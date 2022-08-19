"Minecraft" is a global phenomenon. With millions of players worldwide and multiple spin-off games either already released or in development, like "Minecraft Legends," most people have seen the game or its art from at one point or another. That art typically includes Steve, one of the default skins in the game. Steve, who has appeared alongside Alex in "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," has reached a point where he is almost universally recognizable, except for one small thing. For a long time, the marketing of "Minecraft" and even his character in "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" featured Steve with a small beard. That beard has not been present in "Minecraft" itself for a some time, but it appears as though Mojang may have added it back in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO