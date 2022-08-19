Read full article on original website
Bloomberg
Zoom Slumps as Video-Conferencing Company Cuts Sales Forecast
Zoom Video Communications Inc. projected sales and profit for the current quarter that fell short of Wall Street’s estimates, suggesting tightening corporate budgets and increased competition are weighing on the enterprise software maker. The shares fell in extended trading. Revenue will be as much as $1.1 billion in the...
Bloomberg
US Futures, Stocks Fall as Fed Outlook Takes Toll: Markets Wrap
Stocks in Europe retreated Monday along with US equity futures as the Federal Reserve’s commitment to tighter monetary settings and worries about the effect on economic growth weigh on investor sentiment. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell more than 1% each. The 10-year Treasury yield was...
Bloomberg
Junk Nations Risk Muted Future for Debt Sales as Liquidity Dies
September, historically the busiest month for high-yield sovereign bond sales, is set to disappoint this year as the risk of aggressive US rate hikes keep junk-rated nations on the sidelines. Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs expect subdued external debt sales from emerging countries next...
Bloomberg
Wall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion Rally
A sober warning for Wall Street and beyond: The Federal Reserve is still on a collision course with financial markets. Stocks and bonds are set to tumble once more even though inflation has likely peaked, according to the latest MLIV Pulse survey, as rate hikes reawaken the great 2022 selloff. Ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium later this week, 68% of respondents see the most destabilizing era of price pressures in decades eroding corporate margins and sending equities lower.
Bloomberg
China Plans $29 Billion in Special Loans to Troubled Developers
China will offer 200 billion yuan ($29.3 billion) in special loans to ensure stalled housing projects are delivered to buyers, people familiar with the matter said, ramping up financing support for its beleaguered property sector. The previously unreported size of the lending program, which was announced with scant details by...
Bloomberg
Your Evening Briefing: US Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Fail
The US mortgage industry is seeing its first lenders go out of business after a sudden spike in lending rates, and the wave of failures that’s coming could be the worst since the housing bubble burst about 15 years ago. There’s no systemic meltdown looming this time around, mind you, since there hasn’t been the same level of excess and because many of the biggest banks pulled back from mortgages after the financial crisis. But market watchers still expect a string of bankruptcies, and that means a lot of people getting fired.
Bloomberg
Australia to Map Crypto Tokens as Part of Regulatory Ramp-Up
Australia is beginning a review of cryptocurrency assets in the country to help better understand and regulate the industry. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government will make “token mapping” a priority this year to help identify which digital asset tokens are being used in Australia and how they should be regulated, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement on Monday, adding that a public consultation paper on the matter would be released soon.
Bloomberg
Powell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson Hole
Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will have a chance -- if he wants to take it -- to reset expectations in financial markets when central bankers gather this week at their annual Jackson Hole retreat.
Bloomberg
Credit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks
As someone who’s driven in the Beijing to Paris rally in a vintage Porsche, Ulrich Koerner knows all about staying the course. But the new boss of Credit Suisse Group AG seems to have had enough of the Swiss giant’s investment bank. The gloves are finally off in...
Bloomberg
Home Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic Boomtowns
Home sellers in pandemic boomtowns are slashing prices as they adapt their expectations to a rapidly cooling market. Take Boise, Idaho, where 70% of houses for sale dropped their asking price in July, more than double the 30% that cut prices a year earlier. It’s also the highest share of price drops out of 97 US metro areas analyzed by online brokerage Redfin.
Bloomberg
Bank Behind Fintech’s Rise Reels in Billions in Pandemic’s Wake
One of the fastest growing banks in the US is on a mission to rewire the industry. It has also touched some nerves. Cross River Bank began turning heads across the financial realm soon after Congress started unleashing $800 billion in emergency loans to help small businesses survive the pandemic. The little-known 14-year-old suburban New Jersey firm was soon arranging aid faster than almost every other bank.
Bloomberg
Greener Nickel Ambitions: Elements by Clara Ferreira Marques
Hi, I’m Clara Ferreira Marques and this is Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter. We bring you a blend of commentary from Bloomberg Opinion writers and the best of our market-leading news coverage. If you haven’t signed up for delivery to your inbox, you can do that here.
Bloomberg
Shell Weighs Australia Wind Expansion Amid Clean Energy Push
European oil major Shell Plc is looking at expanding its wind-power business in Australia as it eyes options offshore and diversifies away from fossil fuels. The London-based company has ramped up investments in wind projects in the past year as it seeks to move into cleaner sources of energy. Shell made its first wind investment in Australia earlier this year when it bought a 49% stake in developer WestWind Energy Development Pty Ltd., which has projects in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.
Bloomberg
Volkswagen Lines Up Tariff-Friendly Battery Supplies in Deal With Canada
Volkswagen AG has sealed an agreement with Canada to secure access to raw materials such as nickel, cobalt and lithium for vehicle and battery production, according to people familiar with the accord. The memorandum of understanding will be signed during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s current trip to Canada and is...
Bloomberg
Musk Says Tesla Full Service Driving Price Will Rise to $15,000
The price for Tesla Inc.’s full self-driving system will rise to $15,000 in North America, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted Sunday. The price increase will take effect Sept. 5, Musk said. The current $12,000 FSD price will be honored for orders made before that day, but delivered later, he tweeted. It’s the second increase this year.
Bloomberg
Saudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said “extreme” volatility and lack of liquidity mean the futures market is increasingly disconnected from fundamentals and OPEC+ may be forced to cut production.
Bloomberg
Chinese Farmers Struggle as Scorching Drought Wilts Crops
Longquan, China (AP) -- Hundreds of persimmon trees that should be loaded with yellow fruit lie wilted in Gan Bingdong’s greenhouse in southwestern China, adding to mounting farm losses in a scorching summer that is the country’s driest in six decades. Gan’s farm south of the industrial metropolis...
