CBS Sports
Rays' Phoenix Sanders: Booted off 40-man roster
The Rays designated Sanders for assignment Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Sanders ceded his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Nick Anderson (elbow), who was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham. If he passes through waivers, Sanders will stick around in Durham with Anderson and work as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. Sanders sports a 3.07 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 14.2 innings with the big club this season, but he's been less successful over a larger sample at Triple-A (5.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP in 30 innings).
CBS Sports
Royals' Nate Eaton: Optioned to Triple-A
Eaton was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Eaton will head back to Omaha after he produced a .188 average with two extra-base hits, an RBI, four runs and a stolen base over 32 at-bats in 15 games after he got called up Aug. 4. His demotion opened a roster spot for Drew Waters, who's expected to make his major-league debut Monday.
CBS Sports
Rays' Nick Anderson: Activated and optioned
The Rays reinstated Anderson (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Durham, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Anderson is healthy again after making a full recovery from the right elbow surgery he underwent last October, but the Rays presumably want him to sharpen his command at Triple-A before bringing him back in the big-league bullpen. Over his eight rehab appearances for Durham prior to being reinstated from the IL, Anderson compiled a 0.88 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across eight innings but allowed three home runs.
3 star Rangers prospects who must be on expanded September roster for final month of 2022 season
The Texas Rangers invested a ton of money in two excellent players before the 2022 season, signing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to massive contracts in free agency. Still, there are still several holes to fill for a team with long-term World Series aspirations, especially when it comes to pitching. Martin Perez has been Texas’ only consistent pitcher, with an ERA below 3.0 over 140 innings.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Fills in for Ji-Man Choi on Monday
Paredes will start at first base and bat third in Monday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He'll pick up his fourth consecutive start Monday after going 2-for-11 with two doubles and a run over the final three contests of the Rays' weekend series with the Royals. The righty-hitting Paredes should be a fixture in the lineup against southpaws moving forward, but his opportunities versus same-handed pitching will likely be more sporadic. He'll be spelling the lefty-hitting Ji-Man Choi in the lineup Monday with southpaw Tucker Davidson taking the hill for Anaheim.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Tallies steal in win
Andrus went 1-for-4 with one run scored and one steal in Saturday's win over the Guardians. Andrus, who stole third base in the seventh before scoring on a throwing error, has struggled of late, slashing .172/.226/.310 in 29 at-bats over his last 10 games. The 33-year-old has strangely been better in night games with a .758 OPS in 207 at-bats compared to a .537 OPS in 155 daytime at-bats. Seven of the shortstop's eight home runs have come in road games.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Scratched with shoulder injury
Haggerty was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics with a lingering left shoulder injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Manager Scott Servais said Haggerty recently aggravated the injury on a slide. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the shoulder bothers Haggerty only when he swings a bat, so he's expected to be available off the bench Sunday as a pinch-hitting option or as a late-inning defensive replacement. Adam Frazier, who had been scheduled to get the day off, will enter the starting nine in Haggerty's stead.
CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Snaps out of slump
Lowe went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Sunday against the Royals. Lowe entered Sunday's game with only three hits across his last 36 at-bats -- spanning 10 games. Despite the encouraging performance, Lowe still has no extra-base hits since Aug. 5. For the season, he has a .235/.313/.410 line across 243 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Moves into platoon role
Aquino is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Philadelphia. The righty-hitting Aquino will be on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher for the third time in four games. Aquino appears to have moved into the short side of a platoon in the corner outfield with the lefty-hitting TJ Friedl.
CBS Sports
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Re-enters lineup
Ozuna is starting in left field and hitting eighth in Sunday's game against the Astros, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Ozuna had been out of the lineup for six consecutive games in favor of Robbie Grossman and Eddie Rosario. Ozuna was also arrested for driving under the influence Friday. However, Rosario will take a seat Sunday, giving Ozuna a starting opportunity.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Lands on restricted list
Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, Molina is away handling personal matters in Puerto Rico, but he is expected to return to start Monday at Wrigley Field. Ivan Herrera was recalled to provide depth behind the plate the rest of the weekend.
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: Retreats to bench
Mancini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta. With Yordan Alvarez being eased back into the lineup as the Astros' designated hitter following a one-game absence after experiencing shortness of breath Friday, Mancini will see his streak of four consecutive starts come to an end. Assuming Alvarez comes out of Sunday's contest feeling fine, he should see more work in left field in the wake of Aledmys Diaz's (groin) move to the injured list, which should pave the way for Mancini to pick up regular starts at DH.
CBS Sports
Saints punter hit with 'random' drug test request by NFL after unleashing 81-yarder in preseason win
For Week 2 of the preseason, the most impressive punt of the weekend definitely went to Blake Gillikin, who smashed an 81-yard punt during New Orleans' 20-10 loss to Green Bay on Friday night. Apparently, someone at NFL headquarters took notice of Gilikin's monstrous punt, because less than 36 hours...
CBS Sports
Royals' Collin Snider: Recalled from Triple-A
Snider was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. He has a 7.71 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB in 21 innings in the majors this year, and Snider had been at Triple-A for the last couple months. He should work in low-leverage situations.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Rocked in non-save situation
Melancon allowed four runs on three hits and a walk without retiring a batter in Saturday's 16-7 loss to the Cardinals. St. Louis batters jumped on Melancon, who entered the top of ninth inning with Arizona down by a run, and he lasted just 12 pitches. Edwin Uceta followed and gave up a grand slam (three runs charged to Melancon) and then some. Melancon had pitched well after being removed from the closer's role until Saturday's results. The performance continues a pattern in which Melancon's more effective with a save on the line (2.89 ERA) than in non-save situations (5.48 ERA).
CBS Sports
Angels' Matt Duffy: Kicks off rehab assignment
Duffy (back) has gone 1-for-10 with three strikeouts over three games in a rehab stint with Triple-A Salt Lake. Duffy kicked off the rehab assignment Tuesday and has thus far played one game each at first base, third base and DH. The veteran hasn't played in a big-league game since June 26, when he was pulled from a contest against Seattle with lower back tightness. Duffy isn't eligible to be activated until next weekend, so he'll likely continue logging at-bats with the Triple-A club in the meantime.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits with injury
Jimenez was removed from Friday's loss to the Guardians with an undisclosed injury, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Jimenez came to the plate during the eighth inning and was in discomfort after swinging and missing at the first pitch, and he was unable to continue the plate appearance. The 25-year-old went 1-for-3 with a double and a run before leaving the contest, and his availability for Saturday's game remains up in the air.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Drives in two
Marcano went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Reds. Marcano remains a fairly regular presence in the Pirates' lineup, and his start Sunday was notable because it came with lefty Mike Minor on the mound. Marcano delivered a two-RBI double in the sixth inning, his third extra-base hit in his last seven games. Overall, he's still hitting only .221/.280/.336 across 136 plate appearances on the season.
Rodgers' RBI single in 10th lifts Rockies over Giants 4-3
DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers drove in Wynton Bernard with his fourth hit of the game, and the Colorado Rockies beat the scuffling San Francisco Giants 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday night. Ryan McMahon had three hits and Lucas Gilbreath (2-0) pitched the 10th inning for the win. Bernard, the 31-year-old rookie, started the 10th on second base. After a groundout and intentional walk, Rodgers lined a single to left off Camilo Doval (4-6) to bring home the speedy Bernard with the winning run. “I definitely got a good read,” Bernard said. “I just took a look at the outfield where they were playing. And (third base coach) Stu (Cole) was like, ‘Make sure you get a big jump.’ I knew they were going to try to throw me out, but I think they were playing a little bit deeper than usual so I don’t think they had a chance.”
CBS Sports
Rays' Matt Wisler: Ramping up activity
Wisler (neck) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Wisler has been sidelined since July 27 and is ramping up his activity for the first time since landing on the injured list. If all goes well with his session Saturday, Wisler could throw live batting practice as early as Monday. It's unclear if he will require a rehab assignment, but a return in early September appears realistic.
