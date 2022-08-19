Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls CPS on mother after she requested a mental health evaluation for her daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
CBS Sports
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Exits Friday's game
Alvarez was removed from Friday's game in Atlanta with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 25-year-old went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before leaving the field during the middle of an at-bat with Atlanta at the plate during the fifth inning. It's unclear what prompted Alvarez's exit, and he should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Designated for assignment
Mazara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday. After losing his spot as a regular starter in the outfield and going hitless in just six plate appearances since Aug. 3, Mazara has now lost his spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Mazara has a batting average of .264 on the season and his highest OPS since 2019 (.668), so it is possible that he gets claimed off waivers by another team.
CBS Sports
Rays' Phoenix Sanders: Booted off 40-man roster
The Rays designated Sanders for assignment Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Sanders ceded his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Nick Anderson (elbow), who was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham. If he passes through waivers, Sanders will stick around in Durham with Anderson and work as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. Sanders sports a 3.07 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 14.2 innings with the big club this season, but he's been less successful over a larger sample at Triple-A (5.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP in 30 innings).
Yardbarker
Astros' Yordan Alvarez taken to hospital after feeling sick on field
Yordan Alvarez was taken to the hospital on Friday night after feeling sick during his Houston Astros’ game against the Atlanta Braves. Alvarez started the game batting third and playing left field. He struck out his first two at-bats. Alvarez went out to left field for the bottom of the fifth but exited the game during Vaughn Grissom’s at-bat. Alvarez was checked out in the training room and then sent to the hospital for further evaluation.
CBS Sports
Rays' Nick Anderson: Activated and optioned
The Rays reinstated Anderson (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Durham, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Anderson is healthy again after making a full recovery from the right elbow surgery he underwent last October, but the Rays presumably want him to sharpen his command at Triple-A before bringing him back in the big-league bullpen. Over his eight rehab appearances for Durham prior to being reinstated from the IL, Anderson compiled a 0.88 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across eight innings but allowed three home runs.
Jason LaCanfora: I don't think Deshaun Watson will ever get back to being the player he was in Houston
Will Deshaun Watson get back to being the star player he was in Houston? Jason LaCanfora says he won’t. Hear why when he joined Baskin and Phelps!
CBS Sports
Royals' Nate Eaton: Optioned to Triple-A
Eaton was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Eaton will head back to Omaha after he produced a .188 average with two extra-base hits, an RBI, four runs and a stolen base over 32 at-bats in 15 games after he got called up Aug. 4. His demotion opened a roster spot for Drew Waters, who's expected to make his major-league debut Monday.
CBS Sports
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Fills in for Ji-Man Choi on Monday
Paredes will start at first base and bat third in Monday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He'll pick up his fourth consecutive start Monday after going 2-for-11 with two doubles and a run over the final three contests of the Rays' weekend series with the Royals. The righty-hitting Paredes should be a fixture in the lineup against southpaws moving forward, but his opportunities versus same-handed pitching will likely be more sporadic. He'll be spelling the lefty-hitting Ji-Man Choi in the lineup Monday with southpaw Tucker Davidson taking the hill for Anaheim.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Tallies steal in win
Andrus went 1-for-4 with one run scored and one steal in Saturday's win over the Guardians. Andrus, who stole third base in the seventh before scoring on a throwing error, has struggled of late, slashing .172/.226/.310 in 29 at-bats over his last 10 games. The 33-year-old has strangely been better in night games with a .758 OPS in 207 at-bats compared to a .537 OPS in 155 daytime at-bats. Seven of the shortstop's eight home runs have come in road games.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Scratched with shoulder injury
Haggerty was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics with a lingering left shoulder injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Manager Scott Servais said Haggerty recently aggravated the injury on a slide. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the shoulder bothers Haggerty only when he swings a bat, so he's expected to be available off the bench Sunday as a pinch-hitting option or as a late-inning defensive replacement. Adam Frazier, who had been scheduled to get the day off, will enter the starting nine in Haggerty's stead.
MLB Odds: Astros vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 8/21/2022
The Atlanta Braves will attempt to complete a three-game sweep over the Houston Astros as the 2021 World Series rivals face off on Sunday in Atlanta. It is time to look at our MLB odds series and make an Astros-Braves prediction and pick. The Braves defeated the Astros 5-4 in...
CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Snaps out of slump
Lowe went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Sunday against the Royals. Lowe entered Sunday's game with only three hits across his last 36 at-bats -- spanning 10 games. Despite the encouraging performance, Lowe still has no extra-base hits since Aug. 5. For the season, he has a .235/.313/.410 line across 243 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: Retreats to bench
Mancini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta. With Yordan Alvarez being eased back into the lineup as the Astros' designated hitter following a one-game absence after experiencing shortness of breath Friday, Mancini will see his streak of four consecutive starts come to an end. Assuming Alvarez comes out of Sunday's contest feeling fine, he should see more work in left field in the wake of Aledmys Diaz's (groin) move to the injured list, which should pave the way for Mancini to pick up regular starts at DH.
CBS Sports
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Re-enters lineup
Ozuna is starting in left field and hitting eighth in Sunday's game against the Astros, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Ozuna had been out of the lineup for six consecutive games in favor of Robbie Grossman and Eddie Rosario. Ozuna was also arrested for driving under the influence Friday. However, Rosario will take a seat Sunday, giving Ozuna a starting opportunity.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Lands on restricted list
Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, Molina is away handling personal matters in Puerto Rico, but he is expected to return to start Monday at Wrigley Field. Ivan Herrera was recalled to provide depth behind the plate the rest of the weekend.
CBS Sports
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Moves into platoon role
Aquino is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Philadelphia. The righty-hitting Aquino will be on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher for the third time in four games. Aquino appears to have moved into the short side of a platoon in the corner outfield with the lefty-hitting TJ Friedl.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Diagnosed with knee soreness
Grandal exited Saturday's game against the Guardians with left knee discomfort. Grandal was trying to avoid a tag at home plate but fell awkwardly as a result. He was unable to walk off the field under his own power, so there is potential for a long-term absence. There should be an official diagnosis available Sunday, but Grandal is still being evaluated for the time being.
CBS Sports
Rays' Manuel Margot: Returns from injured list
Margot (knee) was activated off the 60-day injured list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot started the season quite strong, hitting .302/.365/.423 (good for a career-best 133 wRC+) in 50 games. His season was derailed when he sprained his knee in late June, but he's ready to go two months later after grabbing six hits in seven rehab games. Roman Quinn (knee) landed on the 10-day injured list to clear space on the active roster.
FOX Sports
Olson's check-swing double in 11th helps Braves top Astros
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson's check-swing double to left with the infield shifted the other way brought home the tying run in the 11th, and pinch-hitter Travis d'Arnaud won it with a single through the drawn-in defense as the Atlanta Braves came back twice in extra innings to beat the Houston Astros 5-4 Saturday night.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits with injury
Jimenez was removed from Friday's loss to the Guardians with an undisclosed injury, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Jimenez came to the plate during the eighth inning and was in discomfort after swinging and missing at the first pitch, and he was unable to continue the plate appearance. The 25-year-old went 1-for-3 with a double and a run before leaving the contest, and his availability for Saturday's game remains up in the air.
