How To Get Digimon Survive's True Ending
"Digimon Survive," Bandai Namco's strategy-RPG-meets-visual-novel, has finally been released. "Digimon Survive" features multiple finales that. while not the most bizarre alternate endings in an RPG, still warrant some thought. To unlock the game's true ending, players must focus on a specific character during their time in the game. Players will also need to have already started a playthrough in the title's New Game Plus mode, which means they'll already have had to beat the 40-hour RPG at least once.
Boyfriend Dungeon: Everything Added In The Secret Weapons Update
The unique and playful indie dungeon crawler and dating sim "Boyfriend Dungeon" has seen great success since it was originally released as a surprise during the Aug. 2021 Indie World Showcase. Now, its fans have been granted additional content, giving them even more reason to celebrate. Though it received rave...
How Long Does It Take To Beat Thymesia?
The action role-playing game (ARPG) genre has experienced a huge boom period in recent years. "Elden Ring" is by far the best example of such, being both commercially and critically successful and helping introduce tons of gamers to "Soulslike" games. The success of "Elden Ring" has catapulted a litany of other games into the public eye as well, one of which is "Thymesia," a smaller scale ARPG that uses a fantasy backdrop as a greatly outnumbered protagonist aims to bring balance to an otherwise unbalanced world.
Elden Ring: How To Get To Mohgwyn Palace
While George R. R. Martin didn't write the main story of "Elden Ring," the overarching lore and worldbuilding is stamped with his signature penchant for family drama. The tale of Marika the Eternal and her Demigod children is riddled with the power struggles between half-siblings, gruesome assassinations, and dubious relationship dynamics. Despite being a central plot point, most of the details surrounding Marika's royal family are hidden behind non-mandatory side content. The most prominent example is Malenia, whose famously brutal boss fight spawned the legend of Let Me Solo Her and many other memorable streamer moments.
Rollerdrome: How To Unlock Out For Blood Mode
"Rollerdrome" is a brand new third-person shooter that dares to ask the question: What if "Tony Hawk Pro Skater" had guns? The game is set in the year 2030, when a new bloodsport forces its competitors to battle to the death. The protagonist, Kara Hassan, must roller skate her way around numerous armed enemies, perform tricks in order to dodge their attacks, and then retaliate with deadly accuracy. The game was first announced during Sony's 2022 State of Play, and while it doesn't seem that Xbox Series X|S players will get to partake in the derby-themed action, PlayStation and PC players have been watching the game with enthusiasm. Early critical reviews for "Rollerdrome" seem positive as well.
Early Reactions To Saints Row All Say The Same Thing
Beginning with the release of "Saints Row" in 2006, Volition's open-world action series has cultivated quite the loyal fanbase. Though its first title is largely considered one of the many "Grand Theft Auto" clones that emerged in the 2000s, the "Saints Row" series was able to forge its own identity, with each passing entry getting more outlandish and ridiculous than the previous one. The escalating ridiculousness also gradually alienated a lot of fans as time went by, however, culminating in the polarizing release of "Saints Row 4" in 2013. Since then, the series has remained dormant, but following a near decade-long absence, "Saints Row" — a reboot — has now been released.
Rollerdrome: How To Gain Invincibility
Privat Division's "Rollerdrome" tasks players with skating around maps on rollerblades while gunning enemies down and performing tricks for points and ammo. That sounds like a lot to manage at once, but one of the game's strengths comes with its accessibility. Difficulty in video games has always been a hot...
Minecraft Brought Back Steve's Beard And Fans Can't Get Enough
"Minecraft" is a global phenomenon. With millions of players worldwide and multiple spin-off games either already released or in development, like "Minecraft Legends," most people have seen the game or its art from at one point or another. That art typically includes Steve, one of the default skins in the game. Steve, who has appeared alongside Alex in "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," has reached a point where he is almost universally recognizable, except for one small thing. For a long time, the marketing of "Minecraft" and even his character in "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" featured Steve with a small beard. That beard has not been present in "Minecraft" itself for a some time, but it appears as though Mojang may have added it back in.
Is We Are OFK Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
"We Are OFK" is an episodic, interactive music biopic series that follows four members of the real-life virtual band by the same name. With the game already receiving pretty great reviews on Metacritic, it's on a lot of radars, especially for players who love visual novels. NME's Andy Brown gave the game a perfect five out of five stars because of the beautiful emotions the game evokes, as well as its stellar cast of characters. In fact, some of those cast members will probably sound familiar to you, like Itsumi, who is voiced by actress Ally Maki of "Wrecked" and "Cloak & Dagger" fame.
Former Konami Employee Breaks Their Silence On Delisting PT
When Konami teased the next "Silent Hill" game with the release of "PT" back in 2014, it had fans of the long-running series going wild. The free, downloadable experience, known as a "playable teaser," was essentially a short horror game in itself and hinted at what the next "Silent Hill" game would be. Despite the hype surrounding the project and the positive fan response, the game was sadly not to be. When Konami and Hideo Kojima split, it killed "PT," with Konami going so far as to pull "PT" from the PlayStation Store and raising the possibility that we may never see another "Silent Hill" sequel ever.
The Next Borderlands May Arrive Sooner Than You Think
There doesn't seem to be any word on when "Borderlands 4" may be announced by Gearbox but that doesn't mean fans won't have some opportunities to return to the franchise in the near future. It's been reported that a "Borderlands" film is currently in the works with Eli Roth set to direct. Further, it was just revealed that a new "Borderlands" game will arrive in just a couple short months.
Final Fantasy 14: How To Glamour Your Gear
In massively multiplayer online (MMO) games, there can anywhere from thousands to millions of players participating at any given time. When in such a massive crowd, it's only natural to want to stand out. Some people achieve this by changing the color of their avatar's clothes, or wearing a sign of status, such as an exclusive skin or costly cosmetic from an in-game store. "Final Fantasy 14" approaches this desire to distinguish one's character in quite a few ways, even granting players the ability to Glamour their gear.
Elden Ring Player Discovers New Secret About Rykard
"Elden Ring," the latest Soulsborne game by FromSoftware, released back in February to widespread acclaim from critics and fans. Gamers have spent hours exploring the Lands Between and taking on the notoriously difficult (some practically impossible) bosses. They've also endeavored to unravel the mysteries of the world and find the various secrets and Easter eggs that are so common in Soulsborne games.
Apex Legends Fan Discovers Possible Unseen Intro
With Season 14 of "Apex Legends" now underway, not only are there changes to Kings Canyon, but the new character Vantage has also officially made her debut. The Season 14 update is proving to be a hit with fans too, considering "Apex Legends" regularly caters to over 400,000 players daily on Steam alone. That said, "Apex Legends" is doing great despite #NoApexAugust was trending with "Apex Legends" players only a month before Season 14 began. But despite the player boycott over quality issues within the title, it seems the tides of new content have flowed to "Apex Legends," and it would appear players are sated enough by the latest additions to the game.
Minecraft: How To Fix The Outdated Server Error
With hundreds of millions months of monthly players even today, over a decade since its 2009 release without a sequel to boot, the creative sandbox adventure title "Minecraft" has proven to be a mainstay in the world of gaming. That being said, no game is perfect. A recent "Minecraft" update reminded players of this fact. More specifically, many gamers have run into an "Outdated Server" error. The good news is, fixing the error that comes with the most recent "Minecraft" update is doable.
Why Final Fantasy 14's Director Thinks The Series Is 'Struggling'
"Final Fantasy" is one of the longest running and most iconic franchises in video game history. Featuring 15 main titles, with "Final Fantasy 16" on the way, and numerous spinoffs, remakes, movies, and TV series, "Final Fantasy" has built an impressive legacy with a passionate fanbase. Even an established franchise isn't immune to challenges, however, and — despite its many successes — one prominent director of "Final Fantasy" games thinks the series is "struggling."
Twisted Marvel's Spider-Man Mod Gives Uncle Ben His Revenge
"Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" arriving on PC has been significant for a few different reasons. The obvious one is that it allows PC gamers the opportunity to play the title that over half of gamers think is the best superhero game of all time. Another is that those with adequate hardware will get to take advantage of the extra features that this version offers, such as enhanced graphics, ray tracing and various other visual upgrades. A third reason that may interest fans is that "Spider-Man" coming to PC has opened it up to the modding community so that they too can put their own creative spin on the game.
What The Critics Are Saying About Rollerdrome
Roll7's "Rollerdrome" is now available on PS4, PS5, and Steam (sorry, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S gamers), but it may have skated under the radar for many. Gamers may know indie developer Roll7 for fast-paced skating games, including "OlliOlli World," and "Rollerdrome" follows in the footsteps of Roll7's previous work with its cell-shaded art style and skating gameplay — but with one major change-up. In "Rollerdrome," players are not only equipped with a pair of skates, but also a sizable arsenal of weapons. Gameplay consists of players skating across an arena while using their guns to take out foes with the help of "Max Payne"-esque slow-motion mechanics. Between gunshots, players must pull off skate tricks to build up their score and earn additional ammo.
Top Sports Documentaries on Amazon Prime Video in 2022
Watch these Prime sports documentaries filled with inspiration, history, psychology, and personal accounts all on Amazon Prime Video.
Is Guilty Gear: Strive Ever Coming To Nintendo Switch?
There was plenty to see at 2022's Evolution Championship Series. More commonly referred to as EVO, this gathering of epsorts athletes had a number of fighting game championships to watch unfold, including "MultiVersus" replacing "Super Smash Bros." in a big way. There were several announcements and reveals as well. "Tekken" fans scrambled for answers regarding a brief teaser for a possible new "Tekken" game, "Street Fighter 6" debuted two more fighters, and "Guilty Gear: Strive" simultaneously unveiled and released Bridget, its first season pass 2 DLC character.
