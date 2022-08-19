ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

fedupwithdemtards
3d ago

nothing in 4 years but now its voting time hes coming out with alot of stuff but if he gets back in it wont happen just promises

JJ
3d ago

All of this money just magically appears???

12
Illinois EPA Announces Temporary Suspension of Household Hazardous Waste Collections Statewide Due to Fire at Ohio Disposal Facility

Illinois EPA Announces Temporary Suspension of Household Hazardous Waste Collections Statewide Due to Fire at Ohio Disposal Facility. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) has announced a temporary suspension of all Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection events and locations after a fire occurred at the current disposal facility in Ohio. Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to evaluate alternatives for disposal. Illinois EPA is suspending the scheduled one-day HHW collections planned for this fall, as well as the long-term HHW disposal facilities in Chicago, Naperville, Lake County, Rockford, and Madison County that Illinois EPA supports, until normal disposal operations can resume.
Pritzker Administration Announces All First Round Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses Have Been Issued

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) today issued three additional Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses to applicants selected in lotteries held in the summer of 2021. These awardees join the 182 conditional licenses issued by the Administration in July...
Student group protests U of I COVID vaccine mandate

A student organization is calling out an Illinois university for requiring proof of vaccination this fall. Despite a directive from the governor that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement a vaccine mandate, the University of Illinois announced that its three campus locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of COVID vaccination.
Illinois EPA stopping household hazardous waste collection

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – For the first time in over 20 years, the Illinois EPA is suspending hazardous waste collections programs temporarily.  Agency officials announced Monday that the current disposal facility in Ohio they send hazardous waste to had a fire in July and can’t incinerate any waste. Officials estimate the facility won’t be operational […]
COVID numbers in Illinois continue declines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to be lower in Illinois, along with the number of counties most at risk of spreading the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says 25,084 new cases of COVID were reported in Illinois in the week ending Friday. That’s down more than 5,000 from the week before.
Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
Illinois Politicians At Odds Over State Population Trends

Is Illinois gaining population, or losing it? The answer may depend on your political affiliation. The U.S. Census Bureau’s official 2020 count showed Illinois losing population, but a follow-up survey indicated the state may have been undercounted. Democrats say Illinois actually added people over the last ten years, and have called on the Census Bureau to produce a revised count. There’s been no official response to that request yet.
Student loan help for Illinois mental health professionals available through new program

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) — Qualified mental health and substance abuse professionals can apply for student loan repayment assistance through a new state-funded program. According to a news release, the Community Based Behavioral Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program is a joint effort from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission and the Illinois Department of Human Services mental health division.
Gov. Pritzker Announces Sixteen Appointments to Boards, Commissions, and Authorities

Gov. Pritzker Announces Sixteen Appointments to Boards, Commissions, and Authorities. Thomas Bennett will continue to serve on the Guardianship and Advocacy Commission.* Bennett has served on the Guardianship and Advocacy Commission since 2020. He is a State Representative of 106th District, the Assistant Republican Leader, and sits on multiple committees including the Child Care Access and Early Childhood Committee and the Appropriations-Elementary and Secondary Education Committee. Bennett previously worked as an IT Service Manager at State Farm Insurance and as a high school science teacher. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Education from Eastern Illinois University, a Bachelor of Science in Applied Computer Science and a Master of Business Administration from Illinois State, and a Doctorate of Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University.
Illinois corn producers mark 50 years of growing and good stories

BLOOMINGTON — It turns out that Illinois corn growers are not only good at growing corn. They are good at telling the behind-the-scene stories about it. The Illinois Corn Growers Association, which has headquarters in Bloomington, celebrated its 50th birthday this month. Steve Wentworth, a corn producer from Macon...
Bailey at Illinois State Fair calls for voters to 'fire JB Pritzker'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Down at the state fair in Springfield, it was the GOP's turn. Wednesday was Democrat Day, and on Thursday, Republicans had their chance to shine. Republicans gathered on the fairgrounds with the theme of "Restore Illinois." Lots of Republican leaders spoke, leading up to the man at...
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents

Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
