough. That's where companies like Singer Vehicle Design fit in, able to produce entirely unique and exceptionally high quality versions of the classic sports car. Bespoke sports car brand Feuerbach Designworks want a slice of this lucrative market, too, and with a tag line like "for the few, not for the many", the company knows exactly who it is targeting. Founded in 2019, Feuerbach has shared the first bit of information about its launch model, the Feuerbach Porsche GTL Coupe.
Good News Network
The Samson Switchblade Flying Car is Finally Ready for Takeoff – and it’s Kinda Brilliant
A street-legal three-wheeled car that turns at the push of a button into a 200 mph plane is ready for final testing. Having received its airworthiness certificate from the FAA, the Samson Switchblade is ready for test flights after 14 years of development. Flying cars are almost here, with one...
hypebeast.com
The Batur Is Bentley Mulliner's Most Powerful Road Car, Ever
Last weekend, Bentley Mulliner unveiled its latest highly-limited performance car: the Batur. Following on from the Bacalar, the Batur takes things to the next level with more power than any contemporary Bentley that’s come before it, with a focus on luxury becoming the focal point as per usual. Combined, this limited-to-18 supercar is one of Bentley’s finest machines to date, using coachbuilding methods from its 250-year legacy with contemporary technological feats like 3D-printed 18k gold detailing to create a car that sets it above the rest, and some.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Top Speed Test Proves That It’s No Slouch
Harley-Davidson reshaped its popular sportster lineup last year with the introduction of the flat-track-inspired Sportster S. Not just that, the American bikemaker equipped it with the new Revolution Max 1250 engine instead of the common Milwaukee 114 mill. Though a cruiser, Harley was marketing the Sportster S as a…well, sporty motorcycle and for a brand specializing in cruisers, this was a bold claim.
Autoweek.com
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Has a Massive Wing and 518 HP
The latest 911 variant features a wing that is taller than the car's roof—a first for a production 911. Porsche adds a drag reduction system to the 911 GT3 RS as a countermeasure for the massive wing. Porsche says the 911 GT3 RS will start at $225,250 before any...
S10 Backhands Tesla In Spectator Drags Battle
This short-track one-lap race shows exactly why many car people really don't like Teslas. We’ve all heard the stories of the one dedicated hillbilly builder with a passion for speed taking a truck that cost him less than a $1000 and turning it into something that can beat supercars. In fact, many of us car people with a love for racing are that person as our love for going fast drastically overestimates our wallet’s ability to provide for our hobby. This is how legends are made, start at the bottom with whatever you have and build it into the perfect weapon for your needs. At least that's what this driver must have been thinking when he absolutely embarrassed an electric car on the track.
The McLaren Solus GT Is A V10-Powered Single-Seat Track Special
Solus GT revealed as V10 track-only special, limited to 25. You thought the McLaren Speedtail was bonkers? Think again! The McLaren Solus GT arrives as a track-only realization of a concept car that was designed to be only driven in a video game. Only 25 fortunate customers will get one, and all units have already been spoken for prior to the public reveal. That's quite a shame, because the specs on this car are truly out of this world.
Buy This Pristine 1982 GMC Camper Van for the Stripes and Submarine Top
CraigslistVan life beckons, and it could be yours in this $21,000 Craigslist find.
Porsche expects to make as many electric Macans as combustion versions
BERLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) sportscar brand Porsche expects to produce as many units of its Macan model in the electric version as the original with combustion engine, production chief Albrecht Reimold told magazine Automobilwoche.
Aston Martin DBX707 Drag Races Bentley Flying Spur In Very British Battle
Here's a battle of British luxury. CarWow challenges an Aston Martin DBX707 against a Bentley Flying Spur. The DBX707 is the performance-focused version of Aston Martin's crossover. It packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making 697 horsepower (707 metric hp or 520 kW) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The power runs through a nine-speed wet-clutch automatic gearbox to both axles.
Top Speed
Here’s Your Chance To Own The World’s Fastest Motorcycle (From The ‘80s)
The “World’s Fastest Motorcycle” is a prestigious title and almost every leading manufacturer has contested it at some point. While everyone’s aware of Suzuki and Kawasaki’s rich history in this context, not many know it was Honda’s VFR1000R that redefined the contest way before its other rivals.
Comments / 0