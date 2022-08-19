ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Sports

Albert Wilson: Released by Vikings

The Vikings have released Wilson. The 30-year-old wideout, who caught 25 of his 39 targets for 213 yards in 14 games with the Dolphins last season, will now look to catch on elsewhere as a depth option.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Boston

Why a former rival executive views Patriots’ Mac Jones as having a ‘legitimate chance’ at being in the MVP conversation

"They're going to go to the playoffs and they're going to exceed expectations." A former rival executive of the Patriots is a big fan of Mac Jones. Mike Tannenbaum, who once worked as a lead executive for the Jets and Dolphins, said on ESPN’s “Get Up” that Jones has the best chance to be in the MVP conversation out of all the quarterbacks selected in the 2021 NFL Draft class.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is facing a critical decision

Should Robert Saleh bench all of the New York Jets’ starters for their second preseason game?. Speaking to the media on Saturday after their second joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh dropped an interesting nugget about his plans for Monday night’s exhibition contest. Saleh revealed that he is “torn” on whether to play any starters.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: Limited to decoy duties Sunday

Golladay started Sunday's 25-22 preseason win over the Bengals but wasn't targeted. Golladay was on the field for 21 of 24 snaps over the Giants' first three drives, but starting quarterback Daniel Jones didn't look his way a single time. New York probably was more focused on seeing what rookie skill-position players like Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger (three targets apiece) can do rather than the five-year veteran Golladay, so don't read too much into his lack of involvement Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Blake Martinez: Returns to practice

Martinez (undisclosed) participated in practice Friday and appears in line to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Martinez missed New York's first preseason contest against New England last Thursday and also sat out multiple practices to begin this week....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Patriots' Mac Jones: Leads scoring drive Friday

Jones completed four of eight passes for 61 yards and gained seven yards on his only carry in Friday's preseason game against the Panthers. The second-year quarterback handled the first three possessions for the Patriots before calling it a night, and while Jones didn't post noteworthy numbers, he did lead the offense on an 81-yard drive that culminated in a Ty Montgomery TD plunge. Per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, coach Bill Belichick indicated after the game all his healthy starters would be available for New England's preseason finale next week against the Raiders, so Jones will likely see a little more action to prepare for Week 1.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Sports

Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with leg injury

Burks was seen with a wrap on his left leg during the fourth quarter of Sunday's preseason win against the Buccaneers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Burks made an early exit from Wednesday's practice with an unknown injury before participating in a limited capacity at Thursday's session. He proceeded to play a second consecutive exhibition Saturday, logging offensive snaps into the fourth quarter. Overall, the rookie first-round pick finished with a four-yard catch on three targets, one of which was picked off, and also committed an offensive holding penalty, which marked his last reference in the play-by-play logs. The nature of the wide receiver's health concern isn't known, but after dealing with conditioning issues during the offseason program, there continues to be questions about whether he can get and stay on the field consistently.
NASHVILLE, TN
Kadarius Toney
CBS Sports

Ravens' Nate McCrary: Questionable to return

McCrary is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a knee injury. McCrary had touches on back-to-back plays in the third quarter, securing his lone target for seven yards while rushing once for nine yards prior to leaving the game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return or whether he'll be available for Saturday's preseason matchup against the Commanders.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Remains back in Vegas on Saturday

Renfrow (coach's decision) did not make the trip to Miami for the Raiders' 15-13 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday night, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Renfrow also sat out the Raiders' preseason opener against the Jaguars back on Aug. 4, as well as the victory...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Packers' Robert Tonyan: Not cleared for team drills

Tonyan (knee) hasn't been cleared for team drills yet, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Tonyan thus figures to be out for Thursday's preseason finale against Kansas City, with his status for Week 1 at Minnesota in serious question. He could be a big part of Green Bay's passing game this year, but not necessarily early in the season.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not playing Saturday

Waddle (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas. The Dolphins are mostly playing their starters, but Waddle is out with a seemingly minor injury. Cedrick Wilson, Preston Williams and Trent Sherfield are the top candidates to take on extra WR snaps with the first-team offense.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Mike Davis: Returns from undisclosed injury

Davis (undisclosed) returned from a minor injury to record six carries for 18 yards and caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Cardinals. Davis suffered an undisclosed injury during practice earlier this week, but his availability in an exhibition game proves he is over what ailed him. The veteran journeyman's presence in Sunday's contest also proves how dire the situation at running back could be in Baltimore to start the season, with both J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee) at risk of not being ready for Week 1. The 29-year-old may find himself in another advantageous starting situation -- similar to his time in Atlanta to begin last season -- and he did receive the first carry out of any of the remaining healthy backs. The younger and more-explosive Justice Hill (one carry for eight yards) also could get in the mix for snaps should either of Dobbins or Edwards miss time during the regular season.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Nik Needham: Suffers apparent hand injury

Needham left Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas with an apparent left hand or wrist injury, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Needham started the game opposite Noah Igbinoghene, but he was forced to the locker room with the injury. Needham was spotted back on the sideline later in the contest without a wrap or cast, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, so it appears that he dodged a serious injury.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Darnold: Loses job battle to Mayfield

The Panthers have chosen Baker Mayfield over Darnold as their Week 1 starting quarterback, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. The expected outcome was finalized Monday morning, resigning Darnold to a backup role in which his playing time will depend on Mayfield's health and performance. The battle played out on the practice field this summer, with Darnold attempting only three passes through the first two games of the preseason.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Exits Friday's game

Alvarez was removed from Friday's game in Atlanta with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 25-year-old went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before leaving the field during the middle of an at-bat with Atlanta at the plate during the fifth inning. It's unclear what prompted Alvarez's exit, and he should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Chargers' Asante Samuel: Not in line to start

Samuel appears to be losing ground on the starting outside cornerback role opposite J.C. Jackson, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Michael Davis was expected to lose his starting role after the offseason signings of Jackson and slot corner Bryce Callahan, but instead it appears as if Samuel could be relegated to No. 4 corner. Samuel did play slot at times for the Chargers during his rookie campaign and showed flashes of being a turnover difference maker, but Callahan's excellence in that capacity might mean the second-year corner is simply the odd man out of the starting equation.
CBS Sports

Panthers' Matt Corral: Sustains foot injury Friday

Corral suffered a foot injury during Friday's preseason loss in New England, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports. With Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold sitting out the Panthers' second exhibition, P.J. Walker and Corral split the workload at quarterback. Walker handled the first and third quarters, while Corral got the second and was expected to take the fourth before limping off the field and getting ruled out in the waning minutes of the contest. Overall, Corral completed nine of 15 passes for 58 yards and recorded three carries for six yards before his departure. The severity of his injury is unknown, but it could impact his ability to be available for the team's third preseason outing next Friday against the Bills.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Could miss start of season

Ellis (pelvis) may not be available for the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Coach John Tortorella told reporters, "If you're asking me right now, I doubt it," Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. Ellis was originally considered questionable for the start of training camp but it seems his long-term pelvic injury...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Bills' Khalil Shakir: Keeps rolling

Shakir caught three receptions for 59 yards on three targets in Buffalo's preseason game against Denver on Saturday. Shakir has generally played as a backup and figures to remain one through the duration of his rookie season, but the talented fifth-round pick from Boise State clearly fell too far in the draft, and the Bills eventually will profit for that fact. Even if he can't break the top three on the Buffalo wideout depth chart, Shakir's talent looms as a concern for fellow slow wideouts like Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie.
BUFFALO, NY

