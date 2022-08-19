Read full article on original website
Pritzker Administration Announces All First Round Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses Have Been Issued
CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) today issued three additional Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses to applicants selected in lotteries held in the summer of 2021. These awardees join the 182 conditional licenses issued by the Administration in July...
Illinois EPA Announces Temporary Suspension of Household Hazardous Waste Collections Statewide Due to Fire at Ohio Disposal Facility
Illinois EPA Announces Temporary Suspension of Household Hazardous Waste Collections Statewide Due to Fire at Ohio Disposal Facility. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) has announced a temporary suspension of all Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection events and locations after a fire occurred at the current disposal facility in Ohio. Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to evaluate alternatives for disposal. Illinois EPA is suspending the scheduled one-day HHW collections planned for this fall, as well as the long-term HHW disposal facilities in Chicago, Naperville, Lake County, Rockford, and Madison County that Illinois EPA supports, until normal disposal operations can resume.
Public Health Officials Announce 25,084 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 25,084 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 56 deaths since August 12, 2022. According to the CDC, 42 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 39 counties...
