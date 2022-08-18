Read full article on original website
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 Specs, Release Date, Benchmarks, Price Listings
Here's the Ryzen 7000 release date, benchmarks, specifications, pricing, and all we know about AMD's Zen 4 architecture.
The Verge
The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy
Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
TechRadar
Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition review
The Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition is a great-looking graphics card (though not everyone will agree) that brings a lot to your PC, including awesome 4K performance, whisper-quiet operation, and incredible thermals. It’s much more expensive than Nvidia’s reference card, as well as being substantially larger, so make sure it’ll fit your case before dropping this much cash.
makeuseof.com
Intel Core vs. Intel Core X: What's the Difference?
Intel Core chips come in all shapes and forms. The lineup was first introduced in 2006 with the iconic Intel Core 2 Duo before splitting into multiple ranges with the i3, i5, and i7 in 2010. It quickly became Intel's flagship series, overtaking Pentium and pushing PCs to new heights. However, even since the very introduction of the lineup, it's been separated into two different branches—with one of them being much more expensive than the other.
hypebeast.com
ASUS Previews Its Next Gen of Ryzen 7000-Ready Gaming Motherboards
ASUS has just given gamers an early look at three new motherboards for AMD’s new AM5 platform and 7000-series processors. Teased were the ROG Crosshair X670E, ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi, and TUF Gaming X670E-Plus WiFi. All ready to take on the next generation of PC building, these boards are ready for DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
AMD vs Intel: Which CPUs Are Better in 2022?
We wade into the endless debate: Who makes the best CPU, AMD or Intel? Here's the blow-by-blow in ten categories.
Digital Trends
Intel Raptor Lake boosts performance, but the requirements are staggering
While we already know that Intel Raptor Lake is likely to introduce some hefty power requirements, it seems that Intel may have a plan to deliver even more performance — at a staggering cost. According to a new leak, Intel will allegedly add a factory overclock mode to the...
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today
If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
MSI's Tiger Lake Motherboard Would Be So Much Cooler If It Had a PCIe Slot
MSI has created a new low-profile Mini-ITX motherboard featuring a Core i5 Tiger Lake processor for professionals desiring to build a compact desktop workstation that sips power.
Phone Arena
Two older Galaxy S series receive surprising firmware update
The Samsung Galaxy S7 series, and Samsung Galaxy S8 series, released in 2016 and 2017 respectively, both lost support from Samsung four years after being released. For the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, the loss of support took place in 2020, and it happened in 2021 for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Since then, neither series received so much as a security patch. But those still using these handsets have been surprised big time by Sammy.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi POCO M4 5G arrives in Europe with a 90 Hz display from €219
Xiaomi has started offering the POCO M4 5G in Europe, nearly four months after the smartphone debuted in India. Strangely, Xiaomi has changed the device's specifications since its launch in India, but only its camera sensors. Specifically, the global POCO M4 5G has a 13 MP primary camera, rather than the 50 MP sensor on which the Indian model relies. While Xiaomi continues to include the same 2 MP sensor, the 8 MP front-facing camera has been swapped for a 5 MP sensor.
reviewed.com
Acer’s Aspire TC is a simple, budget desktop with a ton of power
Budget desktops sold under $1,000 sometimes make do with old and outdated hardware. It’s not uncommon to see a PC with a last-gen processor as a way to lower the price tag. But Acer’s Aspire TC (available at Amazon for $544.99) is an exception. It brings Intel’s latest 12th-Gen Core processor to a bargain price point through smart sacrifices unlikely to deter most people. If you’re looking for a solid, straightforward, and capable desktop that won’t cost you multiple paychecks, the Acer Aspire TC is a great option.
Digital Trends
IdeaPad vs. Yoga vs. Slim vs. ThinkPad vs. ThinkBook vs. Legion: Lenovo brands, explained
Lenovo has one of the widest ranges of laptops around, rivaling Dell and HP in everything from budget machines to exotic gaming laptops. Choosing from such a variety can be a challenge, with a great deal of overlap between lines that can blur the distinction between individual models. To help...
Digital Trends
Asus ZenBook Pro 16X review: more than smoke and mirrors
“The Asus ZenBook Pro 16X's fun experiments never detract from its great performance.”. Asus isn’t afraid to try new things with its laptop designs. The ZenBook Pro 16X is proof of that claim, as it features a keyboard that rises up at a steep angle when you open the lid and RGB lights underneath each side that flash on various system activities. Then there’s the Asus Dial, a rotary touch device allowing refined control over the system and supported applications.
notebookcheck.net
TSMC is no savior for Qualcomm either: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in the OnePlus 10T put to the test
More efficiency and less heat development. Users expected these attributes from the switch from Samsung to TSMC as the SoC manufacturer of the Qualcomm chipset. However, our review of the OnePlus 10T indicates that the Plus version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is no game changer. 5G Android Review...
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Legion Y70 launches as another 'flagship killer' with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and a 144 Hz OLED display
Lenovo has introduced the Legion Y70, a gaming smartphone based on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The Lenovo Legion Y70 also has a 144 Hz OLED display, a 50 MP triple rear-facing camera setup and a 5,100 mAh battery that supports 68 W fast charging. Lenovo has presented the...
Digital Trends
Lenovo Legion gaming laptop and desktop both got massive discounts
Lenovo’s Legion lineup is making a name for itself in the gaming industry, and it helps that you can take advantage of gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals involving the brand’s products. They’re still not cheap, but you’ll be saving hundreds of dollars with every purchase, which you can spend on video games or other accessories that you may need.
The rise of SSDs is pushing the hard drive market closer to the brink
The combined effect of a drop-off in PC demand and the pace of SSD adoption led to a significant fall in hard drive shipments last quarter, a new report suggests. Data from analyst firm Trendfocus shows HDD shipments plummeted 15.4% in Q2 on a quarter-to-quarter basis, with unit sales among vendors like Toshiba dropping by as much as 17.3%.
Intel Raptor Lake Specs Allegedly Exposed: Up To 24 Cores, 32 Threads
An almost fully fledged Raptor Lake CPU product table highlights the evolution to expect moving from Alder Lake. Some chips seem to fare better than others across the gen-to-gen transition.
