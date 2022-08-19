Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Average pay in Lyon County tops $40,000
As Labor Day approaches, Lyon County workers earn an average $19.68 per hour, or $40,944 per year. Those numbers are a small part of the 2022 Kansas Wage Survey, compiled by the Kansas Department of Labor.
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike Authority to consider bids for restaurants at Emporia, Matfield Green service exits
There is a chance you might see new restaurants at the Kansas Turnpike’s area service exits down the road. The Turnpike Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for four of its service exits, including the Emporia service exit at mile marker 132, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate, and the Matfield Green service exit at mile marker 97, 30 miles southwest of the Emporia gate. The RFP documents online at www.ksturnpike.com say the Turnpike Authority can award bids to “responsible” operators who can guarantee the highest 10-year minimum guaranteed rent to the KTA. Restaurants must be nationally recognized, but than be either company-owner or franchised. They have to be open at least from 6 am to 11 pm daily and offer a breakfast menu.
Emporia gazette.com
Lengthy water advisory ends in Cassoday
An advisory to boil water in Cassoday ended Monday, 18 days after it began. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an advisory Thursday, August 4 because the town's water distribution system lost pressure.
WIBW
Mainline Printing lawsuit against White Lakes owners heading to trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business’s lawsuit against the owners of White Lakes Mall is heading to trial. A Shawnee County judge has set a bench trial to start September 7. A bench trial is decided by a judge rather than a jury. Mainline Printing is the only...
LJWORLD
A dispute over what voters were told in 1994 may stop county residents from getting property tax relief today
There’s such a thing as an urban myth, and perhaps, there’s a Douglas County myth too. The urban one is likely to make its appearance around a campfire, a water cooler or even a bar. The Douglas County variety tends to show up around tax time. As Douglas...
Emporia gazette.com
Local artist becomes Emporia First Friday marketing manager
Former Flint Hills Technical College Marketing Director Kat Dorcas is making the best of both worlds — mixing art and marketing in her new position as Emporia First Friday marketing manager. “Any day I can create art, look at art or talk about art is a good day so...
Geary Co. deputies respond to injury accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded Saturday to South K-57 Highway at mile marker 12 for a single motorcycle injury accident. Acccording to the Sheriff's Department, Charles Tanner of Manhattan was traveling North on K-57 Highway on his 2006 Honda Motorcycle when he ran off the roadway and lost control. Tanner was transported to a Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Emporia gazette.com
Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
Franklin Co. asks for help finding mail thief
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has responded to calls about open mailboxes and mail laying in the road. Deputies were called around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when the resident said there were mailboxes open in the 3900 block of Eisenhower Road. Deputies were able to contact most of the mailbox owners. On […]
KHP Superintendent will not resign despite criticism
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman T. Jones said on Monday he has no plans to resign following a statement by the Kansas State Troopers Association that called for a change in leadership. Colonel Jones faced criticism for the termination of Trooper Justin Dobler after a high-speed chase led to the death […]
Emporia gazette.com
Ronald D. Wessel
Ronald D. Wessel, rural Emporia, passed away at his home on Friday evening, August 19, 2022 at the age of 81. Ronald Dean Wessel was born in Holton, Kansas on August 31, 1940, the son of Henry Dietrich and Esther Elvira (Williams) Wessel. Ronald and Charlotte Ann Olsen were united in marriage in Council Grove, Kansas on November 6, 1960. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his four daughters, Rhonda (Eric) Atkinson, Alma, KS, Tammy (Jackie) McHargue, Gatesville, TX, Brenda Wessel, and Ginger Wessel, both of Emporia; as well as granddaughter, Tara Ann (Cole) Lovorn, Gatesville, TX and great-granddaughter, expected in November, Zella Ann. His brother, Henry Wessel, Council Grove, KS and sisters, Nadine Russell, Topeka, KS and Ella Mae Kieffer, New Mexico, also survive. His parents, and sister, Maxine Soule, passed away earlier.
Kansas nuclear power plant to undergo emergency preparedness exercise
A one-day nuclear power plant exercise is being planned at the end of the month for the Wolf Creek Generating Station.
Emporia gazette.com
Teen misses animal, but leaves truck upside-down
A teenage driver trying to avoid an animal wound up injuring himself in north Lyon County Thursday. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office reported Shayne McGee, 17, of “rural Emporia” rolled over his pickup truck along Road L near Road 290 around 4 p.m. It stopped upside-down.
WIBW
Topeka woman arrested for meth near Mayetta
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested on drug charges Saturday night after deputies located drugs during a traffic stop. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Janet Sue Huhs, 60, of Topeka was arrested just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night following a traffic stop near 150th and Q. Road.
LJWORLD
Topeka man to serve year in prison for theft and other crimes in Douglas County
A Topeka man was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 months in prison for theft and other crimes. The man, Joshua Scott Carpenter, 34, pleaded guilty on June 12 to one felony count of burglary of a motor vehicle, one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle and one felony count of fleeing from an officer. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced him to 12 months for the theft charge, six months on the burglary charge and six months on the flee and elude charge, all to run concurrently.
WIBW
Crews to close Topeka streets for water line installation, Polk-Quincy work
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction crews will close a few Topeka streets on Monday in order to install water lines and continue emergency work on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 22, officials will close NW Waddell St. between NW Tyler and NW Polk for water line installation. It said this closure is expected to last about two weeks.
LJWORLD
More than a year after his conviction, Missouri man receives probation in connection with Lawrence drug death
A man who took a plea deal more than a year ago in connection with a drug death but failed to appear for his original sentencing date received probation on Friday in Douglas County District Court. Brandon Lawrence Galloway, 34, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was originally charged in April 2021...
New housing development under consideration in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council is considering annexing a plot of land from Shawnee County southeast of Topeka for a proposed housing development. The area in question is a 79-acre plot of land east of Croco Road and South of 37th Street. The developer, Cacti Land LLC, asked the council to annex the […]
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State University gears up for "dynamic" new year
It is a season of great change for both Emporia State University and its students. As students move away from home for the first time or prepare to start another year at ESU, university leaders are focused on doing what they can to keep up with the times.
2 taken to hospital after semi pulls out of construction zone in Lyon County
EMPORIA (KSNT) – A Lyon County construction zone mishap led to two people being transported to the hospital just after 3:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. According to the KHP crash report, a 2020 Peterbilt semi was pulling out from a construction zone on I-35 in Lyon County. It caused a […]
