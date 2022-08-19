ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers claim WR Travis Fulgham off waivers from Broncos

By Associated Press
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwBt5_0hNWhm5u00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers claimed wide receiver Travis Fulgham off waivers from the Denver Broncos.

Fulgham had 38 catches for 539 yards and four touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 but was released after training camp the following year.

He appeared in one game for Denver in 2021 and spent the rest of the season on the practice squads of the Broncos and Miami Dolphins.

The 2019 sixth-round draft pick from Old Dominion appeared in three games for the Detroit Lions as a rookie and spent most of that season on their practice squad.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy